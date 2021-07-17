 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 846: "Mementos and Memorabilia". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
11
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

66 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2021 at 12:01 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Mementos and Memorabilia

Description: Show us the keepsakes you have from the places you've been, the events you've attended, or the fandom you're part of.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


10 years of live music...I miss it so.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

We're kinda nuts about dachshunds...
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Fridge magnets from travels/exhibits.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
My collection of patches from the 1969-73 500 Festival parades (earned marching in the parade as a member of the Central Indiana Boy Scout Band).
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
A small sample of the thousands of fossilized sharks teeth I've found in and around the waters of Venice Beach.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Back when girls were little, we were Disney passholders for several years. Got into pin trading. Here's a page of of pins from my album dedicated to pin trading.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've collected a few pins in my 15 years in Girl Scouts. The pins include various levels of Girl Scouts I've been a co-leader for, recognitions and honors during my time as a volunteer, a World Association pin from my kid years, a traditional membership pin, and position bars that identify me as a trainer and a camp organizer/leader.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Girl Scout Bling by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
tfarmer001
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
1. Look at the big brain on Brad!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tfarmer001
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
2. I don't like soccer, but being the leader of a soccer supporter club for a couple of years does create some good opportunities for pictures.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tfarmer001
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
3. I wasn't even supposed to be there that day, but a road trip with my mom was worth it even if she didn't understand where we were. Original Fujifilm scanned to digital.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.