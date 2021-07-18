 Skip to content
(CNN)   "Mysterious health incidents" strike US personnel in Vienna. THIS MEANS NOTHING TO ME   (cnn.com) divider line
9
9 Comments     (+0 »)
Anokha [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Aaaaaaaaaaahhhhh, Vienna!
 
sidelong joy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Probably from eating too many of those little sausages.
 
Anokha [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Also required:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Falco - Vienna Calling (Official Video)
Youtube MTlSjRMx5Ic
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bugs Bumny says "this means war"
 
BigMax
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was not expecting Ultravox in the morning.

Or the Spanish Inquisition.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Didn't they finally conclude the Cuba thing was actually some kind of a side effect of some immunizations the staff had taken? Or did I get that wrong? Certainly, magical microwave death rays are more exciting, but isn't that all it turned out to be?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They probably got too close to Russians with umbrellas....
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

