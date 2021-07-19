 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   The Daily Fail asks "Is having sex with your flatmate EVER a good idea?" Well, I prefer a woman with some nice breasts, but sure   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
38
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

814 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2021 at 4:50 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We know it isn't.. But that doesn't make for clickbait.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Took me a minute, subby. Nice one.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stray_capts
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What would anyone on this site know about it in any case?
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Took me a minute, subby. Nice one.


More of an assman?
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

IbiEvacua: We know it isn't.. But that doesn't make for clickbait.


What if they get stuck in a washing machine?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

stray_capts: What would anyone on this site know about it in any case?


I happen to have a sex-happy girlfriend who pays half the rent. She also does a great job of picking up after our pet unicorn.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not if it makes them move out.

And they can cook.
 
groppet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No but I have slept with my roommates friends, they were just as nutty as her so it was "interesting".
 
ShowStop
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

groppet: No but I have slept with my roommates friends, they were just as nutty as her so it was "interesting".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yes. Then no.
 
comrade
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm sleeping with my roommate right now!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That is a strange word for "apartment." Aren't they more cube-shaped than flat?  Why not a "cube?"

or a "crib."   ;)
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jim32rr: [Fark user image 425x263]



2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

comrade: I'm sleeping with my roommate right now!


Hurry, the Coroner is on the way
 
Mindlock
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

groppet: No but I have slept with my roommates friends, they were just as nutty as her so it was "interesting".


You know, if you were first in line, they wouldn't have been nutty...

Then again, maybe being number 37 is your fetish.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'll be the odd man out and suggest that sometimes sex isn't worth it.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
OK hypothetically, I have a flat (apartment) that I'm sharing with an attractive woman whom I'd like to have sex with.

I wouldn't have ended up in that situation by accident. So if I have a chance to get out of the friend-zone, what's the worst that could happen? I lose the roommate? or I could win the live-in girlfriend.

I'm going for it.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: OK hypothetically, I have a flat (apartment) that I'm sharing with an attractive woman whom I'd like to have sex with.

I wouldn't have ended up in that situation by accident. So if I have a chance to get out of the friend-zone, what's the worst that could happen? I lose the roommate? or I could win the live-in girlfriend.

I'm going for it.


Calling it early. This is a mistake.
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I'll be the odd man out and suggest that sometimes sex isn't worth it.


Agreed. As a young man, I woulda called that (as the kids say now) 'post-nut wisdom'
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Unless you are financially secure enough to be able to GTFO if you have to, its not worth the risk.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phenn
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
kcdn.kripy.comView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

casual disregard: brainlordmesomorph: OK hypothetically, I have a flat (apartment) that I'm sharing with an attractive woman whom I'd like to have sex with.

I wouldn't have ended up in that situation by accident. So if I have a chance to get out of the friend-zone, what's the worst that could happen? I lose the roommate? or I could win the live-in girlfriend.

I'm going for it.

Calling it early. This is a mistake.


only if I'm more concerned with the rent than the girl
I'm not saying it would work, it hardly ever does, but its worth a shot.

worst case scenario, one of us moves
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Met my S/o 8 years ago at postsecondary. Moved in together as roommates that year. Slept with my room mate 7 years ago, made it official (not Fwb)6 years ago, asked him to marry me last year, no regrets here. Gonna marry my best friend.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

phenn: [kcdn.kripy.com image 850x531]


*bassline for Flatbeat plays*
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Alternatively, I suggest a steadfast rule of a friend, "Never share an apartment with someone you aren't farking."

It leads to a lot of drama, but at least it's an ethos.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Never with a roommate, a coworker, or anyone with whom you share a college major.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: Alternatively, I suggest a steadfast rule of a friend, "Never share an apartment with someone you aren't farking."

It leads to a lot of drama, but at least it's an ethos.


Cragslist ad: "Room, mate wanted."
 
strapp3r
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


/awkward
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: phenn: [kcdn.kripy.com image 850x531]

*bassline for Flatbeat plays*


yep, farking instantly...
 
Ian Corrigible
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sorry, I was expecting shadayim.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Are there that many women who are comfortable moving in with a virtual stranger?
 
Old Man Winter [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I misread it as father while scrolling past and got really excited.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: phenn: [kcdn.kripy.com image 850x531]

*bassline for Flatbeat plays*


How 'Flat Beat' by Mr. Oizo was Made - YouTube
Mr. Oizo - Flat Beat (Bass Boosted).wmv
Youtube oWz-ZPBHDV8
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Azzido Da Bass - Dooms Night (Timo Maas Remix) 1080p
Youtube giwMVWR5ETA
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.