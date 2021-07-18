 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   The most Florida thing you'll see all week   (twitter.com) divider line
27
    More: Florida, shot  
•       •       •

583 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jul 2021 at 2:05 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe, but where's the meth?
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Was that the opening scene of some weird porn shoot or something?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I dare him to try that with a saltwater crocodile. Croc would be enjoying a beer and that guy's forearm for dinner
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pretty sure that's illegal and someone should send this to Florida department of fish and wildlife.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Maybe, but where's the meth?


Meth would make this peak Florida.
 
martiandooz [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
White people...
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

question_dj: Pretty sure that's illegal and someone should send this to Florida department of fish and wildlife.


Who's stopping you?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

martiandooz: White people...



White trash, crackers, people.
 
VelcroFez [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guy's even thicker through than he is wide
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Week just got started.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was rooting for the gator.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Both of these.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gopher321: I was rooting for the gator.


Me, too.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tfresh: Was that the opening scene of some weird porn shoot or something?


Not your personal fetish site, bro!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was hoping for the croco to jump up on him. Fatty fatty 2x4 doesn't look like he could move very quickly if that happened!

Croc would be well: fed for weeks though!
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

question_dj: Pretty sure that's illegal and someone should send this to Florida department of fish and wildlife.


And then just think about how many hundreds of times this happens every weekend.
 
Current Resident
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Do you want salmonella? Because that's how you can get salmonella.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wow, never thought I'd feel sympathy for a gator.
 
Salmon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: question_dj: Pretty sure that's illegal and someone should send this to Florida department of fish and wildlife.

And then just think about how many hundreds of times this happens every weekend.


ten bucks it's a normal dare to shotgun a beer of a gator's tooth
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Naw, I didn't get the vaccination because it's too dangerous - all kinds of risk with that new technology. Has anyone see my beer opening alligator?"
 
culebra
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I though he was going to get his hand mauled beyond recognition, go to the hospital but fail to pay for the treatment because he doesn't believe in health insurance and is penniless, then start a podcast about how the Deep State Environmentalists took his hand.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

question_dj: Pretty sure that's illegal and someone should send this to Florida department of fish and wildlife.


After they do crap like this and a person gets hurt, they usually hunt down the animal and kill it as vengeance.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As a Florida native, let me assure you not all of us are this stupid

It's a good portion of the population, however
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: Metastatic Capricorn: Maybe, but where's the meth?

Meth would make this peak Florida.


They used it to bait the gator, who ate it, then the camera started rolling.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yep, that's Florida
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Rating is only 96% on the Most Florida Scale

We didn't get to see the empty beer can sail into the water.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.