(National Today)   It's National Ice Cream Day. Everybody chill and practice their tongue skills   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
28
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I swear I need to make a effort to do the Ice cream trail.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last time I tried that, submitter, they threw me out of the bar.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just one simple vote, and the ice cream shortage is over.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mint choc chip for me!

Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's also national caviar day and national sour candy day.
Let's go get caviar and sour candy ice cream!
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Jenny McCarthy is a mess, but she did make this skit about ice cream and her boobs before she went completely crazy:

"The Jenny McCarthy Show" pilot (1997) adult puppet show
Youtube 8HLio_9UnoA
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nice. I just realized I have a pint of craft Key Lime Pie ice cream that's been sitting in the bottom of my freezer for almost a year. The time has come for decadent devouring
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe I'll go get some later today.  New Baltimore in Uniontown FTW!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I could eat an ice cream for hours

/You read that in Nic Cage's voice
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
johnny_vegas:
Man, I bet she got a brain freeze like no other.....
 
casual disregard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: johnny_vegas:
Man, I bet she got a brain freeze like no other.....


Soft-serve isn't even real ice cream.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
According to the app that I wrote, and the database that I went to great lengths to populate, TOMORROW is National Ice Cream day.

Today is, in fact, Nelson Mandela International Day.  Which is arguably more important, depending on how you weigh these things.

Also...  If we are going to have a holiday or observance for every damn day, we really need to come to agreement on what those days are,
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Van Halen - Van Halen - Ice Cream Man
Youtube i2RKWJD5ops
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
ScrimBoy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Pants full of macaroni!!: johnny_vegas:
Man, I bet she got a brain freeze like no other.....

Soft-serve isn't even real ice cream.


Nick Nostril
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
johnny_vegas:

Well, that's one way to advertise on Tinder. Successfully that is.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pixelpower
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Lyndsy Fonseca - Eats an Ice Cream (HD)
Youtube S0MGjSuUCKc
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Soft Serve
Youtube oSgiuBz-fWY
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Exluddite: It's also national caviar day and national sour candy day.
Let's go get caviar and sour candy ice cream!


Two out of three ain't bad...


