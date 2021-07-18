 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFAA Fort Worth)   Car sale gone bad, or drug deal gone bad? Meeting someone at 2:30 AM with a wad of cash will get you shot in the head either way   (wfaa.com) divider line
8
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

227 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jul 2021 at 1:35 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The bullet hit the man in the head, wrapped around his skull and then exited, police said. He was in fair condition, though, and able to speak to officers before he was taken to a hospital for treatment.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing good happens that late at night, or early in morning depending on how you look at it.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Nothing good happens that late at night, or early in morning depending on how you look at it.


Plenty of good things happen late at night. A large cash transaction outside an apartment complex just isn't one of them.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Things aren't working out too well if you can't even shoot someone in the head right.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I remember I arranged to buy a drumkit off craigslist at a best buy parking lot at like 4pm. The seller brought muscle. Like come on, if I was going to try to rob you in the afternoon, the Geek Squad would be on the case.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: The bullet hit the man in the head, wrapped around his skull and then exited, police said. He was in fair condition, though, and able to speak to officers before he was taken to a hospital for treatment.


.22 wrapping detected
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you're meeting someone at 2:30 AM to buy a car, you're doing it wrong in the first place. Hell, you've probably made a few wrong turns in life.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: SoundOfOneHandWanking: The bullet hit the man in the head, wrapped around his skull and then exited, police said. He was in fair condition, though, and able to speak to officers before he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

.22 wrapping detected


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.