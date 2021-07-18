 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 10 Albany)   "Life is not a video game"   (news10.com) divider line
12
    More: Fail, Crime, Sterlin Antonio Love, Police, Automobile, Denver-area sheriff's department, Criminal law, Douglas County, social media  
•       •       •

257 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jul 2021 at 5:14 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I feel bad for whoever got me as their Sims character. Just reroll already, it doesn't get much better.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i just don't understand what they think will happen. like they expect to climb up and the crew will just shrug and carry on going.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  "Today's Note to Self: Life is not a video game. Jumping a fence at Centennial airport in an effort to steal a jet and fly to Hawaii will not go well. The suspect in this picture was arrested this week and is facing several attempted theft and trespassing charges."

In a video game, you have to pay for the DLC  to steal a jet for you to go to the new lands.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, if this was GTA he would have ramped his stolen sports car off a conveniently placed pile of garbage into the airport before driving up to the unoccupied, unlocked, unguarded and fully fueled GulfStream that he can inexplicably get from cold to fully running in 5 seconds.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Life is not a video game

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


Yes, it is.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


I've eaten ice cream
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I never got that DLC
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
... really? Theft? Okay.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Life is not a video game

[64.media.tumblr.com image 255x240] [View Full Size image _x_]

Yes, it is.


leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 220x284]

I've eaten ice cream


Y'all both farken weird.

Stop it! I love it!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If it weren't for insidious video games, this law-abiding citizen would never have considered jumping a fence, running out onto the runway, and boarding an airplane.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.