(CBS Chicago)   Someone torched a TP display. What a shiatty thing to do   (chicago.cbslocal.com) divider line
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wanted for questioning
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It got a little smoky in Skokie?

/Throwing rocks tonight
//Mark it dude
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Come on, subby.

"Don't torch the Charmin"
 
ShowStop
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Again?

https://www.fox10tv.com/fire-set-insi​d​e-gulfport-walmart-may-be-connected-to​-other-walmart-fires/video_59c97fbd-39​dc-5889-a4f1-9d1fdc995f85.html
 
