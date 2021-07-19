 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Gold discovered in Newfoundland. What do you get when you mix an old timey prospector with an old timey fisherman? I don't know but I don't think any of us will understand him when he talks   (saltwire.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Rime of the Stinky Pete?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I dunno, but I get the feeling we should ask these folks first.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ya come from away?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Soil sampling on a grid pattern is nothing new
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So... Ryan Reynolds' older brother is a prospector now?

saltwire.imgix.netView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: So... Ryan Reynolds' older brother is a prospector now?

[saltwire.imgix.net image 850x1133]



That looks like a clone made by combining Ryan Reynolds and Dax Shepard.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If the Vikings had discovered gold in Newfoundland 1000 years ago, history would be very different.
 
MoparPower
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is this just a Deadpool 3 stunt?
 
