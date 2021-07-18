 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TMZ)   The flying cars are finally here   (tmz.com) divider line
42
    More: Scary, English-language films, dash camera of another driver, Sacramento's CBS13, white compact vehicle, Last Wednesday, power lines, American films, Yuba City  
•       •       •

1819 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jul 2021 at 5:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

It's those Duke boys again!
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Needs more cement bags in the back.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Per the Boing Boing thread on this, the car's occupant survived with only minor injuries... Pretty farking amazing.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Perfect lesson in exactly why there will never be flying cars.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpectroBoy: [media1.giphy.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


The sheer number of mint Chargers they wrecked on that show gives me a sad.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I saw this on Reddit yesterday and was amazed at how high they got that car.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That . . Was . . . AWESOME!!!!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: I saw this on Reddit yesterday and was amazed at how high they got that car.


I saw this on Fark yesterday
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Dukes of Hazzard theme song - lyrics on screen
Youtube 5FxZbLUbxQA
 
extrafancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: labman: I saw this on Reddit yesterday and was amazed at how high they got that car.

I saw this on Fark yesterday


I seriously doubt this site would ever repeat a story. Clicks or no clicks, this is FARK and there are standards.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he satisfied now?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry. Thought this was a tiger woods thread.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yuba-dooba-doo!
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing to be of Rusty
 
Nocrash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is not actually flying and I ought to know.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Got it covered.  Go get the Sweet Baby Ray."
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised Toyota hasn't already made this a commercial.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flying cars have been here for decades.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

snocone: Perfect lesson in exactly why there will never be flying cars.


DNRTFA. But I'll guess it's because it's dumb to try to design something light enough to fly efficiently, but heavy enough to drive stably on a freeway next to a big rig?
 
pocket_aces
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It strikes me that no one runs to help people in (mostly) flying car. It only takes one person to dial 911.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Flying cars have been here for decades.

[Fark user image 850x523]


Pretty much this.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Anyone got just the video? TMZ is cancer to my phone.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Flying cars have been here for decades.

[Fark user image image 850x523]


I want one without a Jesus Nut holding it together, thank you very much.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Anyone got just the video? TMZ is cancer to my phone.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OeXGl​N​XJeEM
 
Pinner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lsherm: SpectroBoy: [media1.giphy.com image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

The sheer number of mint Chargers they wrecked on that show gives me a sad.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoldDude
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'll give that an 8.5 for the jump, but a 1.0 for the failure to stick the landing.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Anyone got just the video? TMZ is cancer to my phone.


Watched this a day or 2 ago.  The comment section was telling them not to sell to some low paying thieves.
What did I just witness?
Youtube OeXGlNXJeEM
 
AVDev
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Crazy footage but fark it all if TMZ isn't just pure, garbage writing.

Glad driver's ok

/!
//!!
///!!!
 
ShowStop
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pocket_aces: It strikes me that no one runs to help people in (mostly) flying car. It only takes one person to dial 911.


They were also a hot mess on that 911 conversation. Operator heard mostly background music until they took it off speakerphone and it took them 3 tries to identify the location.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Herr Morgenstern: Anyone got just the video? TMZ is cancer to my phone.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OeXGlN​XJeEM


Cheers, mate!
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
THE FLYING CAR (A Short Film by Kevin Smith)
Youtube BXYjqLLQ5KA

So, we finally threw our hats over the wall, huh?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Still no cure for flying cars?
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Supercar Cartoon Introduction - Trailer - Theme Song - Gerry Anderson
Youtube E8m9Z010pM4
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

pocket_aces: It strikes me that no one runs to help people in (mostly) flying car. It only takes one person to dial 911.


They did... later..  I would have been .. hesitant.. about approaching it : how much mush would have been in the driver's seat...  saw a mushed up human before.. I'll pass...
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ShowStop: pocket_aces: It strikes me that no one runs to help people in (mostly) flying car. It only takes one person to dial 911.

They were also a hot mess on that 911 conversation. Operator heard mostly background music until they took it off speakerphone and it took them 3 tries to identify the location.


Was anyone else yelling at their screen: "dammit man, get out of the car and go check on them!"?
 
Spaceballer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd love to see the look on their faces when they find out that Walley World is closed.
 
Abox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"AHHHHHH!!!"

"I'm glad you said something"

lol
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ooo, I get to use this again.

Made for an earlier, unrelated thread.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.