(Ayup, Some Mainer)   101-year-old woman still goes to work...on a lobster boat   (newscentermaine.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A lot a people can't define work ethic
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah, if you call that work.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
working til you're 100 doesn't sound cool to me.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

replacementcool: working til you're 100 doesn't sound cool to me.


Do what you love, you'll never work a day in your life.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She credits her longevity to the invigorating ocean air and a big, fresh, glass of drawn butter every day.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: replacementcool: working til you're 100 doesn't sound cool to me.

Do what you love, you'll never work a day in your life.


Yeah, but no one is willing pay me for shiat posting on Fark all day.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dittybopper: TheSwizz: replacementcool: working til you're 100 doesn't sound cool to me.

Do what you love, you'll never work a day in your life.

Yeah, but no one is willing pay me for shiat posting on Fark all day.


Fine, I'll amend: "Do what you love, and don't suck at it, you'll never work a day in your life."
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So she's been lobstering since the late 1920s?  She's seen a few changes.

/lobstah
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Please stop the crustacean genocide.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Jeez Boomers. F*cking retire so I can get a f*cking permit.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But she's a crab about it.

Maybe feeling a little crustation about it

Don't walk off the job, lady!
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dittybopper: TheSwizz: replacementcool: working til you're 100 doesn't sound cool to me.

Do what you love, you'll never work a day in your life.

Yeah, but no one is willing pay me for shiat posting on Fark all day.


Putin might,
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: But she's a crab about it.

Maybe feeling a little crustation about it

Don't walk off the job, lady!


She probably feels trapped.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: replacementcool: working til you're 100 doesn't sound cool to me.

Do what you love, you'll never work a day in your life.


i mean it's a nice aphorism, but reality tends to get in the way.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dittybopper: TheSwizz: replacementcool: working til you're 100 doesn't sound cool to me.

Do what you love, you'll never work a day in your life.

Yeah, but no one is willing pay me for shiat posting on Fark all day.


Well, you need to get your name out there...have you gotten your CV to the Russians?

/seriously though, I do what I love...does NOT mean that it doesn't feel like work sometimes (especially when I need to be consistent) AND for sure I don't love you very aspect of it
//so to modify: if you do what you love [and are good at it, and people are willing to pay you for it AND you have people to do the parts you don't like,] you won't have to work a day in your life
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Do what you love for your career and you'll learn to hate it.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: replacementcool: working til you're 100 doesn't sound cool to me.

Do what you love, you'll never work a day in your life.


In all seriousness, that's not really true.  I used to love programming computers.  Was pretty much what I did in my spare time as a teen and into my mid 20's.  I'd write software for myself, mostly because this was before you could download an app on the internet.  Didn't matter what it was, if it interested me, I'd write some software to do it.

Especially on those TI programmable calculators.  I wrote a suit of ballistics software (round ball only, because muzzleloader), an orbit tracking program (ham radio satellites), and even a loan analyzer where you could enter any two of amount financed, term, and interest rate and it would tell you the missing item.   That saved my ass a couple of times, once when buying a car, once when buying this house.

Then I started doing it professionally.

I haven't written anything for myself in probably 20-25 years now.  I do it for 8 hours a day, 5 days a week.  I don't really want to bother doing it on my own free time.  Feels too much like work now.

Not the first time I noticed this, either.  When I was in the Army, I copied Morse code for a living. I could have gotten my ham radio license then, but didn't bother until after I got out.   When I wasn't doing it for a job, it became fun.  And I do it all the time now.

Note:  You don't need to know Morse code to get any amateur radio license anymore, but you did back in 1990.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When she passes it would be cool if they preserved her corpse in plasticine and made it the ships mast head.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Actually that would be pretty farked up and gross but I like the idea
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Jeez Boomers. F*cking retire so I can get a f*cking permit.


She's not a boomer, she's a dinosaur.
 
payattention
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


As several historians noted, you did NOT want to mess with these women. They were tough and smart. Vive Le France!

/it's a tough life, and not just anyone can do it
//she has it down
///Vive le beurre!
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: replacementcool: working til you're 100 doesn't sound cool to me.

Do what you love, you'll never work a day in your life.


I hope it's because she wants to and not because she needs to.

I wonder if they'll ever do stories about the oldest people taking your order at McDonalds, greeting you at Walmart, or fetching your Amazon shiat from a bin inside of a 90 degree warehouse.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is why Old Money loves Maine. It gives them the illusion of immortality, a touch of Puritanism and the hard knock strenuous life of fishermen and sailors, and irreductible "character" and "characters".
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I hope she has worked her way up to captain.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That nothing else in lobster rolls is a good one.

McDonald's ruined it's lobster rolls by putting in too much onion. Which is to say, visible bits of onion.

Who thinks a lobster roll needs onion?
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I had a neighbor across the street and a house over that lived alone til she passed at somewhere over 100 all the way upstate NY.  She'd be out there with an ice spud after storms and I remember my parents getting my lazy ass out of bed and go help her so that they could sleep. Good on her.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I hope she has worked her way up to captain.


She clawed her way up to the top.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: But she's a crab about it.

Maybe feeling a little crustation about it

Don't walk off the job, lady!


You butter clarify that notion or some of us will be confused.
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Some people like having a reason to climb out of bed in the morning.
 
Man with the Red Eyes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dittybopper: TheSwizz: replacementcool: working til you're 100 doesn't sound cool to me.

Do what you love, you'll never work a day in your life.

Yeah, but no one is willing pay me for shiat posting on Fark all day.


I always assumed you did it for love of the game.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I put on pants yesterday
 
