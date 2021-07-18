 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter) Weeners Someone had a very bright idea for home decorating   (twitter.com) divider line
32
    More: Weeners, shot  
•       •       •

694 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2021 at 12:20 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Featured on a recent Walmart rollback ad.
 
f150 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who ever is in that ad, isn't very enthusiastic. That lamp should be going like a strobe light.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This guy's light:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
homeless_need_help [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wanted to post an image from Guardians of the Galaxy with "They got my dick lamp!" as the caption. I  thought it might be mildly amusing.

I have now learned not to search for "they got my dick message" on google. It was a little disturbing, and I had to delete my history and cache.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Strobin' it!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

homeless_need_help: I wanted to post an image from Guardians of the Galaxy with "They got my dick lamp!" as the caption. I  thought it might be mildly amusing.

I have now learned not to search for "they got my dick message" on google. It was a little disturbing, and I had to delete my history and cache.


I'm assuming you're posting this message before dousing the computer in gasoline.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clarence Carter- Strokin'
Youtube P7gMkiOPSeA
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She loves lamp
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Paige no! Or... yes?

I don't even know anymore - you do you, Paige.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If it were $50, I'd probably buy one.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't see the fuss. That lamp just looks like a cigar to me.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can that be converted to a UV light to ward off Corona-variants?
 
nytmare
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This little light of mine...I'm gonna let it shine!
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: [Fark user image image 400x439]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Everyone should have a dildo that includes condom instructions. And a nightlight.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
* Not available for Jewish homes.
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
culebra
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i love lamp
Youtube gId6nrMDmUU
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I like it, but will it clash with my chandelier?

geekologie.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I prefer my lamps to be circumcised.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Where's the spread-the-folds companion light?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [YouTube video: Clarence Carter- Strokin']


That was my roommate/landlord's absolute ONE song for karaoke. He wouldn't try anything else, but he also wouldn't go the night without singing it. It was as inevitable as the sunrise.

All in all, he didn't do too badly.
 
invictus2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: I prefer my lamps to be circumcised.


The Critic - Home Alone 5 and Rabbi P.I.
Youtube LnP9PU71LaQ
 
chawco
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I think this is a very clever design that will Adorn the houses of large numbers of middle-aged gay men in the style of The Birdcage.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mikey1969: kdawg7736: [YouTube video: Clarence Carter- Strokin']

That was my roommate/landlord's absolute ONE song for karaoke. He wouldn't try anything else, but he also wouldn't go the night without singing it. It was as inevitable as the sunrise.

All in all, he didn't do too badly.


My buddy loves that song, too. It is just pure silliness.
 
powhound
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Does it vibrate? Asking for a friend.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.