 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(International Business Times)   Who is most at risk for Covid?   (ibtimes.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, U.S. state, Los Angeles, United States, New York City, Vaccination, Smallpox, COVID-19 vaccination rates, number of deaths  
•       •       •

881 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jul 2021 at 7:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The unvaccinated.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bostonguy:

I'll get the lights.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: The unvaccinated.


The unvac- dammit.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So far, the vaccinations seem to be working. Unfortunately, you can't force the idiots to get it. I was told to carry my vaccination card with me, but if no one asks for it then it dose nothing. I only wish there was a cure for STUPID!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: So far, the vaccinations seem to be working. Unfortunately, you can't force the idiots to get it. I was told to carry my vaccination card with me, but if no one asks for it then it dose nothing. I only wish there was a cure for STUPID!


The irony would be that when the cure for stupidity is actually discovered it will be an mRNA treatment, so...
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: The unvaccinated.


Is it just me or should the media start saying that anyone who is unvaccinated because they choose not to be be labeled as "Pro Choice?"

Seriously though, I hate that the label of "unvaccinated" includes people that aren't able to get vaccinated (either medically prevented or by being too young) right along side the morons who just won't.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"According to CNBC, four states accounted for more than 40% of all new cases in the last week, with one in five occurring in Florida alone."

God damn coastal elites.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why do these articles keep popping up? Answer, because a generic clicks. This is the same information we've had for at least 6 months now. Unfortunately those most at risk are immunocompromised. Those who refuse the vaccine are only at risk for their stupidity being exposed and then of course, death.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So many pop-ups.  I feel violated.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If anyone vaccinated gets the symptom-free flavor, then go to local republican meetings and breathe heavily the entire time to speed this wave up a little.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dmacaroon: Why do these articles keep popping up? Answer, because a generic clicks. This is the same information we've had for at least 6 months now. Unfortunately those most at risk are immunocompromised. Those who refuse the vaccine are only at risk for their stupidity being exposed and then of course, death.


Those of us who already had the covid don't have to worry much about it .
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You might consider "those who get exposed to the virus" as an answer. As an answer it has implications.

We should work hard to reduce people getting exposed.

Part of doing that is getting vaccinated so that you are far far less likely to become someone who inadvertently gets infected and then spreads the virus to others inadvertently
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Someone described what is going on perfectly.

Anti-intellectualism.

We're not going to be able to reach those that are unwilling to save themselves. Covid is going to grab them and try to shake life out of them.

The unvaccinated have feelings and beliefs that are unshakable. They are willing to bet their lives in their beliefs.

It's like trying to save a drowning human being with a life ring and having them not accept life saving assistance because they don't believe in the science of buoyancy.

We are literally watching half of America proudly walk the plank and die for their beliefs.

Where's the science they keep yelling at me.

I now realize exactly what America is.
 
daffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: daffy: So far, the vaccinations seem to be working. Unfortunately, you can't force the idiots to get it. I was told to carry my vaccination card with me, but if no one asks for it then it dose nothing. I only wish there was a cure for STUPID!

The irony would be that when the cure for stupidity is actually discovered it will be an mRNA treatment, so...


Good pint.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Brain damaged inbred monkeys are most at risk
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A lot of people won't have truther relatives to deal with this Thanksgiving.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

daffy: So far, the vaccinations seem to be working. Unfortunately, you can't force the idiots to get it. I was told to carry my vaccination card with me, but if no one asks for it then it dose nothing. I only wish there was a cure for STUPID!


Ummmm......
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Vaccinated Democrats that fly on a private plane without masks.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bostonguy: The unvaccinated.


The VAST MAJORITY of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.  They used to say 99% of those hospitalized.  Think about that.  Is vast majority like 66%, like a super majority?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.