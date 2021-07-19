 Skip to content
(MSN)   The surgeon general just said five words everyone should hear. They were surprisingly not "get your f-ing covid vaccine". Bonus: article goes out of its way to hide what they actually were   (msn.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Broccoli makes your farts stink?
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No Asparagus before golden showers?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can do her bareback?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The surgeon general just said five words everyone should hear

"All limitations are self-imposed."
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Person Woman Man Camera TV
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The surgeon general just said five words everyone should hear

Don't link to clickbait articles.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When did my senile step mother start submitting teaser articles on Fark?  WTF is wrong with you Subby?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Be sure to drink your........"

DON'T LEAVE US HANGING LIKE THAT DAMMIT!!!
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The surgeon general just said five words everyone should hear, but we're not going to tell you what they are because fark you.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Green crayons make you horny?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bad week to stop sniffing glue.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Get vaccinated, you f*cking morons.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Masturbation can offer a path?
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Ask her for butt stuff."
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shut up subby, you cock.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did he swear those five words? If so...
Bon Jovi - I'll Be There For You (Official Music Video)
Youtube mh8MIp2FOhc
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Never gonna give you up?

Never gonna let you down?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Die you anti vax scum
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Don't link to slide shows"
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shave your genitals for me?
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Ask for forgiveness, not permission."
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Do not Bogart that joint"
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Titty titty titty titty sprinkles
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We should just be friends."
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay me now or later
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fear is the mind killer.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Person

2. Woman

3. Man

4. Camera

5. TV
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Watch out for your cornhole."
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SUBSCRIBE TO READ THE REST!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Jimmy Buffett sucks syphilitic parrots."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't seem to find it hope it wasn't important what the fark is with the farking making me look for the sentence
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot girls in your area.
 
Person Woman Man Camera TV
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Person Woman Man Camera TV


Reported for calling out Farker not in thread.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: "Be sure to drink your........"

DON'T LEAVE US HANGING LIKE THAT DAMMIT!!!


Vodak
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Information about your extended warranty...
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"PROTECT OUR CHILDREN UNDER TWELVE"

Some people will read that and get vaccinated. Others will shoot up a pizza parlor.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: When did my senile step mother start submitting teaser articles on Fark?  WTF is wrong with you Subby?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Teasers with broken previews.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Person Woman Man Camera TV: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Person Woman Man Camera TV

Reported for calling out Farker not in thread.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark your farking slide show?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hello, my name's Inigo Montoya"?
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: Did he swear those five words? If so...
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/mh8MIp2F​Ohc]


Thanks for that.  I just sung that song all the way through in my head.

And bad subby.  That website is utter garbage.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Government Run By Lizard People
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petit_Merdeux: You can do her bareback?


According to a thread last week, the preferred term these days is "rawdog"
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She blinded me with science!
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: "PROTECT OUR CHILDREN UNDER TWELVE"

Some people will read that and get vaccinated. Others will shoot up a pizza parlor.


Sex cauldron? I thought they closed that place down.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No one gives a shiat."

The original five words have been meaningless to most of you for nearly a year and a farking half. No one cares. No one gives a rat's rancid rectum about kids under 12, because adult assholes are still "hesitant" to get vaccinated after all this time, knowing full well that kids under 12 still can't get farking vaccinated and therefore remain both vulnerable and vectors for further infection.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exile all conservatives from America?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: Petit_Merdeux: You can do her bareback?

According to a thread last week, the preferred term these days is "rawdog"


Only if you're British
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Journalism taught writers to include important facts up front and expand with details later in the article.

Clickbait bullshiat does the exact opposite, for purely monetary reasons.  Fark these people.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Every symptom that ails you.
 
