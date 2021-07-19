 Skip to content
 
(Wolf Conservation Center)   I'm not affiliated with the Wolf Conservation Center or anything, but I just listened to these ringtones and they cracked me up. Nikai is my favorite. Support the wolves, scare strangers when you get a call. Win-win
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
My German Shepard was most intrigued with whatever it was Zephyr had to say
 
nytmare
1 hour ago  

E.S.Q.: My German Shepard was most intrigued with whatever it was Zephyr had to say


Made my cat run out of the room.
 
dbrunker
1 hour ago  
I howled to the wolves, they howled back and I recorded it.  But it's not very impressive and I don't have anywhere to upload it. Sorry.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Call  (1) 718-498-1043 and ask for Janise.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
55 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
coroner74
54 minutes ago  
Living in Idaho I'd likely get shot.
 
foo monkey
45 minutes ago  
I use the 56K modem connection sound as my ringtone.  If it ever goes off at the wrong time, either people laugh or I can say, "you guys really need to get a better Internet connection!"
 
KodosZardoz
35 minutes ago  
I'll stick with my MST ring tone. Deeeeep Huuurting....
Deep Hurting
Youtube wjCjgjk9n0o
 
anuran
25 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: My German Shepard was most intrigued with whatever it was Zephyr had to say


Calico - our Demidane (half Great Dane, half bird dog) rushed into the room barking "Unauthorized! Whoever this is is unauthorized!" Then he looked confused.
 
mrparks
15 minutes ago  
I'm gonna piss on a bush for OR-93.
 
RolfBlitzer
1 minute ago  

nytmare: E.S.Q.: My German Shepard was most intrigued with whatever it was Zephyr had to say

Made my cat run out of the room.


Your cat is a pussy.
 
