 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Upper Michigan's Source)   Sorry, the UP is closed. The bomb squad out front should have told ya   (uppermichiganssource.com) divider line
30
    More: News, Mackinac Bridge, Michigan, Michigan State Police, bomb threat, Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Mackinac Bridge Authority, St. Ignace, Michigan, UPDATE  
•       •       •

1193 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jul 2021 at 9:17 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meh, it's already been cleared. Not even a bridge-shattering kaboom.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh fudge!
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So it wasn't because of something like this?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What nimrod pulled this stunt?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 259x194]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ah, 1980's and 70's Ireland is nestolgic...
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Mackinac? Cheez.
 
SN1987a goes boom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Meh, it's already been cleared. Not even a bridge-shattering kaboom.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Seen leaving the scene disappointed and cursing out rabbits.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good boy, Doug.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How will people escape Wisconsin now?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is the Upper Peninsula the nice part?
 
Insain2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yupperz.....
The Moose should'a told ya about it......!!!!!
 
Dodo David
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sorry, the UP is closed. The bomb squad out front should have told ya

Bomb squad? Did Carl fill those balloons with hydrogen?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Katwang
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: How will people escape Wisconsin now?


The old fashioned way. Through Minnesota.
 
brachiopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Lower Peninsula cut off"
 
Fast Moon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Eh, just go around.  It's only an 871-mile, 13.5-hour detour.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
On the one hand, the bridge is reopened. On the other hand, you still have to drive across it.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Now it'll take me forever to hitchhike to Saginaw.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Still beats the 7,113 km/4,419 mile  76hr detour Australia had to deal with a while back:

scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size



https://www.indiatimes.com/news/weird​/​highway-closure-in-australia-leads-to-​world-s-longest-detour-of-7-113-km-and​-76-hour-long-337489.html
 
invictus2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: foo monkey: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 259x194]

[i.pinimg.com image 500x393]


Disney's Blam - Up
Youtube z1rVF8Np4xw
 
snarfyboy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fast Moon: Eh, just go around.  It's only an 871-mile, 13.5-hour detour.


Well, only if you don't trust ferries.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fast Moon: Eh, just go around.  It's only an 871-mile, 13.5-hour detour.


There is a ferry if you have $600 to shave 3 hours off the drive.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Still beats the 7,113 km/4,419 mile  76hr detour Australia had to deal with a while back:

[scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 526x446]


https://www.indiatimes.com/news/weird/​highway-closure-in-australia-leads-to-​world-s-longest-detour-of-7-113-km-and​-76-hour-long-337489.html


At least they had a detour route.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/thunde​r​-bay/nipigon-river-bridge-closed-trans​canada-1.3397831
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, but how in the fark is this part of the Interstate system?  Reealy seems like this is begging for demotion to a US highway.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I once rode a bicycle across the Mackinac bridge, south to north, as part of a multi day ride to Sault Saint Marie over Labor Day weekend. Was nutso. Also: of the 2 lanes in each direction the centermost lanes are open grating, not pavement.  So riding in the right lane I was between the view straight down through the grating, the view over the edge and out across to the island, and the immensity of the bridge. It's ~3 miles long, so one has a while to enjoy it.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

snarfyboy: Fast Moon: Eh, just go around.  It's only an 871-mile, 13.5-hour detour.

Well, only if you don't trust ferries.


Not if they wear boots.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Is the Upper Peninsula the nice part?


That depends entirely on if you like other people or not.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Baloo Uriza: I'm sorry, but how in the fark is this part of the Interstate system?  Reealy seems like this is begging for demotion to a US highway.


It is I-75, which goes from the UP down to Florida.  It is a very large interstate highway.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bonzo_1116: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Is the Upper Peninsula the nice part?

That depends entirely on if you like other people or not.


I do not.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.