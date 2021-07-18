 Skip to content
(LAD Bible)   Driving with flips flops or sunglasses in the UK? That's a big fine and points on your license. Bonus: You can also be fined for NOT wearing sunglasses   (ladbible.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Summary: If you crash your car police can charge you with bad driving, so don't crash your car.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Their heads would explode on a December day in Canada. I'm driving to work at 4:15 p.m., so it's dark enough that I have my headlights on, but the sun is coming at me from the horizon, so I'm wearing sunglasses too.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

shiat.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only flip-flops and sunglasses?

I saw a guy park and get out of the car like that at the top of the Bluff above Black's Beach in La Jolla once.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pardon?!?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Their heads would explode on a December day in Canada. I'm driving to work at 4:15 p.m., so it's dark enough that I have my headlights on, but the sun is coming at me from the horizon, so I'm wearing sunglasses too.


Bear in mind that while most of Canada's border is the 49th parallel, almost all of the UK is north of the 50th parallel.

I'm approximately 57° north. I experience exactly what you describe from about 2 pm in winter. That's the main time of year my sunglasses actually get used, the sun isn't dazzling in summer.

/And at this time of year, there's technically no true night, just twilight.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Fun fact. During the pandemic in New York State it was both legally mandatory and completely illegal to wear a mask.
 
Mouren
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean they'd prefer you to use the correct gear for different situations? The nerve!
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Only flip-flops and sunglasses?

I saw a guy park and get out of the car like that at the top of the Bluff above Black's Beach in La Jolla once.


The bluff above it?
He should at least put on a helmet if he's going paragliding.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oy! You 'ave a licence for those sunglasses?
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bunkum. You won't get a fine for *just* wearing or not wearing sunglasses.

Highway rule 237 (which this lot have been harping on about for years):

Keep your vehicle well ventilated to avoid drowsiness. Be aware that the road surface may become soft or if it rains after a dry spell it may become slippery. These conditions could affect your steering and braking. If you are dazzled by bright sunlight, slow down and if necessary, stop.

You may be fined if you are stopped for careless driving, or are in an accident which is deemed to have been caused by you not being able to see properly, then you'd be charged & fined anyway.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Summary: If you crash your car police can charge you with bad driving, so don't crash your car.


Guilty (in 1987).  Blew a turn and put my car in a ditch in Cal Ripken's front yard (or maybe across the street from him, not sure which was his).  Charged with "driving with excessive speed" when the cops showed up and insisted I get it towed.

Court date was my second day of college.  Didn't have a car with me as a freshman, so couldn't contest it (read plead guilty.  I'd hate to tell a judge I was going at a reasonable speed and completely failed to make the turn).
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Their heads would explode on a December day in Canada. I'm driving to work at 4:15 p.m., so it's dark enough that I have my headlights on, but the sun is coming at me from the horizon, so I'm wearing sunglasses too.


I keep a pair of shiatty mirrored sunglasses in my car specifically for that time of day and reason. No matter which direction I'm heading it's like the sun is right in my eyes. I look like a douchebag Scaramucci impersonator but don't care
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok but not Blue Blockers.
They may be safe to wear in the Fall when the foliage changes but not near the coast - too many have driven into the ocean and drowned.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: Fun fact. During the pandemic in New York State it was both legally mandatory and completely illegal to wear a mask.


Concealed carry in my state means you are prohibited from wearing a mask.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

genner: bughunter: Only flip-flops and sunglasses?

I saw a guy park and get out of the car like that at the top of the Bluff above Black's Beach in La Jolla once.

The bluff above it?
He should at least put on a helmet if he's going paragliding.


A wee bit North of there, but you are the best kind of correct.
 
mungo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What an alarmist piece of cr4p.

Basically if you crash or are pulled over because your driving is a concern, and it looks like one of these is the reason, then you might be fined.

Driving in effing flipflops deserves being fined, imho. Sunglasses, clearly depends on the circumstances, which even the article admits.

Jeez.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've heard this same shiat since before I got a license. It's just FUD to fill column inches.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Talk about "revenue enhancement", England. What's next, taxing all foreigners living abroad?
 
nyclon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: Fun fact. During the pandemic in New York State it was both legally mandatory and completely illegal to wear a mask.


Can you please explain how it's illegal to wear a mask in NY? People in downtown Manhattan have been wearing them for decades
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: bingethinker: Their heads would explode on a December day in Canada. I'm driving to work at 4:15 p.m., so it's dark enough that I have my headlights on, but the sun is coming at me from the horizon, so I'm wearing sunglasses too.

Bear in mind that while most of Canada's border is the 49th parallel, almost all of the UK is north of the 50th parallel.

I'm approximately 57° north. I experience exactly what you describe from about 2 pm in winter. That's the main time of year my sunglasses actually get used, the sun isn't dazzling in summer.

/And at this time of year, there's technically no true night, just twilight.


21:32 is south east England, still daylight, just. Won't be night for an hour yet. Dawn at about 4:00am. High sun though.

Winter sun can be a biatch, been stuck in a 3 mile queue on the M23 just because the sun was perfectly placed to blind a stretch of the south bound carriageway.
 
jjorsett [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just slip the flip flops off and say you were driving barefoot. You get a better feel for the car that way.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

nyclon: Warlordtrooper: Fun fact. During the pandemic in New York State it was both legally mandatory and completely illegal to wear a mask.

Can you please explain how it's illegal to wear a mask in NY? People in downtown Manhattan have been wearing them for decades


It was. Only repealed last year due to covid.  https://ag.ny.gov/press-release/2020/a​ttorney-general-james-applauds-repeal-​law-criminalizing-group-mask-use-publi​c
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But I wear my Sunglasses at Night, while I'm taking my Cars on a drive In A Big Country.  I'm not a Maniac, just A Misfit in a Forgotten Town.  That's What I Am, a guy driving on Electric Avenue to Our House.  And as Momma Used to Say, even though I Don't Like Mondays, sometimes The Future's So Bright I Gotta Wear Shades, and I just can't bring myself to Give it Up.
 
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You'd have to ticket 90% of drivers in Hawai'i if you ticketed everyone wearing slippers while driving.

What I generally don't understand are all the people I see on motorcycles that are riding while wearing slippers.

/slippers = flip flops
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I've heard this same shiat since before I got a license. It's just FUD to fill column inches.


I call them "Dad Laws" from all the stupid shiat he's told me when I was younger.

"It's illegal to drive barefoot."
"It's illegal to drive with flip-flops."
"It's illegal to drive with the dome light on."
"It's illegal to have a tractor knob on a car steering wheel."
 
nyclon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: nyclon: Warlordtrooper: Fun fact. During the pandemic in New York State it was both legally mandatory and completely illegal to wear a mask.

Can you please explain how it's illegal to wear a mask in NY? People in downtown Manhattan have been wearing them for decades

It was. Only repealed last year due to covid.  https://ag.ny.gov/press-release/2020/a​ttorney-general-james-applauds-repeal-​law-criminalizing-group-mask-use-publi​c


My mistake. Interesting background behind it, dealing with Landlord Tenant disputes. Apparently it survived a challenge from a klansman, and a Republican State senator voted against repeal because it helps antifa!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
and with the current heatwave hitting 30C

That's 86F. A typical summer for a lot of the USA and mild temperature for a good chunk of it. This is why USA is in love with AC
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: and with the current heatwave hitting 30C

That's 86F. A typical summer for a lot of the USA and mild temperature for a good chunk of it. This is why USA is in love with AC


you don't tend to get the British humidity with it in all those places though.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No proof & the CA Rules of the Road says nothing, but when I finally got a CA driving license, the road examiner said, as he climbed into passenger seat, looked at my feet & said, "Good, no shower shoes. Illegal." I took that to mean not allowed to drive with them at all, but Rules of the Road says nothing about it. I keep a copy in the car.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sunglasses help you see better & further in fog.
 
