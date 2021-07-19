 Skip to content
(Toronto Star)   Maybe you just have boring cops   (thestar.com)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whoa!

Canada actually investigates their cops!?!?!?!

We should try that here in the US some time.

/Just kidding, cops are above the law
//Hey cops, Please don't harass for this joke
///Be right back, there is a knock on my door.....
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Whoa!

Canada actually investigates their cops!?!?!?!

We should try that here in the US some time.

/Just kidding, cops are above the law
//Hey cops, Please don't harass for this joke
///Be right back, there is a knock on my door.....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: ///Be right back, there is a knock on my door.....


That's more likely Jehovah's witnesses.

Cops use no-knock warrants.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It is possible alcohol was involved.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Flab: SpectroBoy: ///Be right back, there is a knock on my door.....

That's more likely Jehovah's witnesses.

Cops use no-knock warrants.


Nah, I'm white in an affluent small town. Here get the the courtesy of a knock before our rights are violated, there is an illegal search because they smell weed, and the resulting gratuitous unnecessary violence.

White privilege has its perks.
 
Sonic Yawn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Seems like it might go better if they had a person investigating, not a dog.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Whoa!

Canada actually investigates their cops!?!?!?!

We should try that here in the US some time.

/Just kidding, cops are above the law
//Hey cops, Please don't harass for this joke
///Be right back, there is a knock on my door.....


I don't think there are any departments in the US that would appreciate being invetigated by the Canadians.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

felching pen: SpectroBoy: Whoa!

Canada actually investigates their cops!?!?!?!

We should try that here in the US some time.

/Just kidding, cops are above the law
//Hey cops, Please don't harass for this joke
///Be right back, there is a knock on my door.....

I don't think there are any departments in the US that would appreciate being invetigated by the Canadians.


I'd imagine you are correct. They don't even allow AMERICANS to investigate their numerous crimes.
 
