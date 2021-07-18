 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   "I AM a beekeeper"   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
5
    More: Cool, Beekeeping, legal owner of his own bee apiary, Beekeeper, Honey bee, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, AP, Pennsylvania, bees  
•       •       •

177 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jul 2021 at 3:26 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dave2042
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
EDDIE IZZARD - GLORIOUS - COVERED IN BEES
Youtube CYuvLSFFalo
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Kellan is the legal owner of his own bee apiary and one of the youngest members of the Lancaster County Beekeepers Society. His hive houses about 50,000 honeybees.

Asked if he wants to be a beekeeper when he grows up, Kellan confidently responded, "I AM a beekeeper."

He is. That was a stupid question to ask. Doubly so as it was the only question asked in the article.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Little young to participate in a sting operation.
 
powhound
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good on you kid. Now keep your damn bees out of my hummer feeder.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Kellan is the legal owner of his own bee apiary and one of the youngest members of the Lancaster County Beekeepers Society. His hive houses about 50,000 honeybees.

Asked if he wants to be a beekeeper when he grows up, Kellan confidently responded, "I AM a beekeeper."

He is. That was a stupid question to ask. Doubly so as it was the only question asked in the article.


The author has another article where they follow up with the turtle kid and ask him what type of animal he likes.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.