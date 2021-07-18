 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   "No, we'll be fine. See, I can still see the runway through the quarter-light"   (twitter.com) divider line
42
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

1328 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jul 2021 at 12:02 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's pretty insane looking; like he landed a kite
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Would you rather be on the side of the plane that sees the runway or the side away from it?

And no going to the restroom first.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The B-52 has undercarriage that you can rotate, so in crosswind landings like this you can just land facing into the wind, with the wheels facing down the runway. No need to the last second yaw.

/But good job pilot. Hope you got a round of applause.
//Who am I kidding. It was TUI. The self loading freight would have been too drunk to notice.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Joshudan: That's pretty insane looking; like he landed a kite


Or a leaf on the wind.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow.  Mad props for mad skills.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was on a 757 that landed at DFW in heavy, gusty crosswinds several years ago. It wasn't quite like that, but the long axis of the fuselage was not lined up on the runway for like the last 500 feet of descent and we took about four bounces before he held to the concrete.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Would you rather be on the side of the plane that sees the runway or the side away from it?

And no going to the restroom first.


I've been on the side looking at the runway in conditions like that, scary stuff. The plane I was in was much smaller and a prop plane though.
 
fat boy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That has gotta be rough on the main landing gear tires
 
casual disregard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Joshudan: That's pretty insane looking; like he landed a kite

Or a leaf on the wind.


Or a kiss from a rose.

/i have no idea what is going on
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Would you rather be on the side of the plane that sees the runway or the side away from it?

And no going to the restroom first.


No need. They just all went in their pants.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I involuntarily held my breath watching that.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Wow.  Mad props for mad skills.


Now imagine doing that when your plane is full of holes. Maybe pilots grandfather flew a bomber in WW2?
 
KingKauff
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Considering that was a tweet posted by The Sun, I now question the voracity of planes, crosswinds, and Twitter.

/nice job landing
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At first I thought the plane was going left to right until the horizon came in to view.
 
stevecore
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My first flight lesson, we had some heavy wind and had to take a different plane than what was scheduled because the original one was too light. I got to take off and my instructor just told me to hold the yoke all the way to the left to fight the crosswind.  Was a very eerie feeling taking off going straight as the plane was facing about 45 degrees to the left
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Did they fetch the captain his brown pants?
 
Nocrash
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah that looks like a lot of my crosswind landings in my single seat bug smasher.  Land at 40 when winds are cross at 15. Almost crash time and time again.
 
srb68
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
F
A
       R
               K
THAT!
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I was on a 757 that landed at DFW in heavy, gusty crosswinds several years ago. It wasn't quite like that, but the long axis of the fuselage was not lined up on the runway for like the last 500 feet of descent and we took about four bounces before he held to the concrete.


On the positive side, if something goes haywire, the plane was low on fuel so the resulting fireball would have been relatively small.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Joshudan: That's pretty insane looking; like he landed a kite

Or a leaf on the wind.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KingKauff: Considering that was a tweet posted by The Sun, I now question the voracity of planes, crosswinds, and Twitter.

/nice job landing


Planes are notoriously voracious.  They get hangery but that's what airplane food is for.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
CSB...

In the mid-90s, I worked at a company that had a Beech Super King Air corporate plane that the plebes would get to fly on sometimes (going to trade shows, etc). On one such flight, we were coming back from NYC in a pretty convincing storm and on final approach. I was relatively new to flying and looking forward to the cockpit seeing both pilots sawing frantically at the controls was a little sphincter-tightening.

We popped thru the low clouds and from my window I looked out and saw a runway. I was confused at first because I didn't know of any other airports in the area, then I thought, "we must be going around". As we got closer to the ground I saw that that runway was getting closer and closer and realized that I should have already shat myself.

/ kudos to those two pilots who got us back on terra firma safely
 
holdmybones
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I was on a 757 that landed at DFW in heavy, gusty crosswinds several years ago. It wasn't quite like that, but the long axis of the fuselage was not lined up on the runway for like the last 500 feet of descent and we took about four bounces before he held to the concrete.


I was on an arrival at Colorado Springs where a last second wind turned us completely sideways and we had to climb like a mother farker and try again.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nocrash: in my single seat bug smasher.


Open or closed cockpit?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That is some incredible piloting skill. I'll never forget the time flying as a passenger into Deer Lake, Newfoundland right into a farking hurricane. That flight never should have been given clearance. Everyone was sweating bullets as you could feel the plane coming close to being ripped apart. The pilot somehow managed to nail the landing and everyone clapped in relief of being alive. It's a unique feeling of gratitude when a total stranger saves you
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

KingKauff: Considering that was a tweet posted by The Sun, I now question the voracity of planes, crosswinds, and Twitter.


GIS for "hungry plane":
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I am impressed.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

aungen: Benevolent Misanthrope: Wow.  Mad props for mad skills.

Now imagine doing that when your plane is full of holes. Maybe pilots grandfather flew a bomber in WW2?


My grandfather was grounds crew in England during WW2. He had some stories. He never talked much about what he had to do after those planes with holes in them landed. Part of his duties included cleaning them out. My uncle got him to talk about it a couple of times and it was some gruesome shiat. Sometimes the most heroic things are the people pull like damn mule and not fly like an eagle.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Last few time's I've flown into Jackson, WY, our approach path has looked like this. Sitting behind the wing and seeing the runway is a somewhat disconcerting feeling.

That said, damn, applause to the pilots who performed this textbook crosswind landing.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

aungen: Benevolent Misanthrope: Wow.  Mad props for mad skills.

Now imagine doing that when your plane is full of holes. Maybe pilots grandfather flew a bomber in WW2?


A lot of "runways" in WW2 were just fields, so you likely had a much wider strip to come down on which gives you a larger margin for error. You could have also possibly come in at a different angle to the field(since you don't have a fixed runway) depending on its dimensions to not have to fight the crosswind.  You would also likely have had a slightly lower approach speed as well.

A lot of the bombers of the era were tail draggers as well, so you didn't have to worry about properly landing the front wheel.  Get the two main wheels down and the tail can just drop.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I would think pilots would love those landings.  Have some fun instead of a boring run of the mill landing.
 
germ78
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: KingKauff: Considering that was a tweet posted by The Sun, I now question the voracity of planes, crosswinds, and Twitter.

/nice job landing

Planes are notoriously voracious.  They get hangery hangary but that's what airplane food is for.


/FTFY
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Or a leaf on the wind.


It'll all come out in the Wash.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

germ78: Weird Hal: KingKauff: Considering that was a tweet posted by The Sun, I now question the voracity of planes, crosswinds, and Twitter.

/nice job landing

Planes are notoriously voracious.  They get hangery hangary but that's what airplane food is for.

/FTFY


Fark user imageView Full Size


/nice catch, grammer guy
//that one's intentional
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Chapeaux bas, Monsieurs!

Captain Sully Sullenberger approves this landing. I'm guessing.

The crew on that flight deserves a medal.
 
powhound
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nocrash: Yeah that looks like a lot of my crosswind landings in my single seat bug smasher.  Land at 40 when winds are cross at 15. Almost crash time and time again.


Handle checks out.

Rarely get x-wind here but my preference is to keep the plane aligned with the runway to (1) avoid excessive maneuvering close to the ground and (2) ensure enough rudder authority exists to land safely.

Worse I had it was coming into KSLC in a 150 while a jet was waiting to take the runway. Had the rudder mashed. I'm thinking ... well this is gonna be a shiatshow. It actually worked out rather well though.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Wow.  Mad props for mad skills.


Why do you hate jets?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: arrogantbastich: Or a leaf on the wind.

It'll all come out in the Wash.


I get that joke and I'm not even British let alone English.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: arrogantbastich: Or a leaf on the wind.

It'll all come out in the Wash.


TOO SOON
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: The B-52 has undercarriage that you can rotate, so in crosswind landings like this you can just land facing into the wind, with the wheels facing down the runway. No need to the last second yaw.

/But good job pilot. Hope you got a round of applause.
//Who am I kidding. It was TUI. The self loading freight would have been too drunk to notice.



There were a few B-52's I wouldn't have minded rotating their undercarriage, if you know what I mean...

i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Now THAT is a good pilot...
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.