German Chancellor Angela Merkel shocked by 'surreal' devastation in recent floods
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When the last human dies they'll look back and realize this was the beginning of the end of humanity
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When asked if rebuilding would be a priority, Merkel stated, "They'll be Bach."
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
and she grew up in East Germany.
When a childhood like that nothing should be shocking
 
Petey4335
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Uh, the floods baroque stuff and made an impression. Isn't that enough?
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I never thought we'd see Mississippi flood-plain style floods in Europe.

Green Peace, the Quakers, and others have rung the alarm bell since the early 1970's, but world leaders were deaf to that warning for too long. Even now, they will not act with appropriate swiftness and strength of response. I guess wealth and power are more important to some people than their own grandchildren can ever be.
 
