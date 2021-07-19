 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Guantanamo prisoner deported to Morocco. Says he's not from there   (local10.com) divider line
20
    More: Strange, Barack Obama, client Abdullatif Nasser, Guantanamo Bay detention camp, Joe Biden, Biden administration, Guantnamo Bay detainee, George W. Bush, President Donald Trump  
•       •       •

756 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2021 at 11:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
His name Din do Nutton?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those fargin bastiges.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4761112/​

Amazing movie. Should have been best picture of the year.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fargin' Iceholes.
 
cob2f
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mother deported me once. Once.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4761112/

Amazing movie. Should have been best picture of the year.


Im tired of hearing about Boba Fetts backstory.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, America is taking Cuban's demands for freedom seriously!
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's fargin war
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this man wasn't anti-American before he was picked up and held for years without charge, he probably is now!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back to Morocco for a swift trial and execution.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

functionisalwaystaken: It's fargin war


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going back to Morocco to be a mole, doing secret squirrel stuff.
 
Flakeloaf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Going back to the fight" my bright, red, baboon ass. Many of the people there were never "in" the fight in the first place.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Morocco, Not Constantinople.
So, take me back to Constantinople.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Oh, and the fact that we are still holding 39 people without trial at Gitmo is a travesty.
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Radiolab's Latif Nasser did a whole series about ... Latif Nasser. Here: https://www.wnycstudios.org/pod​casts/r​adiolab/projects/other-latif-series
 
40 degree day
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If he didn't hate America before, he sure would by now.
 
BigMax
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This sumanabiatching country was founded so that the rights of a law-abiding citizen, like me, could not be taken away by a bunch of fargin' iceholes, like yourselves.
 
amb
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Send him back to Sweden.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did they pack him a cockmeat sandwich to go?
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.