(CNBC)   Malaysian police steamroll 1069 bitcoin mining rigs which had stolen electricity worth 8,500,000 ringgit, but more importantly got all that crypto off the streets and away from the kids   (cnbc.com) divider line
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but the energy they stole was clean, excess energy so they were actually do is all a favor with their Bitcoin mining

/s
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think of all the GPUs.  The horror.  The horror.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what the police should do with all those scalpers who use bots to buy like 12 PS5s and sell them fire $1100.

Only instead of steamrolling them, they should give me one.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: This is what the police should do with all those scalpers who use bots to buy like 12 PS5s and sell them fire $1100.

Only instead of steamrolling them, they should give me one.


No, you had it right, they should steamroll the scalpers.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8,500,000 ringgit, what, that's about $3.50 US?
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bothers me that they're destroying the tech. That stuff will probably just end up in a landfill.

So much effort to produce them, and all for naught because we can't seem to do anything even remotely sensible.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

W_Scarlet: Bothers me that they're destroying the tech. That stuff will probably just end up in a landfill.

So much effort to produce them, and all for naught because we can't seem to do anything even remotely sensible.


The problem is that, in corrupt shiatholes, if you don't destroy it...the underpaid police will just fence the rigs.

/there were probably 1,407 rigs and the un destroyed ones were fenced
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: 8,500,000 ringgit, what, that's about $3.50 US?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Do the math.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ringginnit.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mouser: 8,500,000 ringgit, what, that's about $3.50 US?


Cops confiscated it, so it's worth $35 million on the street.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh man, I could have bought so much cocaine and illegal guns from a honeypot with that
 
tuxq
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Man. The governments really don't like it when the populations seize the means of control (read: currency). Maybe there is something to this "bitcoin"
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tuxq: Man. The governments really don't like it when the populations seize the means of control (read: currency). Maybe there is something to this "bitcoin"


Yes, it's a giant money laundering front using gullible idiots to make it seem "legit"
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Think of all the GPUs.  The horror.  The horror.


I know,
I thought in my last rig, I would just buy a overclocked 980 and buy a second one
down the line. Nope.
/or a backup PS4 pro. Nope
//or a PS5. Nope
/// hell, even a XBoxXtravangazaXXXbox, or whatever the hell they're calling it this gen.
//// I am not even going to try for that Steam/Switch.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Still can't get a GPU.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Think of all the GPUs.  The horror.  The horror.


Just thinking this.

Thanks, assholes, ya steamrolled the damn video cards instead of reselling :(
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's no way they did that to the GPUs. Looks like nothing but a pile of PSUs.
 
