(Salon)   Seems no one in the US knew what a "cornteen" was   (salon.com) divider line
21
    North Carolina, Rhode Island, corn teen, bone apple tea  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2021 at 6:05 AM



21 Comments     (+0 »)
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pornhub search records say otherwise.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hmmm.


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Hmmm.


[media-amazon.com image 273x334]


18 and 19 are legal, and still "teen". :P
 
mrparks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Q-ran-tin-e.

Study it out, don be a sheepish.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm very glad Salon gave us a picture of what a cornteen might look like. That was necessary.
 
mrparks
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: [i.imgur.com image 268x401]


🍆 ❤🥒
 
jtown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Corn Teen" is my Tori Amos/Hansen mashup band
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Two corns, one teen.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Young Farmers of America are known for their ability to grow many crops.  In the past they have been recognized for other notable members, such as carrot teen and his shy, submissive brother, beta carrot teen.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WaywardSon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TWX: [Fark user image image 588x302]


I loved that game. Killer music, too.

/Banshee ftw
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Young Farmers of America are known for their ability to grow many crops.  In the past they have been recognized for other notable members, such as carrot teen and his shy, submissive brother, beta carrot teen.


I get why, but you're forgetting their sibling from up north, Poo Teen.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Corn teen:

themoviebuff.netView Full Size
 
alice_600
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Corn teen:

[themoviebuff.net image 702x459]


That reminds me I gotta go I to the garden and weed today.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't want no teenage queen

/I just want my M14
 
ieerto
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: I don't want no teenage queen

/I just want my M14


One wonders how you'd feel about a pickle and a motorcycle
 
ieerto
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Century after century, generation to generation, some book or cyclopedia or authority telling us what is correct, only to be dustshelved by evolving language.

The goal of language is the transmission of ideas from one mind to another through the medium of sound waves.

Did you understand the speaker? Goal achieved. Who cares if what they said or wrote is 'correct.'
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Forget quarantine, how the f*ck do you misspell "every"? Or "piece"? Or f*cking "which"????
 
