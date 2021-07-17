 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Renaissance Woman? Scripps National Spelling Bee winner Zaila Avant-garde is also in the Guinness Book of World Records three times: the most bounce juggles, and most bounces with four basketballs, and most basketballs dribbled at once   (npr.org) divider line
    Hero, Jimmy Kimmel, Barack Obama, LeBron James, Spelling bee, Michelle Obama, ESPY Awards, 14-year-old eighth-grader, Nobel Prize  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pics.onsizzle.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.distractify.comView Full Size
 
vicejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Westbank da best bank
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as "bounce jiggles" and typed up a completely sexist post before I remembered that the person in question is like 13 years old and posting it would have netted me a visit from Chris Hansen, so thank goodness for the preview function!

You'll just have to imagine the joke.  Imagine that it would have been really funny had it applied to a grown woman with breasts.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't even shower or prepare a meal until after noon today. I think it's safe to say she and I are operating on two completely different planes of reality. Good for her though. People like that are inspiring (but not inspiring enough to make me change my lazy-ass lifestyle).
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your a Bateman fan and haven't seen this...
BAD WORDS - Official Trailer - In Theaters March 2014
Youtube pWibxfADyRc
 
strapp3r
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
when i was an altar boy, i ripped a LOUD FART during a funeral
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
She's 13 so she's not a woman, but yeah, she's pretty farking talented.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think I'll change my last name to "Avant-garde"
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: I read that as "bounce jiggles" and typed up a completely sexist post before I remembered that the person in question is like 13 years old and posting it would have netted me a visit from Chris Hansen, so thank goodness for the preview function!

You'll just have to imagine the joke.  Imagine that it would have been really funny had it applied to a grown woman with breasts.


Yeah, I'm glad I rtfa.

I have several jokes queued up, but they're gonna have to wait about 5 years.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bughunter: gilgigamesh: I read that as "bounce jiggles" and typed up a completely sexist post before I remembered that the person in question is like 13 years old and posting it would have netted me a visit from Chris Hansen, so thank goodness for the preview function!

You'll just have to imagine the joke.  Imagine that it would have been really funny had it applied to a grown woman with breasts.

Yeah, I'm glad I rtfa.

I have several jokes queued up, but they're gonna have to wait about 5 years.


The sad part is, the girl is now a celebrated hometown hero around here.  And I still got so consumed by my intense desire to make a "bounce jiggles" crack, it didn't occur to me it was her at first.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She not a woman yet, and already she's more woman than more Farkers can handle.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Kind of a goofy lookin' kid but considering how I looked when I was 14 we'll give her a pass.  Odds are she'll get to her beautiful swan phase and even if she doesn't she can always correct my spelling that never really progressed past a 5th grade level.  *sniffle*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dbeshear: She not a woman yet, and already she's more woman than more Farkers can handle.


Smart, juggles balls...
Can spel words.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm not sure "bouncing basketballs" is the kind of record I world brag about. It puts her in with those like Emily Older of Ottumwa, Iowa who has knitted the largest afghan out of cat fur.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dbrunker: Kind of a goofy lookin' kid but considering how I looked when I was 14 we'll give her a pass.  Odds are she'll get to her beautiful swan phase and even if she doesn't she can always correct my spelling that never really progressed past a 5th grade level.  *sniffle*

[Fark user image 800x449]


Can't...  Restrain...  Joke...

she's gonna set the record for most basketballs held in her mouth next

I'm goin'a hell anyway.  I already got the tickets and upgraded to first class.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dbrunker: Kind of a goofy lookin' kid but considering how I looked when I was 14 we'll give her a pass.  Odds are she'll get to her beautiful swan phase and even if she doesn't she can always correct my spelling that never really progressed past a 5th grade level.  *sniffle*

[Fark user image 800x449]


Yeah. Ages 12-14 weren't that kind to me in the looks department.
 
Abox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dbrunker: Kind of a goofy lookin' kid


In my experience goofy looking kids grow into attractive adults and good looking kids grow into goofy looking adults.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I think I'll change my last name to "Avant-garde"


That's a bit derivative
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Abox: dbrunker: Kind of a goofy lookin' kid

In my experience goofy looking kids grow into attractive adults and good looking kids grow into goofy looking adults.


Some of us are just consistently goofy looking.

And I choose to believe that consistency is a virtue.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

toraque: Abox: dbrunker: Kind of a goofy lookin' kid

In my experience goofy looking kids grow into attractive adults and good looking kids grow into goofy looking adults.

Some of us are just consistently goofy looking.

And I choose to believe that consistency is a virtue.


Then I'm a saint.  I'm consistently goofy, inside and out.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I just want to know how she managed to juggle more than two basketballs at the same time. Maybe some arrhythmic synchrony with four
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
*Dribble I mean
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pinner: If your a Bateman fan and haven't seen this...
[YouTube video: BAD WORDS - Official Trailer - In Theaters March 2014]


Great movie. Plus, Kathryn Hahn.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What bounce juggles might look like:

IJA Tricks of the Month by Zaila Avant-garde | Juggling Basketballs
Youtube sH2E1m8Fseg


And doing it while riding a unicycle too? Aw, you're just showing off now.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I kind of like the first name but I cannot in good conscience forgive the last name.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: dbrunker: Kind of a goofy lookin' kid but considering how I looked when I was 14 we'll give her a pass.  Odds are she'll get to her beautiful swan phase and even if she doesn't she can always correct my spelling that never really progressed past a 5th grade level.  *sniffle*

[Fark user image 800x449]

Yeah. Ages 12-14 weren't that kind to me in the looks department.


So that's my problem, I'm stuck at 13.

Bad skin and ugly glasses.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Grumpy Cat: dbrunker: Kind of a goofy lookin' kid but considering how I looked when I was 14 we'll give her a pass.  Odds are she'll get to her beautiful swan phase and even if she doesn't she can always correct my spelling that never really progressed past a 5th grade level.  *sniffle*

[Fark user image 800x449]

Yeah. Ages 12-14 weren't that kind to me in the looks department.

So that's my problem, I'm stuck at 13.

Bad skin and ugly glasses.


Yes and yes, but I did learn how to style my hair after 30 years.

Just, like, brush it back. Why was it so hard to learn that? I refuse to look at my yearbooks.
 
