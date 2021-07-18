 Skip to content
(KRNV Reno)   Rescue helicopter crew conducting rescue had to be rescued   (mynews4.com) divider line
Sporkabob
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Navy lady said, "I'm sending more rescue teams!"
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not a repeat from 2002
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Thankfully everyone survived.  Helicopters performance at altitude and generally erratic weather and winds makes every mission challenging and risky. Story didn't say if the person they were looking for has been found.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
🎶in the Navy🎶
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"I shall sing to you the song of my people"

Fark user imageView Full Size

"aaaaaaaAaaaaaHHHHHHH"
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trevor Ray
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Mr. Play It Safe was afraid to fly
He packed his suitcase and kissed his kids goodbye
He waited his whole damn life to take that flight
And as the plane crashed down, he thought
'Well, isn't this nice?'"
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Thankfully everyone survived.


Whattabout whoever they were looking for?

I hate cliffhangers...
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Someone is in danger.  A helicopter flies to rescue.  Now someone+a helicopter crew are in danger.

Does subby think the things are safe?  Might want to ask Kobe about that.

/still gobsmacked by hurricane Sandy
//HMS Bounty 180' replica[?] sank
///so Coasties flew out in a helicopter to rescue the crew...
 
