 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Austin News KXAN)   The city of Austin has admitted an error with its parking app. So has the creator of the app. But to those penalized by that error? Too damn bad. Pay up   (kxan.com) divider line
3
    More: Asinine, Parking, Parking violation, city of Austin, Meredith Little, Parking law, Austin, Texas, parking ticket, city's parking scanners  
•       •       •

162 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 18 Jul 2021 at 6:50 PM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I got a ticket after using the Parking Kitty app here. I definitely paid for parking and I was angry and perplexed when I saw a ticket on my dash. Upon consulting the ticket, the cop has mis-typed my license plate, so no payment showed up.

In order to contest this, I had to pay a "bond." The bond the same price as my ticket. Six months later, the city refunded me.

You have to pay your ticket to contest it. It's f*cking ridiculous.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm so glad I live in a metro area where paid parking is a rarity - especially after 6pm. I don't honestly know how some of you pay that shiat day in and day out and somehow find it okay?
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.