(Guardian)   The UK could wind up seeing 200,000 Covid cases a day thanks to "Freedom Day"   (theguardian.com) divider line
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-ort2-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You elected a guy named Boris who apparently never learned to comb his hair.

/Yes I'm American and I know we also did a very stupid thing
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

His lawn, get off it.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The real question is do we get to double that - or even higher," he told BBC One's Andrew Marr Show on Sunday,. "And that's where the crystal ball starts to fail. I mean, we could get to 2,000 hospitalisations a day, 200,000 cases a day - but it's much less certain."


He should see a doctor about pulling things out of his butt.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'll bet $100 they don't.  Anyone up for a bet?
 
