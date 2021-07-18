 Skip to content
 
(Missouri Independent)   Cue Imperial Death March: 'The surge is coming,' Springfield Mayor Ken McClure warns other Missouri cities   (missouriindependent.com) divider line
    Missouri, Health care, Vaccine, vaccination rates, variant surge of infection  
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Just shared with two randos on FB that I died twice in ICU from normal covid. I was laughed out the forum.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

That sucks.  How're you feeling lately?
 
basemetal [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Back just before Christmas, I got my first Pfizer shot, grinned ear to ear, I'd farking made it....until not five mins after the observation period my wife (an RN) texted me she just tested positive. Next day I was tested, and yep, positive.  First four days, I thought I was going to get one of those vacations with little to no illness.  Then, it hit, first the runny nose they were talking about, holy hell, that's what they are talking about, and it went down hill from there.  I had already stocked up on meds, pulse ox, I was prepared well in advance, so I spent christmas and New years just counting the clock until my next inhaler time, next med time, sleep repeat.  I coughed like a 40 year smoker, never lost smell.taste, but it has changed. I recovered, my brain is back, my lungs suffered no damage, I did get my 2nd Pfizer on time, and that was fun, but I worked through it.  It was a bit scary a few days while sick.

That's lightweight compared to many, but my point is, I don't want to do that again, i don't want to test a 2nd round of Covid.

/hope you came out okay.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

How the fark do they get you back from that? I assume you flatline because your lungs can't get enough oxygen.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

"And lived BECAUSE of science, you Neanderthals!"
 
Sgt Otter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A McClure from Springfield?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Decorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously his more incompetent Brother who went on to be Mayor....
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well. Not for nothing but if I had to judge "feel of truthfulness" based on your one statement there I would lean towards incredulity myself.  So.
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Must have been nice for those folks to have lived in a fantasy bubble for almost a year and a half.
 
KiwDaWabbit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surge sucked in the 90's and it sucks now.
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ahhhhh dammit, tiny fist etc.

"You may remember me from such pandemic related warning films as "Remember last year when everybody died?" and "Kiss me, I'm intubated!"
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
giantbomb1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel his pain. He's a mayor of a city populated by right-wing morons.
 
numbers17
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an image of the local news Facebook page in Springfield, MO called KY3.

If you want a good idea why we have problems.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Were you declared dead by a physician?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark is wrong with each and every single one of you motherfarkers nothing's coming it never left it's been slowly killing people for the last year and a half you all need a saw off and farking wear a mask stay the fark away from each other and go to work and home and that's it motherfarkers
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

See?
 
nakedswamp [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Springfield? Yeah, but what state?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/WAKE UP SHEEPLE !!!
//THE GOVERNMENT WANTS THE NWO RESET TO  HAPPEN
/// STOP THE STEEL, THE LIBERALS WANT WHITE GENOCIDE

and other shiat that is being massed produced on Facebook.
This guy (his name is right in the pic) refuses to get any vaccine for him or his kids or wear masks because the virus is fake and even if it is real.   The vaccine is whats really going to kill you while your airflow is restricted by masks.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Only after they moved to Arizona next week.
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KiwDaWabbit: Surge sucked in the 90's and it sucks now.


Team Jolt.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spermbot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I agree with Walt Schaub: we're going to die of stupid people.
https://twitter.com/crampell/status/14​16882483224846337
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The unvacinated for trump are having a rally as we speak
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Username divides by 0.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has Springfield thought about building a monorail to combat their Covid-19 surge?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yojoe.comView Full Size

Notice that in Springfield only the Karen doesn't know to wear a mask
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The point is that death hasn't been defined as loss of a heartbeat or not breathing or whatever else for a very long time. So it's not surprising people don't take claims about dying and resurrecting seriously when that obviously didn't happen. Instead they should say their heart stopped for however many minutes or whatever actually happened rather than trying to ratchet up the drama like an episode of House.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

And the aftermath...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

KiwDaWabbit: Surge sucked in the 90's and it sucks now.


I know, sounds like a detergent

Beverly Hills Cop (2/10) Movie CLIP - Serge & Achmed (1984) HD
Youtube GHZWWFmaFcI
 
andomania
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Or a douche...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Will these things ever end?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

And where did you get your medical degree, doctor?
 
The Blue Card [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Team Nitro, muthaf*cka!

/Also team Pfizer
//and live in MO
//seriously, f*ck MO.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Will these things ever end?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh, if only there was something they could have done to avoid this!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This Democratic hoax is really something!
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I spent the first two weeks of July last year wishing I were one of the dead.  If I have to go through that again, then I am going on a brutal mass murder rampage to take advantage of this "stand your ground" law we have locally, and it's open season for rednecks and loons in pulp science site forums.

Complain if you like, but hey, it's legal here.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Begoggle: This Democratic hoax is really something!


I like how we hoaxed so hard we went global.

Like.... the conspiracy reached into hundreds of nations.

Or you know

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldtaku
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At least at this point the only people getting it and suffering are the people who deserve it because they are deliberately not getting vaccinated and deliberately not wearing masks, at a 1000:1 ratio.

That's the best outcome we can hope for at this point, because these dumbasses are not going to get vaccinated.  Of course they're a giant burden on the health care system, and a vermin breeding ground for variants, but this is as much of a nice thing as MAGA's aggressive stupidity allows.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Oh, if only there was something they could have done to avoid this!


That would require fancy book lernin and stuff! FTucker said it was all bad and stuff, right after he cut the line and got his shots.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

A ship's captain, actually.  It's a long story.
 
oldtaku
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sorry, that should have specified 'in the US'.  I know there are lots of places where you still literally can't get a vaccine to save your life, while here we're rolling in excess vaccines and these twats still won't take them.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Znuh: Just shared with two randos on FB that I died twice in ICU from normal covid. I was laughed out the forum.


Your medical team learned a lot from bringing you back, and thank you for helping others that way.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Blast it! They've devised an alternative to our devices!

/now we have to look at those ugly b*tches
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
First read that as "the purge" which I guess isn't totally wrong.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I bet the autopsy hurt like a biatch
 
inner ted
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

This person has never heard of kids

How have you made it through life so far
 
