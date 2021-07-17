 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   America's national pastimes collide outside of Nationals Park tonight   (cnn.com) divider line
    Murica, Criminal Investigation Department, Fenway Park, CNN journalists, active investigation, Yankee Stadium, Metropolitan Police Service, CNN's Sam Feist, baseball park  
posted to Main » and Sports » on 18 Jul 2021 at 12:50 AM



Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
NRA to tweet: "If only we armed hotdog vendors and the umpires" in 3...2...1...
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶Take me out to the BLAM-BLAM-BLAM-BLAM game...🎶
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I heard there were some shots into left field, that's not what I expected.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who said baseball was never exciting?!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very interesting usage of words.
Article does not say that anyone was shot. No mention of a gun. Heck, no mention of a shooter, either.
Just that four people were wounded.
FTA:
"CNN journalists inside the stadium reported hearing multiple loud bangs."
""This is currently an active investigation and it appears there is no ongoing threat at this time," the DC Metropolitan Police Department said in a tweet."
No mention of a shooter, nor bullets.

So my take is that someone lit some fireworks and people (understandably) lost it and four got wounded in the panic.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Washington Nationals had fans shelter-in-place inside the stadium during the immediate aftermath of the gunfire, according to Scott Fear, vice president for public safety and security for the Washington Nationals."

Username checks out.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Did they tell everyone to leave while they had people being shot outside?
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ESPN has much more details with shooting itself: Link

Gunfire between 2 cars, with one innocent bystander fan (who was outside stadium) hit
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: NRA to tweet: "If only we armed hotdog vendors and the umpires" in 3...2...1...


I was gonna go with "someone should have shot the videographer for the vertical", but that works too.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm kind of impressed with the announcer guy saying "For your safety, please stay inside of the stadium at this time" to prevent a possible stampede situation
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
False Flag!
 
skyotter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Everyone freaks out whenever a gun is used for its intended purpose.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I deliberately shoot video vertically because so many people get incredibly pissed off by it.

If you're that easy to troll, you deserve trolling.
 
Eravior
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Baseball might actually be worth watching if everyone was armed.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Resident Muslim

my take is that someone lit some fireworks and people (understandably) lost it and four got wounded in the panic.


FTA:

"Known to police"

That translates to bangers shooting the place up.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pads up 8-4 in the 6th.

Not sure I like the MLB's experimental 'Mercy Killing' rule...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh no! Protect Abe!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This just in, National Park is in a shiathole
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Well yeah the Nationals play there
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They said baseball was boring, turns out it's a blast.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Orioles would have played on. And probably the Cubs or White Sox.
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Thanks Biden
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Coming soon:
deadshirt.netView Full Size

Wrong sport but you get the idea.
 
The_Hound [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whisper in the wind: Thanks Biden NRA


FTFY
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Home Runs might be a problem if everyone treats it as a skeet shooting event.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: Orioles would have played on. And probably the Cubs or White Sox.


The Phillies would have shot back.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I feel like in hockey that would just get five minutes in the penalty box.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: No mention of a shooter, nor bullets.


Bullets are no longer allowed in D.C.
sportsteamhistory.comView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If more people were armed and maintained proficiency, this could have had a decent body count.
 
