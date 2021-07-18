 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Not sure who the worse person in this story is: the puppy thief or the store that sells EIGHT THOUSAND DOLLAR puppies   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you have enough money for an $8000 puppy, the gov't needs to take away some of your money.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow. What does an $8000 dog even taste like?
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Our No. 1 priority is just to get this puppy back. We want him safe, we're asking the public's help in getting him back," Wallace said.


You know what might help?  Mentioning the breed of dog that was stolen.  The entire article refers to a puppy.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Adopt, don't Shop.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gopher321: Adopt, don't Shoplift.


ftfy
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
shoved the puppy into her purse and booked it out of the store

I thought the verb "book" died with my childhood. I see it lives on in the Midwest.
 
Thwartme [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
$8,000?  They better be VERY tender and juicy.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why the fark does that puppy cost $8,000?! What....did it swallow a gold bar or something?!
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't have prices on their website, but they do have "in store financing available."  Probably appropriate for a dog that costs as much as a used car. Oh, and the name of the store is Furry Babies.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wow. What does an $8000 dog even taste like?


Very similar to a two week old baby.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: They don't have prices on their website, but they do have "in store financing available."  Probably appropriate for a dog that costs as much as a used car. Oh, and the name of the store is Furry Babies.


I vote that This Thread now changes direction.

mattythemouse, we need you!!!
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browneye: Why the fark does that puppy cost $8,000?! What....did it swallow a gold bar or something?!


These are a cute puppy special meant for people who want the idea of a calendar/christmas card dog.
French bulldog/Boston terrier and something else mix since that coloring does not exist in either breed.
Merle coloring means a premium price since the dog is uniquely colored.

Expensive to produce because odds are they have to be born by c section. Also you're buying a dog in a mall.

Don't get me wrong $8000 is just a fraction of what you'll be paying in vet bills over that dog's lifetime as a pet but odds are this dog wasn't stolen for that. Opportunistic thieves tend to be locals, planning ahead thieves that bother to remove plates are probably organized retail crime. You can make a shiat load of money selling a male dog with those kinds of genetics to the right puppymaker as selling mini bullies to rich idiots is all the rage right now.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't the first time this has happened at the Furry Babies location, with Wallace noting that several other attempts have taken place. But store policy clearly states you are not allowed to put your hands inside the cribs.


Then why the fark didn't they make the "cribs" locked?  Really not that tough to add a hinged lid.
 
acouvis
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: browneye: Why the fark does that puppy cost $8,000?! What....did it swallow a gold bar or something?!

These are a cute puppy special meant for people who want the idea of a calendar/christmas card dog.
French bulldog/Boston terrier and something else mix since that coloring does not exist in either breed.
Merle coloring means a premium price since the dog is uniquely colored.

Expensive to produce because odds are they have to be born by c section. Also you're buying a dog in a mall.

Don't get me wrong $8000 is just a fraction of what you'll be paying in vet bills over that dog's lifetime as a pet but odds are this dog wasn't stolen for that. Opportunistic thieves tend to be locals, planning ahead thieves that bother to remove plates are probably organized retail crime. You can make a shiat load of money selling a male dog with those kinds of genetics to the right puppymaker as selling mini bullies to rich idiots is all the rage right now.


Yeah, plus all of the stupid "designer do" crazes as well.  Basically anything with "doodle" in its name or "-poo" stuck on the end.  yuppie way of stating "mutt with known parental breeds".
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: You can make a shiat load of money selling a male dog with those kinds of genetics to the right puppymaker as selling mini bullies to rich idiots is all the rage right now.


You can make a shiat load of money selling any dog right now. I bought my beagle pre-plague for $400 post-plague I see them going for around $1200 no champion pedigree or anything just backyard puppies. That dog might be $8K in the store but they'll probably turn around and sell it for a couple thousand and that's not a bad return on 20 minutes work.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

grokca: NewportBarGuy: Wow. What does an $8000 dog even taste like?

Very similar to a two week old baby.


Like veal then.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
See this is why I sell pet alligators and venomous snakes.

The stores name is Ouch! That Shiat Hurts!

Don't really need to worry about people trying to shoplift the critters.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Isn't buying a purebred dog racist?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hey, subby?  What if someone was willing to pay $8000 for a puppy?  Does that then make everyone evil except for you?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, a store in a mall selling puppies is pretty farking bad. But walking out with one you shoved in your purse is a total asshole move as well.

Still, gotta side with the store for at least having the decency to let the dog have room to move around, even though that open air crib setup is asking for trouble.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What breed of dog was/is it?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How good could they be if the puppies only cost $1, and the store is jam-packed with eight thousand of them?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Better pups that aren't doomed to die of congenital diseases are way cheaper at any rescue center or pound
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: What breed of dog was/is it?


Puppydoodle
 
deadsanta
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wow. What does an $8000 dog even taste like?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: See this is why I sell pet alligators and venomous snakes.

The stores name is Ouch! That Shiat Hurts!

Don't really need to worry about people trying to shoplift the critters.


In Florida,
Those are can openers.
 
runbuh
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Puppies, too?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Broad City - Eight F**king Thousand Dollars
Youtube 3tDN5DYsNk0

/Maybe NSF Extremely Prudish W
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: How good could they be if the puppies only cost $1, and the store is jam-packed with eight thousand of them?


Heyo!  Now I know what I'm doing for dinner the next couple of weeks.  Dog gains god.
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just saw an interview with the store employee. "French Bulldog/Boston Terrier".

So a puppy that's going to have breathing, joint, eye, and skin problems it's whole life.

For $8000.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Everyone should look for the scratch and dent models at your local shelter, especially with all the selfish people returning their pandemic dogs and cats they no longer want.  Pet store purchases feed the puppy mill industry and often have poorer health animals due to the excessive breeding.  Yes, that is a way to get a "pure bred" breed but those usually have genetic flaws and generally are simply an ego trip for the owner.  Get yourself a mutt that will love you and save a bundle of cash as well.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't know, but the person who buys an $8,000 puppy while so many dogs languish in shelters is pretty shiatty too.

Adopt, don't shop.
 
starsrift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why not both? Why not both. Actually, no, just one. I don't blame a puppy thief.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Everyone should look for the scratch and dent models at your local shelter, especially with all the selfish people returning their pandemic dogs and cats they no longer want.  Pet store purchases feed the puppy mill industry and often have poorer health animals due to the excessive breeding.  Yes, that is a way to get a "pure bred" breed but those usually have genetic flaws and generally are simply an ego trip for the owner.  Get yourself a mutt that will love you and save a bundle of cash as well.


This.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

acouvis: This isn't the first time this has happened at the Furry Babies location, with Wallace noting that several other attempts have taken place. But store policy clearly states you are not allowed to put your hands inside the cribs.


Then why the fark didn't they make the "cribs" locked?  Really not that tough to add a hinged lid.


Because the markup is high enough to eat this type of loss every once in a while?  And the whole point is to convince the buyer that you have to buy *this* dog right now?

I'm going to assume that an $8k puppy has papers, and that is the last thing a puppymill breeder wants to see (presumably the breeder would rather forge his own papers than let a thief bother with it).  I wonder how much value is destroyed between the MSRP (assuming the dog sells and isn't culled) and the fenced pupper.  Farking capitalism.
 
daffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gopher321: Adopt, don't Shop.


It is so ridiculous thing is that there is a very good chance the poor thing probably  came from a puppy mill. I had a sweet little Yorkie named Charlie. He was given to me be my daughter in law after her grandmother gave him to her. She ran a rescue. He had spent three years as a stud in a mill. They left him and about 10 other dogs in small rabbit hutches in the basement. When I received him, he did not know how to drink from a bowl.

He was a matted mess. I cut his hair and what I found made me cry. You could see every bone in his body. I weighed him on a food scale. He was only 2lbs. I ran him to the doctor, who told me his optimum weight should be 4lbs. They starved them to keep them small. Amazingly, he was otherwise healthy except for his teeth. When I had him fixed, they had to pull three of them. He also had knee trouble. It didn't bother him so we did not have them fixed. His knees should have had him excluded as a stud. He passed away last year at 10 years old. He started out with a hard life, but with me, he was treated like a king.
 I hope that any of you that want a dog, please look around at shelters. There are many that specialize in one dog breed. Please don't pay a fortune for a dog that is thought of as a way to get rich. Theses dogs are just as cute and loving as the $8,000 puppies that are sold in pets stores. The dog will always be grateful.
 
starsrift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Everyone should look for the scratch and dent models at your local shelter, especially with all the selfish people returning their pandemic dogs and cats they no longer want.  Pet store purchases feed the puppy mill industry and often have poorer health animals due to the excessive breeding.  Yes, that is a way to get a "pure bred" breed but those usually have genetic flaws and generally are simply an ego trip for the owner.  Get yourself a mutt that will love you and save a bundle of cash as well.


I think arguing that freebase mutts are more worthy of love than puppy mill victims is an uphill battle.

Hey, you do you. I just don't think dogs are into all our little sleazy schemes and a pup is a pup no matter where they came from, and they want a good home.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: Just saw an interview with the store employee. "French Bulldog/Boston Terrier".

So a puppy that's going to have breathing, joint, eye, and skin problems it's whole life.

For $8000.


So just like a human French partner? Non merci
 
Geralt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If it wasn't so morally repugnant, I'd love to be a self employed dog breeder. I'd kick back and relax while the dogs do all the farking work (literally).
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: If you have enough money for an $8000 puppy, the gov't needs to take away some of your money.


That's the dumbest thing I've heard today.  Good job.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wow. What does an $8000 dog even taste like?


Chicken?
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Literally Addicted: Just saw an interview with the store employee. "French Bulldog/Boston Terrier".

So a puppy that's going to have breathing, joint, eye, and skin problems it's whole life.

For $8000.

So just like a human French partner? Non merci


What is wrong with you?
 
Doo Doo Brown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
$8000 mall puppy?  In an open cage?  Sounds fishy to me.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A few months back, I learned about a place like that near me. $4k 10 $10k+ puppies, which they justify ("justify") by saying the pups have a lifetime guarantee (as in, if they die prematurely due to health issues, you get some portion of your money back, I guess). Just blew my mind, and not in a good way.

Purebreds can be awesome because dogs are awesome, but puppy mills need to go extinct.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The federal maximum price for purchasing a pet ought to be $1.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pure bred dogs?
Each dog should cost $1, the paperwork can be $8,000.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Wow. What does an $8000 dog even taste like?


For you:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: ArkPanda: They don't have prices on their website, but they do have "in store financing available."  Probably appropriate for a dog that costs as much as a used car. Oh, and the name of the store is Furry Babies.

I vote that This Thread now changes direction.

mattythemouse, we need you!!!


Matty is a furry, not a pedo.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: I don't know, but the person who buys an $8,000 puppy while so many dogs languish in shelters is pretty shiatty too.

Adopt, don't shop.


I don't know what the situation is like now but there weren't many shelter dogs available a year ago. We could not find anything that met our needs. We've done our share of adopting difficult dogs and we're getting up there in years, so we opted to go with a good breeder this time. It cost us a little over $3,000 and I couldn't be happier with our new pup. The world is a better place because of people who are willing to take on unwanted animals, so thank you, but it is not for everyone.
 
