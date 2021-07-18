 Skip to content
 
(ABL13 Houston)   Fort Hood is now afraid of the dark   (abc13.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That is a major security breach and very problematic on several fronts. 
Anybody and everybody with even the smallest access to that area is going to be looked at and picked over  by CID. 

Everything is going to picked over. From service records to social media posts. Even your tattoo map. 
You will be interviewed,questions will be asked and you better have a damn good answer. 

I have seen this type of thing first hand and it ain't pretty.
That was a secure area and stored in a additionally secured vault.
These are sensitive items. If you touch them, you sign for them first.  Chain of custody.

We do not want these falling into the wrong hands and overseas sales must be approved.
"We own the night" for a reason. They are so important that the enemy almost always puts out a bounty on set of NGVs.
Now we have the domestic nutters to deal with. Sure they can down the hunting store and get a night vision optic, but they have a narrow field of view and pretty much suck.

I've signed for many a pair and it always came with a warning. Loose, fail to turn in to supply on transfer meant instant arrest pending investigation.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Why aren't there security cameras watching such spaces?
I say the same thing anytime an uber-rich person's home is burglarized.
 
Techniccal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't you just buy some on Amazon and avoid all that pesky military felony type shiat?
/my roommate in the Marines was an armorer
//yeah that shiat is locked up in a vault for that specific unit
///Someone is going to mf Leavenworth over this
////dumbasses
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check ebay?
 
I should be in the kitchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check local "militias" training camps
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Submitted by approval of the Midnight Society.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pffft. Really? For god's sake I could order those from Edmund Scientific when I was seven years old.
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Submitted by approval of the Midnight Society.


Could be worse. Could've happened in winter.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bet Y'all Qaeda knows where they are.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Check with nearby army surplus stores for new shipments received
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Signed out to
Captain Obvious, Major Burns, Sergeant Major, Specialist Ordinary, Private Public...
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fort Hood sounds like it needs to be razed to the ground.   Nothing but trouble seems to come from there, murders, rapes, theft...
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sure the trump** boys didn't swipe 'em for another safari?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's so rare to see Fort Hood in the news for something negative.
 
neongoats
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh I'm sure that they're safely in the hands of right wing terrorists now and will be used to kill Americans.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Submitted by approval of the Midnight Society.


Would've taken two seconds to look it up and get it right. But you couldn't even do that.
 
invictus2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Fort Hood sounds like it needs to be razed to the ground.   Nothing but trouble seems to come from there, murders, rapes, theft...


SBinRR: It's so rare to see Fort Hood in the news for something negative.





Fark user imageView Full Size
 
db2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Submitted by approval of the Midnight Society.


The specs in question:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fort Hood is now afraid of the dark

They should cast Magic Missile at it, then.
 
daffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's our military at work for you. I feel so safe.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm sure it was right wingers who took them, but to what end? These are not particularly useful for terrorist like activity. They're only useful if the people you want to terrorize are already in the dark. They aren't going to let you hide from IR cameras.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Fort Hood is now afraid of the dark

They should cast Magic Missile at it, then.


And anger the gazebo?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone who was supposed to maintain the inventory didn't, and their replacement actually did their job and spotted the discrepancy between authorized stock on hand and stock signed out (which is usually how that sort of thing gets noticed, unless a snap IG inspection happenes).
 
dywed88
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I am curious how many pairs they have and when the last time inventory was checked?

Is this one pair out of tens of thousands disappearing here and another there over years or was it 100 pairs out of 500 up and walking off at once.

Not to say either isn't a problem but bother they are very different things.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Fort Hood sounds like it needs to be razed to the ground.   Nothing but trouble seems to come from there, murders, rapes, theft...


ALL US military bases need to be moved out of Red states.

Justified by this act, the rapes, and the un-solved murder of minority soldiers.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The military has long been a supplier of weapons and equipment to the black market for 80 years. Pretending this is something new is kinda weird.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Somebody is getting a negative counseling statement.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Have the government put all trump voters in gitmo, until one of them gives up the night vision goggles.

Problem solved.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It all depends what 'missing' means. My intuitional reaction is that 500 is too regular a number. A few get stolen, okay, that'd in single digits. Five hundred exactly could be a mislabelled box or unaccounted for shipping that was moved and relabelled so the tracking turned into broken telephone.
 
Alebak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
https://apnews.com/article/al-state-w​i​re-business-gun-politics-army-governme​nt-and-politics-9b85eb5aa443564f5a2bbe​dd1530dbfe

It's not just night vision goggles.

In the past I would've assumed they'd have been squirreled away into some guys personal dick extension arsenal, or tossed out onto eBay or the darkweb equivalent, not anymore. I think people don't think much of the militias because the mental picture that they have in their heads, mostly formulated by endless variations of "DONT WORRY, IM FROM THE INTERNET" pictures and how each get event that involves them typically results in at least one photo of some sad sack who didn't win the genetic lottery, I was guilty of this as well.

Now almost everything I can see tells me these guys are going to be a farking problem for like a decade at least. The number of active duty and retired military dudes at Jan 6th should raise eyebrows and Fort Hood is a nightmare shiatshow where people get lynched, so just from surface level evidence it looks like the military has a major extremism problem, so I can absolutely buy the idea of Doug Farkwit from Minnesota sneaking out hardware here and there when no one's looking too hard to help prepare for the "revolution". I hope it's just a combination of poor record keeping and greed but I doubt it.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Alebak: https://apnews.com/article/al-state-w​i​re-business-gun-politics-army-governme​nt-and-politics-9b85eb5aa443564f5a2bbe​dd1530dbfe

It's not just night vision goggles.

In the past I would've assumed they'd have been squirreled away into some guys personal dick extension arsenal, or tossed out onto eBay or the darkweb equivalent, not anymore. I think people don't think much of the militias because the mental picture that they have in their heads, mostly formulated by endless variations of "DONT WORRY, IM FROM THE INTERNET" pictures and how each get event that involves them typically results in at least one photo of some sad sack who didn't win the genetic lottery, I was guilty of this as well.

Now almost everything I can see tells me these guys are going to be a farking problem for like a decade at least. The number of active duty and retired military dudes at Jan 6th should raise eyebrows and Fort Hood is a nightmare shiatshow where people get lynched, so just from surface level evidence it looks like the military has a major extremism problem, so I can absolutely buy the idea of Doug Farkwit from Minnesota sneaking out hardware here and there when no one's looking too hard to help prepare for the "revolution". I hope it's just a combination of poor record keeping and greed but I doubt it.


We should do like the space squids in rondevuez with Rama and have military members executed after an action, so that they don't contaminate the society with violence.

Have people join the military for 20 years.  During the whole period, have them isolated from society.  When they are done, have them walk into the instance death chamber with full honors.

Problem of having military people in society solved.
 
