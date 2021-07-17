 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TuneIn)   On Paul's Memory Bank tonight (8PM EDT) Connie has to get a new mascot for the big football game. Liz & Iris wear the same dress on a TV award show and a Nazi agent teams up with an Oriental spy ring to get even with Clark & Lois   (tunein.com) divider line
5
    More: Live  
•       •       •

64 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jul 2021 at 7:30 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for Paul's Memory Bank tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Elephant Mascot - 11/13/49 - For the big football game with Clay City, Mr Conklin needs to come up with a new mascot to compete with the opposition's mascot - a bear cub.  It's Connie's job to procure whatever mascot Osgood finally selects.

My Favorite Husband - Liz Appears on Television - 4/23/50 - Liz is to award Iris Atterbury a plaque celebrating Friendship Week but they've bought the same dress for the occasion.  This show is the basis for the I Love Lucy Season 3 episode, "Lucy and Ethel Buy the Same Dress"

Superman - Nita, the Leopard Woman - Parts 1 to 5 of 12 -  1/12 to 1/31/42 -  The Nazi agent, Heller, previously thought to be dead, teams up with an Oriental spy ring to continue his work and also to get back at Clark and Lois Lane.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear, at the conclusion, Nita eats the faces of the Nazis
 
pdieten
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
These Saturday nights, man, I have the Brewers and Bucks and this all competing for my attention tonight
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.