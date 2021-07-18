 Skip to content
 
(WMUR New Hampshire)   No amount of soap can clean up that city
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So is that the hygiene industry's version of the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At least they found a non-edible use for all that palm oil and coconut that is destroying the rainforests of Asia. Soap and other cosmetic uses. Good? Well, maybe a little better.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wake me when the worlds largest enema heads for Marr Lago.
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Manchvegas
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NH Fark party?
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RatMaster999: NH Fark party?


NH is still 14.4 dialup, no one would know.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normally I'm all for "Sure, do your weird thing - go you."  This one's getting into, "Do we have a 'Why?' tag?" territory though
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
tvovermind.comView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Normally I'm all for "Sure, do your weird thing - go you."  This one's getting into, "Do we have a 'Why?' tag?" territory though


Why is it important to remind people to wash their hands with soap right now?  That's a hard one...
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Cache: Wake me when the worlds largest enema heads for Marr Lago.


He lives there.
 
valenumr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Which Manchester? Not that it really makes a difference.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's in Buffalo today.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If it doesn't have soap in it or is capable of holding soap, then it not the world's biggest bottle of soap. At best its just a 3d billboard.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Normally I'm all for "Sure, do your weird thing - go you."  This one's getting into, "Do we have a 'Why?' tag?" territory though

Why is it important to remind people to wash their hands with soap right now?  That's a hard one...


That is important, yes.  But the building a giant soap bottle to accomplish that is a touch on the odd side
 
Saluki222
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In spite of my ad/popup blocker, that site had at least 4 things I had to close before I could read.
 
