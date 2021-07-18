 Skip to content
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I think they should all think about why they are attracted to such an obvious douchebag. He's a bad guy, sure, but don't blame it entirely on him. Take some responsibility for your own actions.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The bam bus?

Awwwww yes
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wut?
Is that supposed to promote some kind of reality show?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The comments in the linked story are solidly on the guy's side, as is the Weeners here on Fark. As though "women are in the wrong" is understood to be true unless endlessly rebutted.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure I've seen this movie.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Torn between many lovers?
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I saw a documentary about this on Pornhub.
 
Devo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mile to gallon.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a great ad, subby.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: The comments in the linked story are solidly on the guy's side, as is the Weeners here on Fark. As though "women are in the wrong" is understood to be true unless endlessly rebutted.


I'm just intereted in how the comment are assuming the women are, somehow, avoiding their shared bad decisions. he are going on a clasic pirit quest. An unironic walkabout, cathartically purging the past, and develop a new peer group and set of hared experiences with which to change their lives. And yet the comments are all, hey did you chickies even look in the mirror once?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the girls was ... Morgan Fairchild ... yeah, that's the ticket!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't have to hand it to him, but who has the time and patience to date six people at the same time
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: You don't have to hand it to him, but who has the time and patience to date six people at the same time


Maybe he's just scared of commitment.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: You don't have to hand it to him, but who has the time and patience to date six people at the same time


Any Mormon.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
0lorin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'influencer' says what? ....
this didn't happen so much it unhappened things that did!
 
jerryskid
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm not saying the guy was wonderful, but when I was in college (17-21) "dating" was not a commitment thing for myself or most of the girls.  You're out of high school, out of the house, most people were playing the field and seeing what they liked.  Back then, very few people (boys/girls) thought any hook-up was a permanent arrangement.

Granted, if they guys claimed he loved every single on of them and expected them to be faithful to only him, he is a scumbag.  Without that, it's just kids being kids and f*cking around.

Yes, the three girls are cranky at the boy, but thinking a boy or girl at that age can be truly singularly committed is either naïve or just sad.  Ages 18-30 is where you make mistakes and determine what sort of a person you want to be.  Locking someone down before they know is just asking for trouble later in life.
 
Mock26
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bingethinker: I think they should all think about why they are attracted to such an obvious douchebag. He's a bad guy, sure, but don't blame it entirely on him. Take some responsibility for your own actions.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

thorpe: The comments in the linked story are solidly on the guy's side, as is the Weeners here on Fark. As though "women are in the wrong" is understood to be true unless endlessly rebutted.


The spite is illegitimate but the underlying question isn't; how *do* you manage to hook up with such a douchebag and what advice could you offer to other young girls so they don't hook up with such?

The answer, of course, is that humans are horny animals who specialize in bad decisions, no advice is possible because they'll ALWAYS pick the biatch, the asshole, the trash lover who happens to be good at telling them the lies they want to hear whether they're a girl or a boy.
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Head on a school bus trip. Getting or giving?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: I'm sure I've seen this movie.


That's what you get for trying to flip back and forth between Speed and Thelma & Louise.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTA:" Their ultimate goal? To hit the beaches of California."

51st way to leave your lover.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There are at least three reasons this should have had the plug tag.
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How is this road trip being funded? Three females, one monster renovation and all over America? On what ?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: There are at least three reasons this should have had the plug tag.


I count 9.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almejita
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jerryskid: I'm not saying the guy was wonderful, but when I was in college (17-21) "dating" was not a commitment thing for myself or most of the girls.  You're out of high school, out of the house, most people were playing the field and seeing what they liked.  Back then, very few people (boys/girls) thought any hook-up was a permanent arrangement.

Granted, if they guys claimed he loved every single on of them and expected them to be faithful to only him, he is a scumbag.  Without that, it's just kids being kids and f*cking around.

Yes, the three girls are cranky at the boy, but thinking a boy or girl at that age can be truly singularly committed is either naïve or just sad.  Ages 18-30 is where you make mistakes and determine what sort of a person you want to be.  Locking someone down before they know is just asking for trouble later in life.


Slut.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Monogamy is toxic anyway.
 
almejita
‘’ less than a minute ago  

almejita: jerryskid: I'm not saying the guy was wonderful, but when I was in college (17-21) "dating" was not a commitment thing for myself or most of the girls.  You're out of high school, out of the house, most people were playing the field and seeing what they liked.  Back then, very few people (boys/girls) thought any hook-up was a permanent arrangement.

Granted, if they guys claimed he loved every single on of them and expected them to be faithful to only him, he is a scumbag.  Without that, it's just kids being kids and f*cking around.

Yes, the three girls are cranky at the boy, but thinking a boy or girl at that age can be truly singularly committed is either naïve or just sad.  Ages 18-30 is where you make mistakes and determine what sort of a person you want to be.  Locking someone down before they know is just asking for trouble later in life.

Slut.


I feel bad about that.  I'm sorry I called you a slut, I have no idea, I don't know you, you have to make that call yourself.  Good luck, We're all counting on you.

And I was joking.

But I still felt bad.
 
