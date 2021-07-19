 Skip to content
First Jan. 6 rioter to be sentenced for a felony is from guess where?
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised he's not from here in WA.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to serve 18 months behind bars, saying he and other rioters "contributed to the collective threat to democracy." But a lawyer for Hodgkins is asking a federal judge not to impose a prison sentence, saying the shame that will attach to Hodgkins should be factored in as punishment.

"Whatever punishment this court may provide will pale in comparison to the scarlet letter Mr. Hodgkins will wear for the rest of his life," Patrick N. Leduc wrote in a recent filing, citing a Nathaniel Hawthorne novel in which a woman accused of adultery is forced to wear a letter "A."

Oh fark that shiat.    Lock that piece of crap up for the rest of his life.
 
Klivian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This was premeditated, guy should be in jail for at least a decade.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

whidbey: Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to serve 18 months behind bars, saying he and other rioters "contributed to the collective threat to democracy." But a lawyer for Hodgkins is asking a federal judge not to impose a prison sentence, saying the shame that will attach to Hodgkins should be factored in as punishment.

"Whatever punishment this court may provide will pale in comparison to the scarlet letter Mr. Hodgkins will wear for the rest of his life," Patrick N. Leduc wrote in a recent filing, citing a Nathaniel Hawthorne novel in which a woman accused of adultery is forced to wear a letter "A."

Oh fark that shiat.    Lock that piece of crap up for the rest of his life.


Why can't he have the shame AND the prison? Trying to overthrow the government shouldn't be taken lightly
 
brilett
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

whidbey: Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to serve 18 months behind bars, saying he and other rioters "contributed to the collective threat to democracy." But a lawyer for Hodgkins is asking a federal judge not to impose a prison sentence, saying the shame that will attach to Hodgkins should be factored in as punishment.

"Whatever punishment this court may provide will pale in comparison to the scarlet letter Mr. Hodgkins will wear for the rest of his life," Patrick N. Leduc wrote in a recent filing, citing a Nathaniel Hawthorne novel in which a woman accused of adultery is forced to wear a letter "A."

Oh fark that shiat.    Lock that piece of crap up for the rest of his life.


So it's more humane to give him a long sentence and forgive him afterwards?

Fine with me, counselor.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Eight months? I could do that standing on my head. You can't learn your lesson in eight months, that's just enough time to plot a sequel.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Whatever punishment this court may provide will pale in comparison to the scarlet letter Mr. Hodgkins will wear for the rest of his life," Patrick N. Leduc wrote in a recent filing, citing a Nathaniel Hawthorne novel in which a woman accused of adultery is forced to wear a letter "A."

The author felt an explanation was required?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And if I recall correctly Hester was locked up and then given the scarlet letter

Learn your literary references you dumbf*ck
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Make sure you're following Popehat on Twitter about this.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
prison is good.

never owning another gun is ice cream and brownies.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
8 farking months for trying to overthrow Democracy and plunge America into a brutal fascist dictatorship.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He's going to get a Scarlet Ass
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: "Whatever punishment this court may provide will pale in comparison to the scarlet letter Mr. Hodgkins will wear for the rest of his life," Patrick N. Leduc wrote in a recent filing, citing a Nathaniel Hawthorne novel in which a woman accused of adultery is forced to wear a letter "A."

The author felt an explanation was required?


In MAGA circles, this POS will be let out just in time to begin his own GQP Senate campaign. And you just know that the CHUDs will rally around him as a hero.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

johnny queso: prison is good.

never owning another gun is ice cream and brownies.


He's gonna have to move to one of those godless commie liberal blue states where employers can't ask about your criminal record.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is the part where Centrists wash their hands for a crisp finger-waggin' towards anyone unsatisfied with these lackluster results.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Uranus?
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"But a lawyer for Hodgkins asked a federal judge not to impose a prison sentence, saying the shame that will attach to Hodgkins should be factored in as punishment. "

Pretty sure he and his peers will view it as a Badge of Honor.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: johnny queso: prison is good.

never owning another gun is ice cream and brownies.

He's gonna have to move to one of those godless commie liberal blue states where employers can't ask about your criminal record.


i'm sure OAN already has a contract typed up.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FARKERS MUST LOVE  COMMUNIST CHINA!
 
mikalmd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Eight months for Treason .. fark that  ..
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
South Dakota?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That group couldn't have overthrown anything. It was a bunch of dumbasses.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't worry, once Trump is reinstated he'll offer an immediate pardon, unlimited omelet bar privileges and one complimentary honk of a breast of Ivanka's choosing.

Happening in two weeks, just you wait. Ignore those well-greased goalpost wheels.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So good, the mods greened it twice!

https://www.fark.com/comments/1160567​6​/Florida-Man-sentenced-to-jail-for-his​-role-in-Capitol-riot-Not-that-one#new​
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: whidbey: Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to serve 18 months behind bars, saying he and other rioters "contributed to the collective threat to democracy." But a lawyer for Hodgkins is asking a federal judge not to impose a prison sentence, saying the shame that will attach to Hodgkins should be factored in as punishment.

"Whatever punishment this court may provide will pale in comparison to the scarlet letter Mr. Hodgkins will wear for the rest of his life," Patrick N. Leduc wrote in a recent filing, citing a Nathaniel Hawthorne novel in which a woman accused of adultery is forced to wear a letter "A."

Oh fark that shiat.    Lock that piece of crap up for the rest of his life.

Why can't he have the shame AND the prison? Trying to overthrow the government shouldn't be taken lightly


These pieces of shiat have no shame, like pretty well all red-hats.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So has anyone been charged for murder of the Capitol police officer in the riot?
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So not one of these pussies is going to stand up in court, tell the libs to suck it and then take their prison sentence like a man. Shocker.

Its embarrassing to listen to these pansies whine about how they didnt mean it and beg to be let off easy.
I though you were ready to go to war for the cause, son? Whats a little jail time to a soldier like you?
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTA:

Prosecutors wanted Hodgkins to serve 18 months behind bars, saying he and other rioters "contributed to the collective threat to democracy." But a lawyer for Hodgkins asked a federal judge not to impose a prison sentence, saying the shame that will attach to Hodgkins should be factored in as punishment.


Shame?  It's a badge of honor among MAGA crowd.

Furthermore, shame of conviction is common to all convictions, be it drunk driving, robbery, rape or treason.  I don't see why treason should receive special consideration.
 
PunGent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Don't worry, once Trump is reinstated he'll offer an immediate pardon, unlimited omelet bar privileges and one complimentary honk of a breast of Ivanka's choosing.

Happening in two weeks, just you wait. Ignore those well-greased goalpost wheels.


Joke's on them...Ivanka will choose one of Trump's.
 
Rumproast42
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: "Whatever punishment this court may provide will pale in comparison to the scarlet letter Mr. Hodgkins will wear for the rest of his life," Patrick N. Leduc wrote in a recent filing, citing a Nathaniel Hawthorne novel in which a woman accused of adultery is forced to wear a letter "A."

The author felt an explanation was required?


Given that most of these people probably failed grade school language arts, probably.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: So has anyone been charged for murder of the Capitol police officer in the riot?


Didn't the coroner rule death as heart attack (or related)?

Don't think murder charges would be forthcoming.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What time is he on Faux News tonight?
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So less time than I'd get for a joint in a national park.

And y'all keep reporting me for saying that rich white Republicans don't face consequences.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: So less time than I'd get for a joint in a national park.

And y'all keep reporting me for saying that rich white Republicans don't face consequences.


This guy doesn't look too rich
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I guess Trump didn't come to his rescue after all.  Go figure.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kb7rky: So good, the mods greened it twice!

https://www.fark.com/comments/11605676​/Florida-Man-sentenced-to-jail-for-his​-role-in-Capitol-riot-Not-that-one#new​


Huh, looks like my headline for this one did get greened...briefly.
 
