(Daily Express)   Banned for violating new TOS? WHOOOOOOO WHEEEEEEEEE WhatsApp with that (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
    Awkward, Blocking, Block, Message, Ban, Communication, Privacy, Cryptography, abnormal rate of messages  
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So much for open-minded individuals...
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So mainly getting rid of bots? It's a start I guess.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
how am I going to know when my auto warranty expires now?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I don't get it.

How is this 2 million different than the 8 million they claim to ban every month?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

darth sunshine: how am I going to know when my auto warranty expires now?


Ask the roofing people when they call, duh
 
