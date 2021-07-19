 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WAVY Virginia)   Today's item spilled all over the highway: 'Liquid animal protein'   (wavy.com) divider line
17
    More: Sick, Road, Virginia, Members of Suffolk Fire, Traffic, hazmat incident, Suffolk Sunday afternoon, Suffolk Police, Infrastructure  
•       •       •

279 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2021 at 8:05 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
lh6.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

Highway season!
Fire!
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A proverbial S-Gelatin of the chit spilled everywhere...
 
anuran
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Blood? Spooge? Whole steam -distilled warthogs?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So... milk?
 
db2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Mmm, fresh liquid animal protein for the morning meal!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
jizz
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm guessing it was the primordial pink ooze that becomes chicken nuggets.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
pink slime for mc nuggets?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

anuran: Blood? Spooge? Whole steam -distilled warthogs?


I think it's like supplemental nutrition for farm animals, but a big ol' blob of pink slime would be funnier
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: I'm guessing it was the primordial pink ooze that becomes chicken nuggets.


wow, my first simulpost.
 
ieerto
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Come again?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I think this is the raw material for manufacturing Subway's sandwich "meat".
 
Pert
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ovaltine?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.