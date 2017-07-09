 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Children in UK treated in hospital for extreme sunburn having never before seen the sun for so long a stretch of time   (theguardian.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We've actually been seeing significantly more of it these last few years. Almost as if there were some increasing trend toward hotter weather or something.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dear UK Children,

If you stare directly at the Sun long enough, you will see Sooty and Sweep venture into The Magic Roundabout to dance with Basil Brush.  It's ace.

/if they haven't appeared yet, stare longer and try not to blink
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: We've actually been seeing significantly more of it these last few years. Almost as if there were some increasing trend toward hotter weather or something.


Don't we have holes in our ozone layer, still? I just always assumed it was from that.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hotter there, colder and wetter here. I'd like to trade our weather back, please.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile.....in Ireland:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UK weather is still shiatty all year round.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a vitamin D deficiency which I never had before. Probably due to not going outside enough.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Meanwhile.....in Ireland:

[Fark user image image 425x391]


Whoops.....not Ireland...unless they have palm trees.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's fine to see the Sun for long stretches of time. Just not the Daily Mail.
 
detonator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ballywatticock
That is all
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: The_Sponge: Meanwhile.....in Ireland:

[Fark user image image 425x391]

Whoops.....not Ireland...unless they have palm trees.


that's what they do on Palm Sunday right?  I'm not too up on religious things but I'm pretty sure that's what they do
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: The_Sponge: Meanwhile.....in Ireland:

[Fark user image image 425x391]

Whoops.....not Ireland...unless they have palm trees.


These are palm trees in Scotland:

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


The jet stream warms the entire western side of the archipelago up.
 
Zroop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: The_Sponge: Meanwhile.....in Ireland:

[Fark user image image 425x391]

Whoops.....not Ireland...unless they have palm trees.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: The_Sponge: Meanwhile.....in Ireland:

[Fark user image image 425x391]

Whoops.....not Ireland...unless they have palm trees.


The photo could be from anywhere, but palm trees can and do actually grow in Ireland's climate. More commonly, though, you'll see a species from New Zealand similar to palm trees, which has been there since the 19th century:

https://stairnaheireann.net/2017/07/0​9​/palm-trees-in-ireland-2/

aphr.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Crap.  Oh well....a big thank you to you guys for teaching me something today.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hmm, I didn't hit refresh before posting. Same thing in my post as the previous two.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lolmao500: UK weather is still shiatty all year round.


Define shiatty.

Mild winters - most of the country rarely gets more than a couple degrees below freezing on the coldest day of any given year, the summers are typically mild to the extent that air conditioning in houses is a novelty for a climate that's decent for all manner of outdoor sports year round, they get around 24 inches of rainfall a year (varying by location) for a not too wet / not too dry climate with long summer days that provide a great climate for growing many fruits and vegetables - you can grow farking avocados in London even. Extreme weather events are rare - tornadoes, hurricanes, etc - albeit I do note they've had unusual flooding very recently.
 
northguineahills
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: The_Sponge: Meanwhile.....in Ireland:

[Fark user image image 425x391]

Whoops.....not Ireland...unless they have palm trees.


Well, SW Ireland does have "palm" trees (they grow there for some reason, not sure wher ethat photo was taken.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I was the last age group to not get covered in sunscreen as a kid.  My younger sister was the first to get covered.  I learned early to get out of the sun when my skin felt hot.  My younger sister has had far more sunburns than my older sister or me.  I wonder if being over cautious is costing a learning opportunity.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
British Friends,

I grew up in the American South. Sunscreen as we know it today was not invented until I was an older teen. Prior to it's invention, people used suntan lotion. When we went camping and my mother forgot the suntan lotion, she would bring her bottle of Crisco to the lakeside. Yes, there were times when we crisped up, but her remedy worked. Give your child a child safe analgesic like Children's Tylenol. Then, slather plenty of Pond's Cold Cream on the burn. It relieves the pain and seems to speed the healing process.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I remember coming home from summer camp with raised blisters from sunburn. Did it suck? Sure, but I wouldn't change the past even if I could. Your precious snowflakes will get over it soon enough.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Crap.  Oh well....a big thank you to you guys for teaching me something today.


Keep in mind, however, that these are not the sort you'll find in the tropics, such as coconut palms.

Monty Python-Coconuts
Youtube JHFXG3r_0B8
 
Bruscar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I remember coming home from summer camp with raised blisters from sunburn. Did it suck? Sure, but I wouldn't change the past even if I could. Your precious snowflakes will get over it soon enough.


Do you remember, as the burn healed, peeling pieces of dead skin off yourself and chasing your younger siblings with it while yelling "It's d-e-a-d ... de-yuh-ahd!"?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Attention Europeans: Things are changing. You all are going to have to invest in air conditioners and sunscreen. And if you skip the sunscreen, you can look forward to this.
 
Insain2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz........not "Cool" at all.....!!!!!
 
AuggieEast
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
32 C is still only 90 F, which is pretty hot, but not crazy hot. Those kids would have a rough time if their parents moved to a number of US cities.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I remember coming home from summer camp with raised blisters from sunburn. Did it suck? Sure, but I wouldn't change the past even if I could. Your precious snowflakes will get over it soon enough.


It's probably better to cover up as much as you can and use sunscreen, though, since UV causes skin cancers, no matter how much fun you had at the time.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AuggieEast: 32 C is still only 90 F, which is pretty hot, but not crazy hot. Those kids would have a rough time if their parents moved to a number of US cities.


When you dont have AC, 32C/90F with high humidity is pretty farking shiatty.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AuggieEast: 32 C is still only 90 F, which is pretty hot, but not crazy hot. Those kids would have a rough time if their parents moved to a number of US cities.


Humidity is a huge factor.  Here on long island we have very humid high 80s that feel like 100 and dry days at 100.  Dry at 100 is much easier to tolerate
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AuggieEast: 32 C is still only 90 F, which is pretty hot, but not crazy hot. Those kids would have a rough time if their parents moved to a number of US cities.


It's not the heat that causes problems, it's the UV. And it's perfectly understandable that people who have been mostly cooped up for more than a year would want to enjoy warm weather.

You can get sunburn in the Arctic and Antarctic. Probably more so than in warmer climes, since the light reflects off the snow, and each of them gets constant sunlight for 6 months of a year.

If it were too hot to be comfortable, they'd probably be inside with AC, so at less risk of sunburn.
 
