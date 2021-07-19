 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Australia to notorious racist Katie Hopkins: "You're not a star, get the fark out of here"   (bbc.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews called Ms Hopkins' comments "appalling" and a "slap in the face" for Australians in lockdown.
"We will be getting her out of the country as soon as we can possible arrange that," the minister told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
"Personally, I'm very pleased she'll be leaving," she said.

They would be kicking every Republican out of their country. I guess now may be a bad time to ask if they'll take a Yank emigree.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Yank refugee, really.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Seems simple enough, buy a ticket on the next plane heading to the UK and stick her on it with her passport.  It becomes the UK's problem on-arrival.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sure, then she refuses to wear a mask. Then the flight gets diverted to whatever island Australia uses as a detention centre for Asian immigrants.....oh, this might work out.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If she's not vaccinated, then she 'joked' about killing her room service.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good riddance to a Trump cultist.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bye Felicia.

And if any Channel 7 execs are reading this - What the f@ck where you thinking by hiring her in the first place?
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you fark up so bad Australia kicks you out, you farked up real bad. They let koala bears with chlamydia stay around
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spoke to my brother in Melbourne yesterday. He pointed out that a lot of leading Aussie politicians are very racist and Xenophobic, but they won't stand for someone making a mockery of their quarantine and lockdowns as it makes them look bad.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In the video, Ms Hopkins said she planned to "lie in wait" for workers to deliver food to her room so she could open the door "naked with no face mask".

They don't need that, Katie, they have problems enough as it is without you ruining their day.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oops. Didn't mean to post the one that I didn't type on.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Do aussies fap to that?
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Our conservative federal government has plenty of homegrown farking idiots in its ranks, they don't need competition from overseas!
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Nothing says "vaunted celebrity" like being on Australian Big Brother.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

They thought they could get publicity from giving a platform to a massive racist, while expecting to be able to hide behind some bullshiat "challenging controversial opinions" excuse when they inevitably got called on giving as platform to a massive racist.

So they either support her racism themselves, or they're just entirely relaxed about making money from promoting her racism.

Be a real shame if Australians kept contacting the channels advertisers about this until the executives involved are all sacked.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Oops. Didn't mean to post the one that I didn't type on.


Actually your post works quite well as it is.

Aussie here who'd never heard of Katie Hopkins until this week. I haven't paid any attention to the right wing commentariat in recent months so I've no idea what they make of this but chances are they've read the tea leaves of public opinion and are now against her too.

Basically in Australia we're not taking any shiat from celebrities whinging about how COVID is affecting them. People who can't travel to family funerals or who are losing their businesses get sympathy, but b-list celebrities are quickly learning to shut the fark up. Our main winter sport in the southern states is Australian Rules football, that's continued via systems of 'bubbles' to keep everybody away from COVID and apparently the governing body was extremely stern in warning all the footballers wives to never mention any challenges they faced staying in the bubble rather than socialising and shopping.

So yeah, fark Katie and b-list celebrities in general, nobody cares if you're stuck in a hotel, the world has real problems and you don't.
 
The Garden State
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yawn. Another edge-lord gets the publicity she's looking for. She says something stupid/repugnant and everybody obligingly becomes outraged. Mission accomplished. Here's an idea: wait until she's in the shower and send your largest bellhop to her hotel room accompanied by a camera crew. Drag her soapy ass out, toss her a towel and tell her to make herself decent while you throw her shiat into a bag. Drag her outside, hail a cab, throw her and her bag inside and send her to the airport. Give her a boot in the ass if she resists. Put her skank ass on the next plane leaving the country, dust hands off while whistling a happy tune. There, Katie: you finally got the attention that Mumsy and Pater deprived you of as a child. Hope you enjoyed it! It's all in a day's work for Aussie bellhop.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Channel 7 hasn't exactly covered itself in glory on racial issues lately. When England lost the soccer (yeah yeah we're supposed to call it football but whatevs) they ran the story on their social media with the caption "Three black players failed in the penalty shootout".
 
Trik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
She's being sent home for being an idiot.
 
ansius
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
she really is that stupid and really that vain.

junkee.comView Full Size


https://junkee.com/katie-hopkins-yout​u​ber/240111
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So they're not letting 35,000 Australians come back home, but they allowed this human stain to come film a reality TV show?

That's where we see that the Australian government are the real arseholes of this story.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Everytime a US ship calls in Australia, Sailors get curious about moving there. I remember one saying he was told he had to have an offer of a job or marry an Australian or prove he had enough money in a bank account there to support himself for a year. This was long ago & far away but it's similar to what I was told when I considered moving to New Brunswick in the 1980s. I'd written to the mayor of Frederickson & he offered to sponsor me! Father had just died & I was at crossroads, & I like NB. Had too many options at the time.
 
Zenith
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
well that's one way to get rid of an unwanted immigrant job scrounger
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I'll donate to the one-way ticket.  :)
 
brilett
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Whoever she is, they should take her for an Australian wildlife encounter before she's expelled.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 minute ago  

You don't need any money to move to Australia mate. Just grab a tinny of VB or hop in your yute and act the proper bogan and bob's your fanny you've brought Australia to wherever the fark you are.
 
