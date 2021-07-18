 Skip to content
 
(Virgin Islands Daily News)   Please note: police tend to look down on homemade identification cards issued from tribal nations that don't exist
22
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meh, we've been pushing ourselves into the self-identity direction for a while now.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a search, and...found a small amount of marijuana....

Ah. I see. Mm-hmm.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the Virgin Islands has sovereign citizens, too. Sorry to hear that.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
BTW: if you haven't checked out the Sovereign Citizen and Moorish American videos on Youtube yet, check them out. I mean, I know it's not PC to laugh at the mentally defective. But holy smokes, these people are farking crazy. The cops breaking SC car windows are the best. lol
 
foo monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The whole point of this movement seems to be demonstrating how big of an asshole you can be.  I don't get it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: BTW: if you haven't checked out the Sovereign Citizen and Moorish American videos on Youtube yet, check them out. I mean, I know it's not PC to laugh at the mentally defective. But holy smokes, these people are farking crazy. The cops breaking SC car windows are the best. lol


My favorite part of all of these is when the painfully patient police finally say, "Ok, let's go" and start breaking car windows.  The SovCits start screaming like babies, every time.  "We haven't done anything wrong!  There's no way we could have anticipated this!"
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So that membership to the tribe of awesomeness doesn't exist?!
I guess it's back to seminary school....
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

foo monkey: The whole point of this movement seems to be demonstrating how big of an asshole you can be.  I don't get it.


Was his name "X Æ A-12"?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's legal for them to lie to us.

Turnabout is fair play equal protection under the law.
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

foo monkey: The whole point of this movement seems to be demonstrating how big of an asshole you can be.  I don't get it.


You haven't met many of us Americans?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

foo monkey: The whole point of this movement seems to be demonstrating how big of an asshole you can be.  I don't get it.


It is so that Trump supporters have competition.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, well ever since the 90's  I've been part of the Rhythm Nation.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
" A man is in jail after he was found with a gun magazine "

Harsh

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: " A man is in jail after he was found with a gun magazine "

Harsh

[Fark user image image 850x1142]


I'm partial to Guns n Garden or whatever the hell.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, duh!

There was no gold fringe on his ID!

What a Maroon...
 
brilett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Savarin Citizen always seemed like a decent guy to me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mithiwithi: [Fark user image image 200x249]


Poor Jorgi. I always let him in.  He tries so hard, I can't help but feel sorry for him.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Police placed the man under arrest and charged him with interfering with an officer discharging his duty, failure to display a registration sticker or license plate, and failure to stop when ordered to do so, according to the affidavit.

All that, but the thing they point out first was having an empty magazine with no gun. Oh noes! He has a magazine! All he needed was a gun and some bullets, and he could have maybe shot someone! He had 33.3% of what you need to kill a person!
 
culebra
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I swear to you officer, Bobson Dugnutt is my real name!
 
