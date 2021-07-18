 Skip to content
(WHNS Fox 21)   Tokyo hotel apologizes for 'Japanese only' elevator sign. The first time anyone used it it was uplifting but then it let people down   (foxcarolina.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Twitter, Summer Olympic Games, Tokyo hotel, Vaccination, Olympic Games, Japan, Akasaka Excel Hotel Tokyu, downtown Tokyo  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I lol'd.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Japan handling the Olympics like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why does this surprise anyone? The Japanese have always been like that. They were just being honest about it.
 
alicechaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Make everyone take the stairs.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No surprise.  To put this into some context, these are the signs that greet  you when you arrive at Tokyo Narita Airport:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

The English says "Welcome to Japan."

The Japanese says "Welcome home / Welcome back."
 
snoproblem
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wow, feeling the warm and fuzzies from all the way over here! *eyeroll*
 
adamatari
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Japan handling the Olympics like:

[Fark user image image 425x207]


The entire country is like "why are we going through this again?" Nobody seems to know why this is still going on but somehow the old farts in government are dragging everyone through it.

The Olympics is always a mess but this one takes the cake.
 
GoldDude
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Change the signs to "Domestic Residents Only" and "Foreign / Non-Residents Only".
That is the intent and it has ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to do with race.

Are customs areas "racist" by having different lines for Japanese residents and Foreign/Non-Residents?
Because just about every customs area in the world is set up like that.
 
brilett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just being good hosts; the Japanese are highly infectious.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GoldDude: Change the signs to "Domestic Residents Only" and "Foreign / Non-Residents Only".
That is the intent and it has ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to do with race.

Are customs areas "racist" by having different lines for Japanese residents and Foreign/Non-Residents?
Because just about every customs area in the world is set up like that.


The fact Japan is so farking racist that they won't give citizenship to fifth generation Koreans descended from the slave workers imperial Japan brought over to work to Death?
 
Jaesop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: GoldDude: Change the signs to "Domestic Residents Only" and "Foreign / Non-Residents Only".
That is the intent and it has ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to do with race.

Are customs areas "racist" by having different lines for Japanese residents and Foreign/Non-Residents?
Because just about every customs area in the world is set up like that.

The fact Japan is so farking racist that they won't give citizenship to fifth generation Koreans descended from the slave workers imperial Japan brought over to work to Death?


He's saying this example isn't racist, not that Japan is innocent of racism.
 
adamatari
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GoldDude: Change the signs to "Domestic Residents Only" and "Foreign / Non-Residents Only".
That is the intent and it has ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to do with race.

Are customs areas "racist" by having different lines for Japanese residents and Foreign/Non-Residents?
Because just about every customs area in the world is set up like that.


The intent has everything to do with a lot of assumptions about language and ethnicity and identity that don't fly in many places. Like the entire North and South American continents. It's incredibly telling, and vastly different from signs saying separating residents and non-residents in customs (which are separate and also exist).

It's not exactly racist but it is extremely telling that they would assume if you speak/read Japanese you must BE Japanese. That's an ethnically defined nation state.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GoldDude: Change the signs to "Domestic Residents Only" and "Foreign / Non-Residents Only".
That is the intent and it has ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to do with race.

Are customs areas "racist" by having different lines for Japanese residents and Foreign/Non-Residents?
Because just about every customs area in the world is set up like that.


Thanks to the covid pandemic, it't been a while since I last had to go through immigration/customs at a Japanese airport, but I think Japan has 4 lines: Japanese Residents, Special Permanent Residents, Foreign residents with re-entry visas, and Non-resident foreigners (tourists etc.). There's probably a diplomat line as well, but I think that's case everywhere.

The Special Permanent Resident line is for ethnically Korean (and maybe a few Taiwanese and Chinese) residents who have been here since before WWII, and their children. Not sure if it extends to their grandchildren.

So, until the end of the war they were imperial citizens, but they lost that status when the Japanese empire was defeated. Some went back to Korea, some stayed in Japan, and the nationality issue got a bit complex. Eventually, the Japanese government got around to awarding them Special Permanent Residency Status, which is better than Permanent Residency Status because as far as I am aware, it doesn't need renewing.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I find it ironic that I can't read TFA in Europe.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NobleHam: I find it ironic that I can't read TFA in Europe.


Well, see, everyonehates Europe, so it's not bigotry.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GoldDude: Change the signs to "Domestic Residents Only" and "Foreign / Non-Residents Only".
That is the intent and it has ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to do with race.

Are customs areas "racist" by having different lines for Japanese residents and Foreign/Non-Residents?
Because just about every customs area in the world is set up like that.


AFAIK, custom lines are all the same. Immigration lines differ.
And those differ because of the different workflow you get with different/varied documents with different visas and requirements.
Elevators starting in the same floor and go to the same floors? Why segregate?

/now they CAN have Japanese people on some floors and non-Japanese on others upon booking and then assign and limit the elevators to the different floors.
 
