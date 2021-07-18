 Skip to content
 
(KTLA Los Angeles)   De-ruling from de-Trump judge lifting de-restrictions on de-cruise industry d'overturned d'on d'appeal   (ktla.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Great story but detalked dethis deway demeans de dedownvots for deme
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
delightful
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
De federal government controls de border. Gov. Dedipshiat really should read some time.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: De federal government controls de border. Gov. Dedipshiat really should read some time.


The United States Customs and Border Protection does, not the CDC. There's a 50/50 chance a judge is going to overrule them in this case. They've already been overruled for the eviction moratorium. Each government agency has a limit on its power. For example, the FBI can't approve new drugs, nor can the FDA investigate kidnappings. The CDC has a pretty broad reach, but the pandemic has exposed some cracks in their assumption of power.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The lawsuit, championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, claims that the CDC's multiple-step process to allow cruising from Florida is overly burdensome, harming both a multibillion-dollar industry that provides some 159,000 jobs and revenue collected by the state. "

In other words DeSantis didn't even try the CDC process to allow cruises. He just sued.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In one corner, money:

"The equities overwhelmingly favor allowing the cruise industry to enjoy its first summer season in two years while this Court sorts out the CDC's contentions on appeal," Florida's lawyers argued.

In the other corner, public health.

""The undisputed evidence shows that unregulated cruise ship operations would exacerbate the spread of COVID-19, and that the harm to the public that would result from such operations cannot be undone," the CDC said in a court filing. "

Disney's already trying a cruise meeting CDC standards.

"Disney Cruise Lines held its first simulated sailing under CDC rules Saturday when the Disney Dream departed from Port Canaveral, Florida. The passengers were volunteer Disney employees. "
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Okay, what's in place now: CDC Guidelines or DeSantis opening the plague doors?
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good job, subby, for making me read TFA to see what the hell you were talking about.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screw the cruise ship industry anyway. Wanna-be rich people getting noro, covid, STDs and seasick.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because for Rs, what matters most is making money and not protecting lives.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
De-ruling from de-Trump judge lifting de-restrictions on de-cruise industry d'overturned d'on d'appeal

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Screw the cruise ship industry anyway. Wanna-be rich people getting noro, covid, STDs and seasick.


Which really makes me want to take a poll.

Which cruise would you rather be on?

A) the COVID cruise
B) the Poop cruise.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one-paragraph decision

Technically, "fark you" can be a paragraph.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bazzlex001: WastrelWay: Screw the cruise ship industry anyway. Wanna-be rich people getting noro, covid, STDs and seasick.

Which really makes me want to take a poll.

Which cruise would you rather be on?

A) the COVID cruise
B) the Poop cruise.


C) the defenestration cruise
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bazzlex001: WastrelWay: Screw the cruise ship industry anyway. Wanna-be rich people getting noro, covid, STDs and seasick.

Which really makes me want to take a poll.

Which cruise would you rather be on?

A) the COVID cruise
B) the Poop cruise.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake3988
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: eurotrader: De federal government controls de border. Gov. Dedipshiat really should read some time.

The United States Customs and Border Protection does, not the CDC. There's a 50/50 chance a judge is going to overrule them in this case. They've already been overruled for the eviction moratorium. Each government agency has a limit on its power. For example, the FBI can't approve new drugs, nor can the FDA investigate kidnappings. The CDC has a pretty broad reach, but the pandemic has exposed some cracks in their assumption of power.


But they're NOT regulating the border here.  They're regulating health.   As we've seen in previous court rulings, as long as you're not a church, things are applied evenly, and they have actual justification for the rules you're implementing (cruise ships are havens for disease even without a pandemic), you can do it.

I'm going to guess what the original poster meant to say was that cruise ships operate in open waters, which is mostly outside jurisdiction of the federal government (Cruise ships get away with a lot by never officially registering in the US except for Hawaiian ships).  So the CDC might not have authority for that reason, but in that case, neither would Florida.

So I would imagine both sides lose here.  The CDC can't technically force cruise ships to adhere to their rules but Florida can't unilaterally say they can't have those rules for the same reason.  If the cruise lines want to have those rules, they can.

/Summary: Florida always loses.  Federal government might lose.  Cruise ships all want the rules willingly, so health and common sense still wins.  Got all that?
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: delightful


Deee-Lite - Groove Is In The Heart (Official Video)
Youtube etviGf1uWlg
 
lolmao500
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Because for Rs, what matters most is making money and not protecting lives.


Just look at all the job outsourcing theyve been doing to china and other dictatorships since the 70s. They dont give a fark if people making stuff are literally slaves/prisonners and that the producing countries give zero farks about the environment, as long as the profits are record high.

Humanity wont make it unless conservatives worldwide are wiped off the map.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
One of De Santis largest donors owns the majority of docks that service the cruise ships.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Screw the cruise ship industry anyway. Wanna-be rich people getting noro, covid, STDs and seasick.


Given the choice I'll take the seasick, please.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What really would make the most sense would be if everyone just followed the simple rules for trying to stay healthy and help keep people around them healthy. Then all the businesses would get back to normal just fine. Just seems that is way too farking difficult for a bunch of people to understand.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thorpe: In one corner, money:

"The equities overwhelmingly favor allowing the cruise industry to enjoy its first summer season in two years while this Court sorts out the CDC's contentions on appeal," Florida's lawyers argued.

In the other corner, public health.

""The undisputed evidence shows that unregulated cruise ship operations would exacerbate the spread of COVID-19, and that the harm to the public that would result from such operations cannot be undone," the CDC said in a court filing. "

Disney's already trying a cruise meeting CDC standards.

"Disney Cruise Lines held its first simulated sailing under CDC rules Saturday when the Disney Dream departed from Port Canaveral, Florida. The passengers were volunteer Disney employees. "


Sounds like fun. I hope their test cruise went well.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jake3988: /Summary: Florida always loses.  Federal government might lose.  Cruise ships all want the rules willingly, so health and common sense still wins.  Got all that?


I get all that, I was merely responding to the poster's declaration that the federal government controls the border, which is true. But the CDC does not.

I honestly don't see how DeSantis or the CDC win this one. The CDC has explicit authority to temporarily detain a ship for health reasons, but grounding an entire industry may well be outside of its domain. DeSantis, as you correctly pointed out, can't "ban" rules that an industry voluntarily takes on.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Screw the cruise ship industry anyway. Wanna-be rich people getting noro, covid, STDs and seasick.


Covid is a shame because I really, really like going on cruises, but I never will again. Eating and getting drunk for a week on a giant floating hotel is my idea of fun.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lsherm: jake3988: /Summary: Florida always loses.  Federal government might lose.  Cruise ships all want the rules willingly, so health and common sense still wins.  Got all that?

I get all that, I was merely responding to the poster's declaration that the federal government controls the border, which is true. But the CDC does not.

I honestly don't see how DeSantis or the CDC win this one. The CDC has explicit authority to temporarily detain a ship for health reasons, but grounding an entire industry may well be outside of its domain. DeSantis, as you correctly pointed out, can't "ban" rules that an industry voluntarily takes on.


Desantis is trying to tell private businesses how to run their own businesses, which are not even domiciled in the US.

The cruise lines agree with the CDC.

The over reach is from Desantis.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

theflatline: The over reach is from Desantis.


Obviously DeSantis is way more wrong. However, the CDC is claiming authority they might not have. Is it implied? Possibly.
 
jumac
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lsherm: eurotrader: De federal government controls de border. Gov. Dedipshiat really should read some time.

The United States Customs and Border Protection does, not the CDC. There's a 50/50 chance a judge is going to overrule them in this case. They've already been overruled for the eviction moratorium. Each government agency has a limit on its power. For example, the FBI can't approve new drugs, nor can the FDA investigate kidnappings. The CDC has a pretty broad reach, but the pandemic has exposed some cracks in their assumption of power.


I may be mistaken but wasn't the issue a while back that the fed gov can set rules for what ships have to do in US waters but the states control the ports.  So it was a fight between the fed gov saying if cruise lines wanted to be in US waters they had to follow the CDC rules.  But FL was saying while at our ports you can't.

So this case was about can the state do that?
 
Mike_1962
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thorpe: In one corner, money:

"The equities overwhelmingly favor allowing the cruise industry to enjoy its first summer season in two years while this Court sorts out the CDC's contentions on appeal," Florida's lawyers argued.

In the other corner, public health.

""The undisputed evidence shows that unregulated cruise ship operations would exacerbate the spread of COVID-19, and that the harm to the public that would result from such operations cannot be undone," the CDC said in a court filing. "

Disney's already trying a cruise meeting CDC standards.

"Disney Cruise Lines held its first simulated sailing under CDC rules Saturday when the Disney Dream departed from Port Canaveral, Florida. The passengers were volunteer Disney employees. "


What the article doesn't say is that the large cruise operators are NOT on deSantis' side.
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lsherm: jake3988: /Summary: Florida always loses.  Federal government might lose.  Cruise ships all want the rules willingly, so health and common sense still wins.  Got all that?

I get all that, I was merely responding to the poster's declaration that the federal government controls the border, which is true. But the CDC does not.

I honestly don't see how DeSantis or the CDC win this one. The CDC has explicit authority to temporarily detain a ship for health reasons, but grounding an entire industry may well be outside of its domain. DeSantis, as you correctly pointed out, can't "ban" rules that an industry voluntarily takes on.


Customs has a MOU to enforce CDC rules at......the border, Florida cruises are going to Caribbean islands So the CDC rule is fine. And they're not grounding the industry they're saying proof must be supplied in this case.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What defark?
 
Mike_1962
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Okay, what's in place now: CDC Guidelines or DeSantis opening the plague doors?


CDC until the CDC's appeal is decided.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: What really would make the most sense would be if everyone just followed the simple rules for trying to stay healthy and help keep people around them healthy. Then all the businesses would get back to normal just fine. Just seems that is way too farking difficult for a bunch of people to understand.


But I have to live my life and free dumb!
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
D'Aristocrats!

Besides nobody wants to go on cruises anymore now that you can go to (sortof) space!

I can't wait to dangle my granddaughter out a window on a Virgin Galactic flight
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lsherm: eurotrader: De federal government controls de border. Gov. Dedipshiat really should read some time.

The United States Customs and Border Protection does, not the CDC. There's a 50/50 chance a judge is going to overrule them in this case. They've already been overruled for the eviction moratorium. Each government agency has a limit on its power. For example, the FBI can't approve new drugs, nor can the FDA investigate kidnappings. The CDC has a pretty broad reach, but the pandemic has exposed some cracks in their assumption of power.


I'll do drugs with the FBI anyway, that sounds like a good time.

"Have you ever looked through a scanning electron microscope,...on weed!"
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why isn't Biden doing more to stop the spread of the Delta variant?
 
dustman81
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

eurotrader: De federal government controls de border. Gov. Dedipshiat really should read some time.


Even if Florida were successful in banning cruise lines from asking for vaccination proof, the ports of call in foreign countries can require it. So unless you intend to never leave the ship until you return to the US, you'll need to be vaccinated and have proof of vaccination.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sorry wrong thread.

Why is the Biden administration continuing to restrict our freedoms with Covid levels near their all time lows since the pandemic began?
 
CVGScorch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I can't remember.  is this the same guy who once said:  I get up in the morning, I sue Obama, I go home, I masturbate."
 
mrparks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Because a giant floating hotel is so, so glamorous.
 
skyotter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My town has a cruise ship quarantined for COVID right this moment, so I'm getting a kick.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vrax
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The equities overwhelmingly favor allowing the cruise industry to enjoy its first summer season in two years while this Court sorts out the CDC's contentions on appeal," Florida's lawyers argued.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: What really would make the most sense would be if everyone just followed the simple rules for trying to stay healthy and help keep people around them healthy. Then all the businesses would get back to normal just fine. Just seems that is way too farking difficult for a bunch of people to understand.


But, but the genocide!
DeSantis' donors want the genocide.

The genocide is the point.

Kill the customers, kill the employees: kill the Americans, as many as possible.
 
Bmorrison
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
what I want to know is, how much in taxes does the cruise industry generate for Florida? all of the ships are registered in foreign countries so they can evade US payroll tax, worker safety, and other labor related laws
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lsherm: WastrelWay: Screw the cruise ship industry anyway. Wanna-be rich people getting noro, covid, STDs and seasick.

Covid is a shame because I really, really like going on cruises, but I never will again. Eating and getting drunk for a week on a giant floating hotel is my idea of fun.


Welcome to Earth!
👽
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Good job, subby, for making me read TFA to see what the hell you were talking about.


your post says more about you than it does about them.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hawhaw, Desanitize loses again.
 
DarkDawg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jake3988: Lsherm: eurotrader: De federal government controls de border. Gov. Dedipshiat really should read some time.

The United States Customs and Border Protection does, not the CDC. There's a 50/50 chance a judge is going to overrule them in this case. They've already been overruled for the eviction moratorium. Each government agency has a limit on its power. For example, the FBI can't approve new drugs, nor can the FDA investigate kidnappings. The CDC has a pretty broad reach, but the pandemic has exposed some cracks in their assumption of power.

But they're NOT regulating the border here.  They're regulating health.   As we've seen in previous court rulings, as long as you're not a church, things are applied evenly, and they have actual justification for the rules you're implementing (cruise ships are havens for disease even without a pandemic), you can do it.

I'm going to guess what the original poster meant to say was that cruise ships operate in open waters, which is mostly outside jurisdiction of the federal government (Cruise ships get away with a lot by never officially registering in the US except for Hawaiian ships).  So the CDC might not have authority for that reason, but in that case, neither would Florida.

So I would imagine both sides lose here.  The CDC can't technically force cruise ships to adhere to their rules but Florida can't unilaterally say they can't have those rules for the same reason.  If the cruise lines want to have those rules, they can.

/Summary: Florida always loses.  Federal government might lose.  Cruise ships all want the rules willingly, so health and common sense still wins.  Got all that?


The other issue.. cruises from fl are not fully american. They have to do what mecxico, or the bahamas, or other ports of call want. so following the cdc might be in there best interest.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How was the ruling burdensome. They check all kinds of stuff when boarding the ship. Reviewing the passenger's vaccination cards would add 5-10 whole seconds to the 90 minute process.
 
valenumr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Okay, what's in place now: CDC Guidelines or DeSantis opening the plague doors?


I think the covidiots got round one, but CDC just won the appeal. We're going to sudden death in the final round. But maybe I'm not paying attention.
 
DarkDawg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mike_1962: thorpe: In one corner, money:

"The equities overwhelmingly favor allowing the cruise industry to enjoy its first summer season in two years while this Court sorts out the CDC's contentions on appeal," Florida's lawyers argued.

In the other corner, public health.

""The undisputed evidence shows that unregulated cruise ship operations would exacerbate the spread of COVID-19, and that the harm to the public that would result from such operations cannot be undone," the CDC said in a court filing. "

Disney's already trying a cruise meeting CDC standards.

"Disney Cruise Lines held its first simulated sailing under CDC rules Saturday when the Disney Dream departed from Port Canaveral, Florida. The passengers were volunteer Disney employees. "

What the article doesn't say is that the large cruise operators are NOT on deSantis' side.


they cant be. i think the bahamas will tell the cruise lines to piss off in unvax try to leave the ship.
 
