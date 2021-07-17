 Skip to content
(Asia Times)   "Everyone is dying": Public health experts in Myanmar predict 50% of Myanmar's 55 million people will be infected within three weeks by either Alpha or Delta variant   (asiatimes.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Then comes herd immunity?

We would be there if the election turned out differently.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 4 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Then comes herd immunity?

We would be there if the election turned out differently.


I'd love to think it won't happen here, but if the American reaction to the Alpha variant is any indication...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Genocide... pandemic... I mean, it's gotta be really cheap to book a vacation there right now.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
'' 4 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Genocide... pandemic... I mean, it's gotta be really cheap to book a vacation there right now.


I do admire your ability to find a silver lining, no matter if it's facetious or not.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
...and they will be all Burma out from it, too.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
God this is heartbreaking.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whatever it takes to exterminate the Rohingya people you can bet the family farm that Myanmar will do it.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
'' 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Then comes herd immunity?

We would be there if the election turned out differently.


We can still get where Myanmar is, with the way the anti-vaxxer states are behaving.

The US population is currently at 56.0% with at least one dose, 48.5% fully vaccinated, and averaging around 500,000 doses per week (0.15% of US population per week).

And we just turned a very disturbing corner:

Fark user imageView Full Size


From the beginning of the pandemic to January 2021, the number of active cases only went up.
From January 2021 to July 7, the number of active cases only went down.
Starting July 7, the number of active cases is going up again.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Myanmar shave!
 
jimpapa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had no idea Myanmar was full of Republicans
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 weeks? No way. Even in NYC, a crowded place, or in slums of India and Africa it didn't spread that quickly.

Also, still going to kill 2%, maybe less because Myanmar (like India and Africa) is a young country.
 
foo monkey
'' 1 hour ago  

jimpapa: I had no idea Myanmar was full of Republicans


It's full name is Republic of the Union of Myanmar, so yeah.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: 3 weeks? No way. Even in NYC, a crowded place, or in slums of India and Africa it didn't spread that quickly.

Also, still going to kill 2%, maybe less because Myanmar (like India and Africa) is a young country.


You say 2% like that's a small and acceptable number of people?
 
KidKorporate
'' 1 hour ago  

jimpapa: I had no idea Myanmar was full of Republicans


Ang Sung Su Trump!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you ever wondered about the GOP's plan for America had the January 6th Coup Attempt been successful, this was it.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: ColonelCathcart: 3 weeks? No way. Even in NYC, a crowded place, or in slums of India and Africa it didn't spread that quickly.

Also, still going to kill 2%, maybe less because Myanmar (like India and Africa) is a young country.

You say 2% like that's a small and acceptable number of people?


2 is a small number.

It's 1,100,000 people. That's not such a small number.
 
foo monkey
'' 1 hour ago  
One very reputable public health specialist expects that the population will be decimated by at least 10-15 million by the time Covid is done with Myanmar.

I would think a very reputable public health expert would have a passing familiarity with math and words.
 
Por que tan serioso
'' 1 hour ago  

meat0918: Gubbo: ColonelCathcart: 3 weeks? No way. Even in NYC, a crowded place, or in slums of India and Africa it didn't spread that quickly.

Also, still going to kill 2%, maybe less because Myanmar (like India and Africa) is a young country.

You say 2% like that's a small and acceptable number of people?

2 is a small number.

It's 1,100,000 people. That's not such a small number.


Some of them we can only hope are landlords.
 
ctighe2353
'' 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: 3 weeks? No way. Even in NYC, a crowded place, or in slums of India and Africa it didn't spread that quickly.

Also, still going to kill 2%, maybe less because Myanmar (like India and Africa) is a young country.


2% was the alpha strain morality not the delta.
2% is with US level medical care not people walking the streets looking for oxygen.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: ColonelCathcart: 3 weeks? No way. Even in NYC, a crowded place, or in slums of India and Africa it didn't spread that quickly.

Also, still going to kill 2%, maybe less because Myanmar (like India and Africa) is a young country.

You say 2% like that's a small and acceptable number of people?


When you're a piece of shiat, any death is acceptable provided it's not you.
 
PerryWinnwet
'' 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: BizarreMan: Then comes herd immunity?

We would be there if the election turned out differently.

We can still get where Myanmar is, with the way the anti-vaxxer states are behaving.

The US population is currently at 56.0% with at least one dose, 48.5% fully vaccinated, and averaging around 500,000 doses per week (0.15% of US population per week).

And we just turned a very disturbing corner:

[Fark user image image 850x525]

From the beginning of the pandemic to January 2021, the number of active cases only went up.
From January 2021 to July 7, the number of active cases only went down.
Starting July 7, the number of active cases is going up again.


We're at 48.5% fully vaccinated as of recently. Give it a few months, and enough antivaxxers will have died to bring the numbers up to 70%, either directly by removing themselves from the equation or indirectly by being in proximity to those who decide they'd rather not die like that and go get the vaccine.
 
Jeebus Saves
'' 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: BizarreMan: Then comes herd immunity?

We would be there if the election turned out differently.

We can still get where Myanmar is, with the way the anti-vaxxer states are behaving.

The US population is currently at 56.0% with at least one dose, 48.5% fully vaccinated, and averaging around 500,000 doses per week (0.15% of US population per week).

And we just turned a very disturbing corner:

[Fark user image 850x525]

From the beginning of the pandemic to January 2021, the number of active cases only went up.
From January 2021 to July 7, the number of active cases only went down.
Starting July 7, the number of active cases is going up again.


That little chart you posted is farking bullshiat.  There is no possible way there are 5 million active cases right now when the 7 day new case average is ballpark 25,000.  Fark off with your fear mongering.
 
KidKorporate
'' 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: evilsofa: BizarreMan: Then comes herd immunity?

We would be there if the election turned out differently.

We can still get where Myanmar is, with the way the anti-vaxxer states are behaving.

The US population is currently at 56.0% with at least one dose, 48.5% fully vaccinated, and averaging around 500,000 doses per week (0.15% of US population per week).

And we just turned a very disturbing corner:

[Fark user image 850x525]

From the beginning of the pandemic to January 2021, the number of active cases only went up.
From January 2021 to July 7, the number of active cases only went down.
Starting July 7, the number of active cases is going up again.

That little chart you posted is farking bullshiat.  There is no possible way there are 5 million active cases right now when the 7 day new case average is ballpark 25,000.  Fark off with your fear mongering.


Hey maaan, his graph, like, had LINES and stuff

/I farking LOVE science!
 
meanmutton
'' 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Then comes herd immunity?

We would be there if the election turned out differently.


What do elections have to do with a country where the military overthrew the elected government?
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like all famines in history, and like the huge death toll from Covid in the United States, Myanmar's misery is almost entirely a political problem.
 
Jeebus Saves
'' 1 hour ago  

KidKorporate: Jeebus Saves: evilsofa: BizarreMan: Then comes herd immunity?

We would be there if the election turned out differently.

We can still get where Myanmar is, with the way the anti-vaxxer states are behaving.

The US population is currently at 56.0% with at least one dose, 48.5% fully vaccinated, and averaging around 500,000 doses per week (0.15% of US population per week).

And we just turned a very disturbing corner:

[Fark user image 850x525]

From the beginning of the pandemic to January 2021, the number of active cases only went up.
From January 2021 to July 7, the number of active cases only went down.
Starting July 7, the number of active cases is going up again.

That little chart you posted is farking bullshiat.  There is no possible way there are 5 million active cases right now when the 7 day new case average is ballpark 25,000.  Fark off with your fear mongering.

Hey maaan, his graph, like, had LINES and stuff

/I farking LOVE science!


And the mods will keep letting dipshiats like that keep posting complete and utter disinformation.
 
PerryWinnwet
'' 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: evilsofa: BizarreMan: Then comes herd immunity?

We would be there if the election turned out differently.

We can still get where Myanmar is, with the way the anti-vaxxer states are behaving.

The US population is currently at 56.0% with at least one dose, 48.5% fully vaccinated, and averaging around 500,000 doses per week (0.15% of US population per week).

And we just turned a very disturbing corner:

[Fark user image 850x525]

From the beginning of the pandemic to January 2021, the number of active cases only went up.
From January 2021 to July 7, the number of active cases only went down.
Starting July 7, the number of active cases is going up again.

That little chart you posted is farking bullshiat.  There is no possible way there are 5 million active cases right now when the 7 day new case average is ballpark 25,000.  Fark off with your fear mongering.


Got any of those charts to back up your numbers? Cause the other guy had charts.

/Gotta believe everything you read on the internet
//EVERYTHING
///Unless one person has charts and the other one doesn't, then pick whichever side you're biased towards and bear down
 
meanmutton
'' 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: 3 weeks? No way. Even in NYC, a crowded place, or in slums of India and Africa it didn't spread that quickly.

Also, still going to kill 2%, maybe less because Myanmar (like India and Africa) is a young country.


2% is the death rate when you have medical professionals with access to the best equipment in the world able to actively treat everyone. It will be much, much worse than that in a country where the government views the medical community as the enemy and they can't get basic medical supplies.
 
meanmutton
'' 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: evilsofa: BizarreMan: Then comes herd immunity?

We would be there if the election turned out differently.

We can still get where Myanmar is, with the way the anti-vaxxer states are behaving.

The US population is currently at 56.0% with at least one dose, 48.5% fully vaccinated, and averaging around 500,000 doses per week (0.15% of US population per week).

And we just turned a very disturbing corner:

[Fark user image 850x525]

From the beginning of the pandemic to January 2021, the number of active cases only went up.
From January 2021 to July 7, the number of active cases only went down.
Starting July 7, the number of active cases is going up again.

That little chart you posted is farking bullshiat.  There is no possible way there are 5 million active cases right now when the 7 day new case average is ballpark 25,000.  Fark off with your fear mongering.


Oh, fark off yourself. You've spent the last year doing literally everything you can to kill as many Americans as you can. Go DIAF you anti-American piece of shiat.
 
wildcardjack
'' 1 hour ago  

meat0918: Gubbo: ColonelCathcart: 3 weeks? No way. Even in NYC, a crowded place, or in slums of India and Africa it didn't spread that quickly.

Also, still going to kill 2%, maybe less because Myanmar (like India and Africa) is a young country.

You say 2% like that's a small and acceptable number of people?

2 is a small number.

It's 1,100,000 people. That's not such a small number.


It's the dog everyone asks about.
 
Jeebus Saves
'' 1 hour ago  

PerryWinnwet: Jeebus Saves: evilsofa: BizarreMan: Then comes herd immunity?

We would be there if the election turned out differently.

We can still get where Myanmar is, with the way the anti-vaxxer states are behaving.

The US population is currently at 56.0% with at least one dose, 48.5% fully vaccinated, and averaging around 500,000 doses per week (0.15% of US population per week).

And we just turned a very disturbing corner:

[Fark user image 850x525]

From the beginning of the pandemic to January 2021, the number of active cases only went up.
From January 2021 to July 7, the number of active cases only went down.
Starting July 7, the number of active cases is going up again.

That little chart you posted is farking bullshiat.  There is no possible way there are 5 million active cases right now when the 7 day new case average is ballpark 25,000.  Fark off with your fear mongering.

Got any of those charts to back up your numbers? Cause the other guy had charts.

/Gotta believe everything you read on the internet
//EVERYTHING
///Unless one person has charts and the other one doesn't, then pick whichever side you're biased towards and bear down


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well this is a pleasant thread.
 
thehellisthis
'' 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Then comes herd immunity?

We would be there if the election turned out differently.


Oddly enough, China supports democracy in Myanmar and the military junta was looking for support from the US.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: KidKorporate: Jeebus Saves: evilsofa: BizarreMan: Then comes herd immunity?

We would be there if the election turned out differently.

We can still get where Myanmar is, with the way the anti-vaxxer states are behaving.

The US population is currently at 56.0% with at least one dose, 48.5% fully vaccinated, and averaging around 500,000 doses per week (0.15% of US population per week).

And we just turned a very disturbing corner:

[Fark user image 850x525]

From the beginning of the pandemic to January 2021, the number of active cases only went up.
From January 2021 to July 7, the number of active cases only went down.
Starting July 7, the number of active cases is going up again.

That little chart you posted is farking bullshiat.  There is no possible way there are 5 million active cases right now when the 7 day new case average is ballpark 25,000.  Fark off with your fear mongering.

Hey maaan, his graph, like, had LINES and stuff

/I farking LOVE science!

And the mods will keep letting dipshiats like that keep posting complete and utter disinformation.


Case in farking point
 
Jeebus Saves
'' 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: Jeebus Saves: evilsofa: BizarreMan: Then comes herd immunity?

We would be there if the election turned out differently.

We can still get where Myanmar is, with the way the anti-vaxxer states are behaving.

The US population is currently at 56.0% with at least one dose, 48.5% fully vaccinated, and averaging around 500,000 doses per week (0.15% of US population per week).

And we just turned a very disturbing corner:

[Fark user image 850x525]

From the beginning of the pandemic to January 2021, the number of active cases only went up.
From January 2021 to July 7, the number of active cases only went down.
Starting July 7, the number of active cases is going up again.

That little chart you posted is farking bullshiat.  There is no possible way there are 5 million active cases right now when the 7 day new case average is ballpark 25,000.  Fark off with your fear mongering.

Oh, fark off yourself. You've spent the last year doing literally everything you can to kill as many Americans as you can. Go DIAF you anti-American piece of shiat.


Fark off you fear mongering asshole.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: PerryWinnwet: Jeebus Saves: evilsofa: BizarreMan: Then comes herd immunity?

We would be there if the election turned out differently.

We can still get where Myanmar is, with the way the anti-vaxxer states are behaving.

The US population is currently at 56.0% with at least one dose, 48.5% fully vaccinated, and averaging around 500,000 doses per week (0.15% of US population per week).

And we just turned a very disturbing corner:

[Fark user image 850x525]

From the beginning of the pandemic to January 2021, the number of active cases only went up.
From January 2021 to July 7, the number of active cases only went down.
Starting July 7, the number of active cases is going up again.

That little chart you posted is farking bullshiat.  There is no possible way there are 5 million active cases right now when the 7 day new case average is ballpark 25,000.  Fark off with your fear mongering.

Got any of those charts to back up your numbers? Cause the other guy had charts.

/Gotta believe everything you read on the internet
//EVERYTHING
///Unless one person has charts and the other one doesn't, then pick whichever side you're biased towards and bear down

[Fark user image image 689x415]


What do you think you've just shown us?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: BizarreMan: Then comes herd immunity?

We would be there if the election turned out differently.

We can still get where Myanmar is, with the way the anti-vaxxer states are behaving.

The US population is currently at 56.0% with at least one dose, 48.5% fully vaccinated, and averaging around 500,000 doses per week (0.15% of US population per week).

And we just turned a very disturbing corner:

[Fark user image image 850x525]

From the beginning of the pandemic to January 2021, the number of active cases only went up.
From January 2021 to July 7, the number of active cases only went down.
Starting July 7, the number of active cases is going up again.


Delta represents an entirely new pandemic.  Wuhan-type through Alpha was just a practice run... and we've abandoned everything that works.
 
Jeebus Saves
'' 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Jeebus Saves: PerryWinnwet: Jeebus Saves: evilsofa: BizarreMan: Then comes herd immunity?

We would be there if the election turned out differently.

We can still get where Myanmar is, with the way the anti-vaxxer states are behaving.

The US population is currently at 56.0% with at least one dose, 48.5% fully vaccinated, and averaging around 500,000 doses per week (0.15% of US population per week).

And we just turned a very disturbing corner:

[Fark user image 850x525]

From the beginning of the pandemic to January 2021, the number of active cases only went up.
From January 2021 to July 7, the number of active cases only went down.
Starting July 7, the number of active cases is going up again.

That little chart you posted is farking bullshiat.  There is no possible way there are 5 million active cases right now when the 7 day new case average is ballpark 25,000.  Fark off with your fear mongering.

Got any of those charts to back up your numbers? Cause the other guy had charts.

/Gotta believe everything you read on the internet
//EVERYTHING
///Unless one person has charts and the other one doesn't, then pick whichever side you're biased towards and bear down

[Fark user image image 689x415]

What do you think you've just shown us?


Proof there are not 5 million actives cases the idiot fear mongering asshole claims there is.  If there were 25,000 new cases a day for the last month(there weren't), and no one got better, how many active cases are there in the US?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just sad ..
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: God this is heartbreaking.


Yes.

king of vegas: Well this is a pleasant thread.


There, but for the grace of a democratic, civilian, wealthy government - despite a third of its citizens - go we.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 55 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Gubbo: Jeebus Saves: PerryWinnwet: Jeebus Saves: evilsofa: BizarreMan: Then comes herd immunity?

We would be there if the election turned out differently.

We can still get where Myanmar is, with the way the anti-vaxxer states are behaving.

The US population is currently at 56.0% with at least one dose, 48.5% fully vaccinated, and averaging around 500,000 doses per week (0.15% of US population per week).

And we just turned a very disturbing corner:

[Fark user image 850x525]

From the beginning of the pandemic to January 2021, the number of active cases only went up.
From January 2021 to July 7, the number of active cases only went down.
Starting July 7, the number of active cases is going up again.

That little chart you posted is farking bullshiat.  There is no possible way there are 5 million active cases right now when the 7 day new case average is ballpark 25,000.  Fark off with your fear mongering.

Got any of those charts to back up your numbers? Cause the other guy had charts.

/Gotta believe everything you read on the internet
//EVERYTHING
///Unless one person has charts and the other one doesn't, then pick whichever side you're biased towards and bear down

[Fark user image image 689x415]

What do you think you've just shown us?

Proof there are not 5 million actives cases the idiot fear mongering asshole claims there is.  If there were 25,000 new cases a day for the last month(there weren't), and no one got better, how many active cases are there in the US?


Nobody claimed that you plague rat
 
KidKorporate
'' 55 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Well this is a pleasant thread.


It's not shut-in mentally ill assholes arguing, it's fark.com™

/This website farking sucks.  But it's like a stroll down the "poop-smearing" wing of the local mental hospital, and that's good clean fun.
 
LrdPhoenix
'' 55 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: evilsofa: BizarreMan: Then comes herd immunity?

We would be there if the election turned out differently.

We can still get where Myanmar is, with the way the anti-vaxxer states are behaving.

The US population is currently at 56.0% with at least one dose, 48.5% fully vaccinated, and averaging around 500,000 doses per week (0.15% of US population per week).

And we just turned a very disturbing corner:

[Fark user image 850x525]

From the beginning of the pandemic to January 2021, the number of active cases only went up.
From January 2021 to July 7, the number of active cases only went down.
Starting July 7, the number of active cases is going up again.

That little chart you posted is farking bullshiat.  There is no possible way there are 5 million active cases right now when the 7 day new case average is ballpark 25,000.  Fark off with your fear mongering.


When you see the 7 day new case moving average, that is the average new cases per day averaged over a week. There have been 350,647 new cases in the US in the last 14 days, so pretty spot on.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
'' 54 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: KidKorporate: Jeebus Saves: evilsofa: BizarreMan: Then comes herd immunity?

We would be there if the election turned out differently.

We can still get where Myanmar is, with the way the anti-vaxxer states are behaving.

The US population is currently at 56.0% with at least one dose, 48.5% fully vaccinated, and averaging around 500,000 doses per week (0.15% of US population per week).

And we just turned a very disturbing corner:

[Fark user image 850x525]

From the beginning of the pandemic to January 2021, the number of active cases only went up.
From January 2021 to July 7, the number of active cases only went down.
Starting July 7, the number of active cases is going up again.

That little chart you posted is farking bullshiat.  There is no possible way there are 5 million active cases right now when the 7 day new case average is ballpark 25,000.  Fark off with your fear mongering.

Hey maaan, his graph, like, had LINES and stuff

/I farking LOVE science!

And the mods will keep letting dipshiats like that keep posting complete and utter disinformation.


The Worldometer site shows 5 million active cases in the US.  Well, 4.9 million.
 
Jeebus Saves
'' 53 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Jeebus Saves: Gubbo: Jeebus Saves: PerryWinnwet: Jeebus Saves: evilsofa: BizarreMan: Then comes herd immunity?

We would be there if the election turned out differently.

We can still get where Myanmar is, with the way the anti-vaxxer states are behaving.

The US population is currently at 56.0% with at least one dose, 48.5% fully vaccinated, and averaging around 500,000 doses per week (0.15% of US population per week).

And we just turned a very disturbing corner:

[Fark user image 850x525]

From the beginning of the pandemic to January 2021, the number of active cases only went up.
From January 2021 to July 7, the number of active cases only went down.
Starting July 7, the number of active cases is going up again.

That little chart you posted is farking bullshiat.  There is no possible way there are 5 million active cases right now when the 7 day new case average is ballpark 25,000.  Fark off with your fear mongering.

Got any of those charts to back up your numbers? Cause the other guy had charts.

/Gotta believe everything you read on the internet
//EVERYTHING
///Unless one person has charts and the other one doesn't, then pick whichever side you're biased towards and bear down

[Fark user image image 689x415]

What do you think you've just shown us?

Proof there are not 5 million actives cases the idiot fear mongering asshole claims there is.  If there were 25,000 new cases a day for the last month(there weren't), and no one got better, how many active cases are there in the US?

Nobody claimed that you plague rat


Ummm.... you saw the chart the fear mongering asshole posted, right?  The one that said "active cases" with 5m on the Y axis?  Fark off, science denier.
 
LrdPhoenix
'' 53 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: PerryWinnwet: Jeebus Saves: evilsofa: BizarreMan: Then comes herd immunity?

We would be there if the election turned out differently.

We can still get where Myanmar is, with the way the anti-vaxxer states are behaving.

The US population is currently at 56.0% with at least one dose, 48.5% fully vaccinated, and averaging around 500,000 doses per week (0.15% of US population per week).

And we just turned a very disturbing corner:

[Fark user image 850x525]

From the beginning of the pandemic to January 2021, the number of active cases only went up.
From January 2021 to July 7, the number of active cases only went down.
Starting July 7, the number of active cases is going up again.

That little chart you posted is farking bullshiat.  There is no possible way there are 5 million active cases right now when the 7 day new case average is ballpark 25,000.  Fark off with your fear mongering.

Got any of those charts to back up your numbers? Cause the other guy had charts.

/Gotta believe everything you read on the internet
//EVERYTHING
///Unless one person has charts and the other one doesn't, then pick whichever side you're biased towards and bear down

[Fark user image 689x415]


This graph backs him up, because it shows that there were nearly 52,000 new cases on July 16th alone.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 52 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Gubbo: Jeebus Saves: Gubbo: Jeebus Saves: PerryWinnwet: Jeebus Saves: evilsofa: BizarreMan: Then comes herd immunity?

We would be there if the election turned out differently.

We can still get where Myanmar is, with the way the anti-vaxxer states are behaving.

The US population is currently at 56.0% with at least one dose, 48.5% fully vaccinated, and averaging around 500,000 doses per week (0.15% of US population per week).

And we just turned a very disturbing corner:

[Fark user image 850x525]

From the beginning of the pandemic to January 2021, the number of active cases only went up.
From January 2021 to July 7, the number of active cases only went down.
Starting July 7, the number of active cases is going up again.

That little chart you posted is farking bullshiat.  There is no possible way there are 5 million active cases right now when the 7 day new case average is ballpark 25,000.  Fark off with your fear mongering.

Got any of those charts to back up your numbers? Cause the other guy had charts.

/Gotta believe everything you read on the internet
//EVERYTHING
///Unless one person has charts and the other one doesn't, then pick whichever side you're biased towards and bear down

[Fark user image image 689x415]

What do you think you've just shown us?

Proof there are not 5 million actives cases the idiot fear mongering asshole claims there is.  If there were 25,000 new cases a day for the last month(there weren't), and no one got better, how many active cases are there in the US?

Nobody claimed that you plague rat

Ummm.... you saw the chart the fear mongering asshole posted, right?  The one that said "active cases" with 5m on the Y axis?  Fark off, science denier.


Covid thanks you for your efforts
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
'' 52 minutes ago  

PerryWinnwet: evilsofa: BizarreMan: Then comes herd immunity?

We would be there if the election turned out differently.

We can still get where Myanmar is, with the way the anti-vaxxer states are behaving.

The US population is currently at 56.0% with at least one dose, 48.5% fully vaccinated, and averaging around 500,000 doses per week (0.15% of US population per week).

And we just turned a very disturbing corner:

[Fark user image image 850x525]

From the beginning of the pandemic to January 2021, the number of active cases only went up.
From January 2021 to July 7, the number of active cases only went down.
Starting July 7, the number of active cases is going up again.

We're at 48.5% fully vaccinated as of recently. Give it a few months, and enough antivaxxers will have died to bring the numbers up to 70%, either directly by removing themselves from the equation or indirectly by being in proximity to those who decide they'd rather not die like that and go get the vaccine.


The problem is that it's quite possible for the unvaccinated to incubate a variant able to completely circumvent the few vaccines we do have before enough of them die, at which point we're back to square one with a more-virulent disease, even less capability to resist it, and a populace that's been struggling for nearly 17 months now to cope with the ramifications.

It's not enough to simply wait it out; the horrible part is knowing that the GOP wants this to happen. When you've spent the last 20 years mobilizing your base by telling them "TEH LIBS ARE GONNA DECLARE MARSHULL LAW, AND TAKE YER GUNS AND BEEF, AND MAKE YOU EAT TOFU AND GET VACCINATED," you salivate at the chance of waiting for authorities to step in with tighter restrictions so that you can tell those same folks "SEE?! SEE?! TOLD YA! VOTE REPUBLICAN OR THE LIBS'LL GETCHA!"
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
'' 51 minutes ago  
The GOP's wet dream is a civil war fought by the dying poor on behalf of the sequestered rich.
 
Jeebus Saves
'' 50 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Jeebus Saves: evilsofa: BizarreMan: Then comes herd immunity?

We would be there if the election turned out differently.

We can still get where Myanmar is, with the way the anti-vaxxer states are behaving.

The US population is currently at 56.0% with at least one dose, 48.5% fully vaccinated, and averaging around 500,000 doses per week (0.15% of US population per week).

And we just turned a very disturbing corner:

[Fark user image 850x525]

From the beginning of the pandemic to January 2021, the number of active cases only went up.
From January 2021 to July 7, the number of active cases only went down.
Starting July 7, the number of active cases is going up again.

That little chart you posted is farking bullshiat.  There is no possible way there are 5 million active cases right now when the 7 day new case average is ballpark 25,000.  Fark off with your fear mongering.

When you see the 7 day new case moving average, that is the average new cases per day averaged over a week. There have been 350,647 new cases in the US in the last 14 days, so pretty spot on.


So the New York Times is wrong?  They give daily case counts.  The daily case counts for the last month don't come close to 5 million.
 
