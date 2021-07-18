 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   "It was my second shooting. So I was kind of prepared ... I always am expecting something to happen." Farris Nunn, Age 8   (twitter.com) divider line
26
    More: Sad, shot  
•       •       •

608 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2021 at 8:04 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
An 8 year old shouldn't have to be prepared for something to happen let alone be experiencing her second shooting.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
We are so broken.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Kids are a lot smarter than anyone gives them credit for.
And more honest.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Save Faris. And every kid like him.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Save Faris. And every kid like him.


Her. I'm an idiot. Thanks for noticing.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
... waiting for the "first time?" graphic.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: We are so broken.


And the people that could fix it can't or won't. We really do need a full on catastrophe to smack certain people upside the head (if they live through it).
 
ktybear [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FriarReb98: GardenWeasel: We are so broken.

And the people that could fix it can't or won't. We really do need a full on catastrophe to smack certain people upside the head (if they live through it).


You've been living through multiple catastrophes. Nothing has changed
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: GardenWeasel: We are so broken.

And the people that could fix it can't or won't. We really do need a full on catastrophe to smack certain people upside the head (if they live through it).


The exact thing happened to them and they still did nothing: https://en.wikipedia.org/wik​i/Congress​ional_baseball_shooting

What are you waiting for?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Whelp that is pretty farking heartbreaking.

Unfortunately republicans have not heart so nothing will change.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tracianne: An 8 year old shouldn't have to be prepared for something to happen let alone be experiencing her second shooting.


Especially at a baseball park.

They must've been playing the Yankees.

/*runs*
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How's that movement to go easy on criminals and defund the police going?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just ignore the turd on the sidewalk and keep going
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: How's that movement to go easy on criminals and defund the police going?


SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: How's that movement to go easy on criminals and defund the police going?


Keep pretending the pigs you're farking aren't pigs, pig farker.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Just ignore the turd on the sidewalk and keep going


One should show proper respect for the Chief of Police.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: How's that movement to go easy on criminals and defund the police going?


Have they been defunded? Have they been reduced in force? Did they catch the criminals?

If they can't catch people while operating with relative impunity as a paramilitary organization that seems able only to issue fines, arrest people for marijuana possession, and kill minorities over cigarettes, it's easy to wonder if the ever increasing funding the police get might be better spent elsewhere.
 
BlueVet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: How's that movement to go easy on criminals and defund the police going?


Yeah if we would just lock more people up...
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: How's that movement to go easy on criminals and defund the police going?


While "defund" is a poor choice of words, it doesn't mean what you think.

Amazing that the anti-vaxx, anti-mask, selfish morons happen to also be the "Obama/Biden/Democrats are gonna take my guns and my bibles and cancel Christmas!" Failures.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: How's that movement to go easy on criminals and defund the police going?


Why do you think being tough on crime worked to reduce crime?
 
jimjays
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We're a broken country when the children are less concerned about a public shooting than by aggressive critters at  a petting zoo.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This was supposed to be Farris Nunn's Day Off! But after this experience she is Nunn the richer. Save Farris!
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ahhhh, life in the Greatest Country In The WorldTM!
 
Netrngr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Save Faris. And every kid like him her.


FTFY. Reading is fundamental.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.