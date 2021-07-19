 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   So many memes to choose from. GrumpyCatGood? And Nothing of Value Was Lost? Oh No, Anyway? This Is Fine? Help me choose, Fark, you're my only hope   (cnn.com) divider line
70
    More: Murica, Vaccination, Vaccine, Infectious disease, face of rampant misinformation, Mayor Ken McClure, year's virus, Delta variant, only way  
•       •       •

781 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2021 at 3:49 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



70 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Over 200 deaths per day?  I'd rather not make light of that.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If these people were jumping off a cliff and only endangering themselves, I guess a meme would be appropriate.

However, these people are mingling among us and presenting a clear and present threat to society.

I just can't post a meme about that.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's a very dangerous gamble to not get the shot, but I wouldn't wish that death on anyone.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Alphax: Over 200 deaths per day?  I'd rather not make light of that.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
For an America so farked up it can't fix problems like this

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size

I'm so happy, they get to die like they lived: free and stupid
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated," Walensky said at a Covid-19 briefing Friday.

Yay!
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"We die."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wontar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When one of those infected spawns a mutated virus which bypasses the vaccine, causing all of this to start from square one, which meme would you post?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was originally going to high road you, subby, but then I realized that memes, while they can be funny, are also one of the primary means of communicating an idea amongst young people. Sor of like German compound words.  So, ,I've repurchased one, that fits well, and isn't overly ghoulish.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Alphax: Over 200 deaths per day?  I'd rather not make light of that.


Almost exclusively among people who have had ample opportunity and warning to avoid it, but didn't because of their enthusiastically toxic politics?

I'm willing to do more than make light of that.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Alphax: Over 200 deaths per day?  I'd rather not make light of that.


I'd rather they got vaccinated and stopped endangering the rest of us, so...
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's still depressing. It's like telling someone not to jump off a bridge and they still do it anyway.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Let's see who can be the most cynical and offer the least help because the sick are on the wrong side of the culture wars ginned up by the rich!
 
Pinner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yes. It's important to make fun of the whole situation and not realize these deaths affect large swaths of the population, not just the people dying.

Carry on, you overpaid jackasses.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As little as I care whether these idiots live or die, I do care about the welfare of healthcare workers.  Get vaccinated, you worthless selfish coonts.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Laugh now, because you know it's only a matter of time until COVID mutates inside one of these germ factories to the point that even the vaccinated aren't immune to that new variant.  THEN WHO'S LAUGHING, HUH???

/f*ckin plague rats...
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wontar: When one of those infected spawns a mutated virus which bypasses the vaccine, causing all of this to start from square one, which meme would you post?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Memes aren't always funny. Sometimes they're just a way to communicate.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
THE VACCINE IS STILL NOT REAL TO ME DAMMIT!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: If these people were jumping off a cliff and only endangering themselves, I guess a meme would be appropriate.

However, these people are mingling among us and presenting a clear and present threat to society.

I just can't post a meme about that.


The unvaccinated are more likely to go without a mask and do what ever they want.  I have friends that refuse to get it.
 
peterquince
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JesseL: Alphax: Over 200 deaths per day?  I'd rather not make light of that.

Almost exclusively among people who have had ample opportunity and warning to avoid it, but didn't because of their enthusiastically toxic politics?

I'm willing to do more than make light of that.


I'd be down with that, except for the kids who don't qualify for the vaccine and who are at particularly risk through no fault of their own. Especially since it sounds like we're going to be sending most of them to in-person school in coming weeks.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Natalie Portmanteau:

Wow. That's a lot of typos.
 
MelGoesOnTour [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JesseL: Alphax: Over 200 deaths per day?  I'd rather not make light of that.

Almost exclusively among people who have had ample opportunity and warning to avoid it, but didn't because of their enthusiastically toxic politics?

I'm willing to do more than make light of that.


THIS.

Sorry, but the unvaccinated folks are doing it to themselves. No farks given anymore.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Yes. It's important to make fun of the whole situation and not realize these deaths affect large swaths of the population, not just the people dying.

Carry on, you overpaid jackasses.


Print journalists and writers are overpaid?  What?!?
 
Brainsick
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wontar: When one of those infected spawns a mutated virus which bypasses the vaccine, causing all of this to start from square one, which meme would you post?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
oh well
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Alphax: Over 200 deaths per day?  I'd rather not make light of that.


Under any circumstance, I'd agree.  However, we're talking (with the exception of children and those with a medical issue who cannot be vaccinated), a group of idiots that made every excuse and threw every tantrum to justify not getting a vaccine.

Now many of them are being sent to the hospital. and even if the virus passes, may never be the same person they were.

And it's ALL. THEIR. FAULT.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peterquince
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lostsatellite: Let's see who can be the most cynical and offer the least help because the sick are on the wrong side of the culture wars ginned up by the rich!


Um. No. This isn't "a culture war". This is "certain people have chosen to be selfish and harm other people." There are not two valid sides here.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You can't save people from themselves.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Brainsick: Alphax: Over 200 deaths per day?  I'd rather not make light of that.

I'd rather they got vaccinated and stopped endangering the rest of us, so...
¯\_(ツ)_/¯


They only get vaccinated after the 'Rona did a number to their immune systems and body in general.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

xanadian: Laugh now, because you know it's only a matter of time until COVID mutates inside one of these germ factories to the point that even the vaccinated aren't immune to that new variant.  THEN WHO'S LAUGHING, HUH???

/f*ckin plague rats...


Yup.
Am reminding my kids to stay masked, stay out of indoor crowds, try not to go to the bar on crowded nights.
Basically prep to go into "lockdown 2.0" this fall and winter.
Let the mouthbreathers run their course of either finally getting the vaccine, getting sick and recovering with some antibodies or dying.
Wait it out for another 12 months or so.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've begged and pleaded with my easily confused and led astray loved ones.  At this point, I'm so damned tired and angry of the whole situation.  I've spent well over 20 years of my life teaching, mentoring, leading by example, and now you refuse to trust me?  Really?  After all the times I didn't lead you down a path of destruction, you are now convinced this is the time I will deliberately endanger you?

I just want it over, either die so I can grieve you or stop coming to me to unknot the mess you're in.  I'm exhausted.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: If these people were jumping off a cliff and only endangering themselves, I guess a meme would be appropriate.

However, these people are mingling among us and presenting a clear and present threat to society.

I just can't post a meme about that.


It's more like they are jumping off of buildings and those building are over crowded sidewalks.
Sometimes they don't hit an innocent bystander, but sometimes they do.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Alphax: Over 200 deaths per day?  I'd rather not make light of that.

Under any circumstance, I'd agree.  However, we're talking (with the exception of children and those with a medical issue who cannot be vaccinated), a group of idiots that made every excuse and threw every tantrum to justify not getting a vaccine.

Now many of them are being sent to the hospital. and even if the virus passes, may never be the same person they were.

And it's ALL. THEIR. FAULT.


It's a form of suicide, essentially.  Someone should tell that to the pope and the bishops and all the creepy protestant church preachers.  "If you don't get vaccinated, and you die from COVID, you don't get a church funeral and burial and you definitely go to Hell for it."  Maybe instead of fighting stupidity with knowledge, fight stupidity with superstition?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
LP
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: [Fark user image 425x444]


Epic meme fail.

NOBODY under 12 is vaccinated yet dummy.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lostsatellite: Let's see who can be the most cynical and offer the least help because the sick are on the wrong side of the culture wars ginned up by the rich!


What more help do you want to offer them?

Vaccines are free and available to everyone, right now. Anyone who can get to a pharmacy and wants to never have to worry about getting covid can get their first shot today.

Talk about going door to door to offer them vaccines is met with threats of murder.

These people are fighting tooth and nail to be wrong and stupid. I don't think it's cynical to suggest that they're beyond help and if they die it's because they DEMANDED to.
 
Displayed 50 of 70 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.