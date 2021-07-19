 Skip to content
(The Cambridge Chronicle)   Filed under "disappointed by headline"
    More: Giggity, Imperial units, Yard, Inch, United States customary units, Angling, kids today, Rock Harbor, large schools of big stripers  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stripers are great fish. Nice fighters, they get big enough to be worth all the effort, and they're delicious.

How can a striper run be disappointing unless you...added an extra 'p' in your head and thought it was raining hoochies. Sorry, mate. But the fish ARE delicious, so if you get out that way, it should be a good time.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
+1 for you, sweet subby.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Filed under "does not know the difference between 'stripers' and 'strippers'?"
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I was told I can't sell no stripers.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Remembering headline "17 year old toples Maria Sharapova"
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah, strippers really hate it when they realise they have to take in your small pasty white maggot .
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So not strippers in shawls...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
