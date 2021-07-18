 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   I'll show you a place .... Where the streets have no name   (bbc.com)
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The most common street name in the US is not a founding father or other historical icon: it's actually "Second".

And, according to the article it links to:
Second (10,866)
Third (10,131)
First (9,898)

So... either there are a lot of people who have trouble counting to one, or at least 968 "First"s have gone missing.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: The most common street name in the US is not a founding father or other historical icon: it's actually "Second".

And, according to the article it links to:
Second (10,866)
Third (10,131)
First (9,898)

So... either there are a lot of people who have trouble counting to one, or at least 968 "First"s have gone missing.


Maybe there's a pattern of Main Street being 'first' street in town
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In the long view of human history, though, street names are a relatively recent invention. What tends to be forgotten today is that the practice of street titling emerged for more complex reasons than exchanging post or visiting people. "When we think of addresses, it's that they're useful to get our packages delivered, or to navigate around, but they actually weren't designed for us. They were designed for the state," explains Mask.
Centuries ago, governments realised that naming the streets allowed centralised oversight of their citizens, be it for drafting into the military, taxation, or to verify who somebody was. That hasn't changed much.

I'd have thought that long before that roads were named for where they went to. Almost every reasonable sized town in the UK has a London Road for example, and many of them date back a couple of thousand years. And almost every town will have a road named after the nearby large town that road leads to.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: The most common street name in the US is not a founding father or other historical icon: it's actually "Second".

And, according to the article it links to:
Second (10,866)
Third (10,131)
First (9,898)

So... either there are a lot of people who have trouble counting to one, or at least 968 "First"s have gone missing.


They get renamed.  You want to honor someone (usually a guy), you name the most prominent street in town after them.  Main has more meaning than First, so First gets the rename.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: In the long view of human history, though, street names are a relatively recent invention. What tends to be forgotten today is that the practice of street titling emerged for more complex reasons than exchanging post or visiting people. "When we think of addresses, it's that they're useful to get our packages delivered, or to navigate around, but they actually weren't designed for us. They were designed for the state," explains Mask.
Centuries ago, governments realised that naming the streets allowed centralised oversight of their citizens, be it for drafting into the military, taxation, or to verify who somebody was. That hasn't changed much.

I'd have thought that long before that roads were named for where they went to. Almost every reasonable sized town in the UK has a London Road for example, and many of them date back a couple of thousand years. And almost every town will have a road named after the nearby large town that road leads to.


In farming areas of the US South and Midwest, roads are often named for the people whose farms are at either end.  I lived on Mason Tucker at one point, but I've seen many other "two-family-names" roads over the years.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mask points out that there are already alternatives - what3words, for instance, a proprietary system that assigns a random string of words to a location. For example, to find the entrance to BBC's Broadcasting House in London, you don't need its street name, you could just plot a route to "daring.begins.these" (or the less glamorously-named adjacent spots, "jumps.slugs.bulbs" or "fried.dairy.worker").

Or use the postcode. Every house in the UK can be found with the name or number, and the postcode. Broadcasting House is W1A 1AA.  Write 10, SW1A 2AA on an envelope and it will get to the Prime Minister.
The woman in TFA who didn't want to live in Black Boy Lane could write her house number and N15 3AP and it would reach her.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Carter Pewterschmidt: In the long view of human history, though, street names are a relatively recent invention. What tends to be forgotten today is that the practice of street titling emerged for more complex reasons than exchanging post or visiting people. "When we think of addresses, it's that they're useful to get our packages delivered, or to navigate around, but they actually weren't designed for us. They were designed for the state," explains Mask.
Centuries ago, governments realised that naming the streets allowed centralised oversight of their citizens, be it for drafting into the military, taxation, or to verify who somebody was. That hasn't changed much.

I'd have thought that long before that roads were named for where they went to. Almost every reasonable sized town in the UK has a London Road for example, and many of them date back a couple of thousand years. And almost every town will have a road named after the nearby large town that road leads to.

In farming areas of the US South and Midwest, roads are often named for the people whose farms are at either end.  I lived on Mason Tucker at one point, but I've seen many other "two-family-names" roads over the years.


Makes sense. Go back long enough and you'd describe a street by whatever landmark it had or where it took you. You'd say "Go down the road with the Mason farm..." or "Go down the road that leads to Boston" and so on. It would naturally become known as the Mason Road or Boston Road or whatever.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My county once changed the names of all main roads to "route" numbers.  They also eliminated all the names on road signs.  Immediately, there was a communication breakdown.  Natives referred to roads by their names and didn't know the numbers.  Visitors followed numbers not names.

The county reconsidered.  Now the signs say both.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From unseen gender bias to....

[IningoMontoya.jpg]
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: From unseen gender bias to...


Article writer sounds streetist.
 
12349876
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I Ate Shergar: The most common street name in the US is not a founding father or other historical icon: it's actually "Second".

And, according to the article it links to:
Second (10,866)
Third (10,131)
First (9,898)

So... either there are a lot of people who have trouble counting to one, or at least 968 "First"s have gone missing.

They get renamed.  You want to honor someone (usually a guy), you name the most prominent street in town after them.  Main has more meaning than First, so First gets the rename.


I think it's just a lot of main being first, like G to 2 on an elevator.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm not sure which "naming" convention annoys me more: SLC's stuff like "S 300 E" or Mesa County, CO with things like the corner of F 5/8 Rd and 33 3/4 Rd.  They don't even reduce fractions, and they throw in a few decimals for good measure.  G 4/10 Rd and 36.1 Rd is an actual intersection.

Yeah, Mesa county does annoy me more.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mjjt: I Ate Shergar: The most common street name in the US is not a founding father or other historical icon: it's actually "Second".

And, according to the article it links to:
Second (10,866)
Third (10,131)
First (9,898)

So... either there are a lot of people who have trouble counting to one, or at least 968 "First"s have gone missing.

Maybe there's a pattern of Main Street being 'first' street in town


Or they get renamed for somebody after a while.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My past four house addresses: railroad, tree, state (other than New Mexico), Spanish adjective.  When I had my gig job of harassing delinquent mortgagors, I saw everything from significant local features/people names to private road funny names to generic digit-letter county road names.

Oh, and TFA starts with complete bullshiat.  Street names in unincorporated areas aren't because of tourists getting lost.  They're required by law for E911 purposes.  The County goes around putting up street signs
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: I'm not sure which "naming" convention annoys me more: SLC's stuff like "S 300 E" or Mesa County, CO with things like the corner of F 5/8 Rd and 33 3/4 Rd.  They don't even reduce fractions, and they throw in a few decimals for good measure.  G 4/10 Rd and 36.1 Rd is an actual intersection.

Yeah, Mesa county does annoy me more.


I like the Mormon Utah road system.  It's just carefully coordinated Cartesian coordinate cartography.  Which is both sensible and fun to say.
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Could be worse. About 95% of the streets in my section of town start with a W - about a 9 square mile area.
 
dywed88
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: The most common street name in the US is not a founding father or other historical icon: it's actually "Second".

And, according to the article it links to:
Second (10,866)
Third (10,131)
First (9,898)

So... either there are a lot of people who have trouble counting to one, or at least 968 "First"s have gone missing.


First St was often the primary street in a town. As such it would be renamed Main Street or something anyway else

In Vancouver we have east/west avenues counting up as you go South, but the major routes were at some point renamed with "9th Ave" becoming "Broadway" and "25th Ave" named "King Edward Ave". Although locally I would say more people refer to "King Edward" as "25th" and even the transit station is named 25th. Broadway is much more commonly used but I hear 9th on occasion.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I like the character actual street names can give an area.

Except Peachtree. It should be a flogging offense to name one more road Peachtree.
 
