(Some Guy)   Death Race 2020: Not a sequel, for real   (police1.com)
    Murica, Police, Driving, Constable, Sheriff, Crime, road rage altercations, Public safety, Las Vegas police  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Glenn Frey - The Heat Is On (From "Beverly Hills Cop" Soundtrack)
Youtube uZD8HKVKneI
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Traffic was a lot less hairy for most of last year too. Jeez.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I can't fathom what drives people to road rage.

Yeah, I can see the light, it's right there. Slowly put your foot on the pedal and drive.

What is so compelling that you have to pull a gun and shoot somebody?
 
Birnone
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Honking should only be used in emergencies. If someone does something stupid, like cut you off, what does honking at them accomplish? Other people may perceive your honking as a challenge. There are plenty of people who'd be happy to fight with you over it. If you're crazy enough to get out of your vehicle and argue with them then just be prepared for anything. Most times people will yell and maybe shove each other, but not every time. Just be aware of that before you start talking shiat.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I thought people were acting a little more like rabid dumbfarks on the road than usual the last few days. Must be the heat.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm not participating unless Sylvester Stallone is in it.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Traffic was a lot less hairy for most of last year too. Jeez.


Either people kept up crashing or there was a lot of insurance fraud.  Looks like people were taking advantage of the break to drive >100mph.

I had assumed that the reason highway deaths followed the price of gas was due to lower target availability (when you do something stupid, there is less chance of a car being there to hit).  But it looks like that higher gas prices also lower speeds.

The ability to maintain deaths is weird.  It is almost like speed is directly related to the number of fatal car crashes you are aware of.  But I'm completely unaware of fatal crashes almost all the time...

Probably just pure chance.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In 2020, 42 people a month on average were shot and killed or wounded in road rage incidents, according to a recent report

Muricaaaaaaaa fark yeah
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I can't fathom what drives people to road rage.

Yeah, I can see the light, it's right there. Slowly put your foot on the pedal and drive.

What is so compelling that you have to pull a gun and shoot somebody?


The arrogance and hubris that whatever that person has to do at that time is more important than someone else's life.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not Death Race. More like this...

drivethrurpg.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Traffic was a lot less hairy for most of last year too. Jeez.


The big problem with the pandemic is it showed how other people really are hell, and there will be... not growing pains, but returning pains to interactions with them.
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bear_of_Arkona
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: casual disregard: I can't fathom what drives people to road rage.

Yeah, I can see the light, it's right there. Slowly put your foot on the pedal and drive.

What is so compelling that you have to pull a gun and shoot somebody?

The arrogance and hubris that whatever that person has to do at that time is more important than someone else's life.


See that everywhere but being in a car seems to amplify entitlement and a disregard for treating others with consideration.

Makes it worse as most LEO dispatchers, in my experience, when you report seeing someone acting aggressively, recklessly, or even threateningly they get annoyed with you or worse argue with you on how there is nothing they can do.

Ummm. At least take the report so if some poor person gets hit by the aggressive driver then maybe it can help them?
 
xtalman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Had some dickwad try and threaten me the other day, cut me off driving honked at him and started tailgating, he then pulled up yelling something I flipped him off then he tailgates a bit more and pulls up with what I think was a shotgun barrel hanging out the window.  Plenty of other cars around he then flipped me off and drove across 2 lanes of traffic and started wiggling his car behind someone else.  People are messed up.  I learned to drive in NY the horn is a traffic notification device.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My commute used to involve driving through Sleepyville with it's 35 mph main road heavily police enforced.

It was a lovely drive next to a lake, so I lock in my cruise control at 35 and don't worry about the line of cars behind me. It's their town, if they want me to go faster, change the speed limit.

Anyway, at the end of this is a 100 yard chunk before a light where it opens up to 2 lanes, then another 100 yards to the next light where the left lane turns left and right lane goes right, so I stay in the left lane.

Que some crazy getting out of their car at the red light, coming up and knocking on my window.

I didn't even look at them.

The light turned green and I never saw that person again.

Don't engage the crazies on the road.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
cruise control at 35 mph?  you're the crazy
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Some police departments have started tracking road rage incidents.

I'm sorry, what? The actual fark have the bastards been doing? Why as a matter of fact yes I do believe statisticals on road rage incidents is maybe something the criminal justice system and state DOTs would/should be interested in having official data on. Radical as that may be, on my part.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
POS texting drivers. How dare you interfere while they're checking their 'likes' on Facebook. They're worse than drunk drivers.

At least drunk drivers are still watching the road.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: Some police departments have started tracking road rage incidents.

I'm sorry, what? The actual fark have the bastards been doing? Why as a matter of fact yes I do believe statisticals on road rage incidents is maybe something the criminal justice system and state DOTs would/should be interested in having official data on. Radical as that may be, on my part.


That's true. But it's also very naive to assume the for profit prison system is engaged in behavior that helps society
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bear_of_Arkona: Someone Else's Alt: casual disregard: I can't fathom what drives people to road rage.

Yeah, I can see the light, it's right there. Slowly put your foot on the pedal and drive.

What is so compelling that you have to pull a gun and shoot somebody?

The arrogance and hubris that whatever that person has to do at that time is more important than someone else's life.

See that everywhere but being in a car seems to amplify entitlement and a disregard for treating others with consideration.

Makes it worse as most LEO dispatchers, in my experience, when you report seeing someone acting aggressively, recklessly, or even threateningly they get annoyed with you or worse argue with you on how there is nothing they can do.

Ummm. At least take the report so if some poor person gets hit by the aggressive driver then maybe it can help them?


Yep, I have driven from Oakland CA to North Florida and back 6 times this past year. I and seen some shiat.

I have decided that the best way to deal with douchebag aggressive drivers and morans that do not know what right or way is, is to pick up one of these to commute around the Bay area in and just simply ignore all the assholes. Go ahead, cut me off, good luck to you sir.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: GoodDoctorB: Some police departments have started tracking road rage incidents.

I'm sorry, what? The actual fark have the bastards been doing? Why as a matter of fact yes I do believe statisticals on road rage incidents is maybe something the criminal justice system and state DOTs would/should be interested in having official data on. Radical as that may be, on my part.

That's true. But it's also very naive to assume the for profit prison system is engaged in behavior that helps society


I was moreso imagining the lawyers and maybe judges interacting with insurance companies and the like, I absolutely agree the prison industrial complex would give less than zero farks.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Birnone: Honking should only be used in emergencies. If someone does something stupid, like cut you off, what does honking at them accomplish? Other people may perceive your honking as a challenge. There are plenty of people who'd be happy to fight with you over it. If you're crazy enough to get out of your vehicle and argue with them then just be prepared for anything. Most times people will yell and maybe shove each other, but not every time. Just be aware of that before you start talking shiat.


When I got my current car ~6 years ago I checked that the horn and radio worked and haven't used either since.
/The only time I probably would have used the horn but still didn't was when a minivan (that was right farking next to me to my left) decided they wanted to be in the space I was occupying.  It was that moment that I learned I have wonderful brakes.
//I feel if I had honked at them they might have freaked and braked themselves causing more of a problem with everyone else.
///Come on, people, you don't only have to be wary of motorcycles but small cars, too.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Bear_of_Arkona: Someone Else's Alt: casual disregard: I can't fathom what drives people to road rage.

Yeah, I can see the light, it's right there. Slowly put your foot on the pedal and drive.

What is so compelling that you have to pull a gun and shoot somebody?

The arrogance and hubris that whatever that person has to do at that time is more important than someone else's life.

See that everywhere but being in a car seems to amplify entitlement and a disregard for treating others with consideration.

Makes it worse as most LEO dispatchers, in my experience, when you report seeing someone acting aggressively, recklessly, or even threateningly they get annoyed with you or worse argue with you on how there is nothing they can do.

Ummm. At least take the report so if some poor person gets hit by the aggressive driver then maybe it can help them?

Yep, I have driven from Oakland CA to North Florida and back 6 times this past year. I and seen some shiat.

I have decided that the best way to deal with douchebag aggressive drivers and morans that do not know what right or way is, is to pick up one of these to commute around the Bay area in and just simply ignore all the assholes. Go ahead, cut me off, good luck to you sir.

[Fark user image 850x478]


I want one of the extended cab, bobbed versions.  Retrofit that bad boy with airconditioning and real comfortable seats...
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Someone Else's Alt: Bear_of_Arkona: Someone Else's Alt: casual disregard: I can't fathom what drives people to road rage.

Yeah, I can see the light, it's right there. Slowly put your foot on the pedal and drive.

What is so compelling that you have to pull a gun and shoot somebody?

The arrogance and hubris that whatever that person has to do at that time is more important than someone else's life.

See that everywhere but being in a car seems to amplify entitlement and a disregard for treating others with consideration.

Makes it worse as most LEO dispatchers, in my experience, when you report seeing someone acting aggressively, recklessly, or even threateningly they get annoyed with you or worse argue with you on how there is nothing they can do.

Ummm. At least take the report so if some poor person gets hit by the aggressive driver then maybe it can help them?

Yep, I have driven from Oakland CA to North Florida and back 6 times this past year. I and seen some shiat.

I have decided that the best way to deal with douchebag aggressive drivers and morans that do not know what right or way is, is to pick up one of these to commute around the Bay area in and just simply ignore all the assholes. Go ahead, cut me off, good luck to you sir.

[Fark user image 850x478]

I want one of the extended cab, bobbed versions.  Retrofit that bad boy with airconditioning and real comfortable seats...


Why am I not surprised you liked this idea?

Haha
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not road rage but I had a fella spit on me last week for wearing a mask at Safeway (I was the one wearing it, if that's not clear).

It took me long enough to pause and process the engagement long enough and clean my shirt off that he'd high tailed it and was gone before my mind triggered to "punch him in the face".

We're in strange times.
 
I should be in the kitchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My ex would be such a dick about any perceived slight when he was driving, I was always afraid somebody would start shooting at us in retaliation. I hope he's still driving like a dick.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Also, are we sure that the 'Rona isn't actually the rage virus?
 
phishrace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I can't fathom what drives people to road rage.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Kit Fister: Someone Else's Alt: Bear_of_Arkona: Someone Else's Alt: casual disregard: I can't fathom what drives people to road rage.

Yeah, I can see the light, it's right there. Slowly put your foot on the pedal and drive.

What is so compelling that you have to pull a gun and shoot somebody?

The arrogance and hubris that whatever that person has to do at that time is more important than someone else's life.

See that everywhere but being in a car seems to amplify entitlement and a disregard for treating others with consideration.

Makes it worse as most LEO dispatchers, in my experience, when you report seeing someone acting aggressively, recklessly, or even threateningly they get annoyed with you or worse argue with you on how there is nothing they can do.

Ummm. At least take the report so if some poor person gets hit by the aggressive driver then maybe it can help them?

Yep, I have driven from Oakland CA to North Florida and back 6 times this past year. I and seen some shiat.

I have decided that the best way to deal with douchebag aggressive drivers and morans that do not know what right or way is, is to pick up one of these to commute around the Bay area in and just simply ignore all the assholes. Go ahead, cut me off, good luck to you sir.

[Fark user image 850x478]

I want one of the extended cab, bobbed versions.  Retrofit that bad boy with airconditioning and real comfortable seats...

Why am I not surprised you liked this idea?

Haha


Uhm, because I like big trucks and I cannot lie? And you other brothers can't deny?

/especially if they can go off-road, better for working around the farm and/or disappearing into the thawing wastes of the north if shiat gets worse here.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: [Fark user image 425x602]


Stallone should have been subtitled for theaters
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: Some police departments have started tracking road rage incidents.

I'm sorry, what? The actual fark have the bastards been doing? Why as a matter of fact yes I do believe statisticals on road rage incidents is maybe something the criminal justice system and state DOTs would/should be interested in having official data on. Radical as that may be, on my part.


What if instead of defunding the police we only gig pay them for each actionable data product the department produces annually?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Someone Else's Alt: Kit Fister: Someone Else's Alt: Bear_of_Arkona: Someone Else's Alt: casual disregard: I can't fathom what drives people to road rage.

Yeah, I can see the light, it's right there. Slowly put your foot on the pedal and drive.

What is so compelling that you have to pull a gun and shoot somebody?

The arrogance and hubris that whatever that person has to do at that time is more important than someone else's life.

See that everywhere but being in a car seems to amplify entitlement and a disregard for treating others with consideration.

Makes it worse as most LEO dispatchers, in my experience, when you report seeing someone acting aggressively, recklessly, or even threateningly they get annoyed with you or worse argue with you on how there is nothing they can do.

Ummm. At least take the report so if some poor person gets hit by the aggressive driver then maybe it can help them?

Yep, I have driven from Oakland CA to North Florida and back 6 times this past year. I and seen some shiat.

I have decided that the best way to deal with douchebag aggressive drivers and morans that do not know what right or way is, is to pick up one of these to commute around the Bay area in and just simply ignore all the assholes. Go ahead, cut me off, good luck to you sir.

[Fark user image 850x478]

I want one of the extended cab, bobbed versions.  Retrofit that bad boy with airconditioning and real comfortable seats...

Why am I not surprised you liked this idea?

Haha

Uhm, because I like big trucks and I cannot lie? And you other brothers can't deny?

/especially if they can go off-road, better for working around the farm and/or disappearing into the thawing wastes of the north if shiat gets worse here.


Also, I will point out that I'm not a coal-rolling asshole, my daily driver is a Honda CRV. :)
 
