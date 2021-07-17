 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   You wanted clear, non-blurry, unambiguous, unmistakable, close-up UFO video? Here, happy now?   (twitter.com) divider line
30
    More: Cool, shot  
•       •       •

642 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Jul 2021 at 10:53 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That vehicle used to live in Indy.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I saw a light streaking across the night sky the other night

It was too fast for an airplane plus airplanes blink their lights. It had no streak so it could not be an asteroid. And very, very, very few satellites have actual lights on them and those that do are so small that they cannot be seen from the ground. So I'm a bit perplexed. I am 100% certain that it isnt some alien species going for a joyride. Thats pretty much it

/Also, LOL with the video.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cman: I saw a light moving across the night sky the other night


Fixt for clarity.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Better than this one I guess:
What did I just witness?
Youtube OeXGlNXJeEM
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: I saw a light streaking across the night sky the other night

It was too fast for an airplane plus airplanes blink their lights. It had no streak so it could not be an asteroid. And very, very, very few satellites have actual lights on them and those that do are so small that they cannot be seen from the ground. So I'm a bit perplexed. I am 100% certain that it isnt some alien species going for a joyride. Thats pretty much it

/Also, LOL with the video.


I mean, if I had to guess, I would say it was someone's drone that they were playing around with and it was relatively close to you rather than something far away moving *very* fast.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kudayta: cman: I saw a light streaking across the night sky the other night

It was too fast for an airplane plus airplanes blink their lights. It had no streak so it could not be an asteroid. And very, very, very few satellites have actual lights on them and those that do are so small that they cannot be seen from the ground. So I'm a bit perplexed. I am 100% certain that it isnt some alien species going for a joyride. Thats pretty much it

/Also, LOL with the video.

I mean, if I had to guess, I would say it was someone's drone that they were playing around with and it was relatively close to you rather than something far away moving *very* fast.


Its possible that it was a drone. Do their lights flash like other aircraft?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: kudayta: cman: I saw a light streaking across the night sky the other night

It was too fast for an airplane plus airplanes blink their lights. It had no streak so it could not be an asteroid. And very, very, very few satellites have actual lights on them and those that do are so small that they cannot be seen from the ground. So I'm a bit perplexed. I am 100% certain that it isnt some alien species going for a joyride. Thats pretty much it

/Also, LOL with the video.

I mean, if I had to guess, I would say it was someone's drone that they were playing around with and it was relatively close to you rather than something far away moving *very* fast.

Its possible that it was a drone. Do their lights flash like other aircraft?


But it was like near midnight. Kinda hard to see where you're flying unless you got a good nighttime camera.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's clearly not flying, so it's not, by definition, a UFO.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: cman: kudayta: cman: I saw a light streaking across the night sky the other night

It was too fast for an airplane plus airplanes blink their lights. It had no streak so it could not be an asteroid. And very, very, very few satellites have actual lights on them and those that do are so small that they cannot be seen from the ground. So I'm a bit perplexed. I am 100% certain that it isnt some alien species going for a joyride. Thats pretty much it

/Also, LOL with the video.

I mean, if I had to guess, I would say it was someone's drone that they were playing around with and it was relatively close to you rather than something far away moving *very* fast.

Its possible that it was a drone. Do their lights flash like other aircraft?

But it was like near midnight. Kinda hard to see where you're flying unless you got a good nighttime camera.


Yeah, beats me.  I suppose we could test my hypothesis by spending a few bucks on a shiatty drone and fly it around the neighborhood until it crashes.  Maybe attach a flashlight to it.

I kinda doubt it's worth spending any money on this hypothesis.  Maybe some kid on tiktok will take up my idea and make a few bucks, or make a fool of himself.  Either way is fine with me.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kudayta: Better than this one I guess:
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/OeXGlNXJ​eEM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


crumple zones really do work
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha! That's so 1960s.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: It's clearly not flying, so it's not, by definition, a UFO.


Unidentified Freewaying Object then.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, even aliens have their rednecks.

We really are one with the universe.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: cman: kudayta: cman: I saw a light streaking across the night sky the other night

It was too fast for an airplane plus airplanes blink their lights. It had no streak so it could not be an asteroid. And very, very, very few satellites have actual lights on them and those that do are so small that they cannot be seen from the ground. So I'm a bit perplexed. I am 100% certain that it isnt some alien species going for a joyride. Thats pretty much it

/Also, LOL with the video.

I mean, if I had to guess, I would say it was someone's drone that they were playing around with and it was relatively close to you rather than something far away moving *very* fast.

Its possible that it was a drone. Do their lights flash like other aircraft?

But it was like near midnight. Kinda hard to see where you're flying unless you got a good nighttime camera.


I know that it'd be trivial to put flashing lights on a drone. As for it being at night, flashing lights should make it easy(ish) to track manually, or you could just program a path and let 'er rip on autopilot. No night vision needed.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: It had no streak so it could not be an asteroid.


Bodies entering the atmosphere don't necessarily have streaks; it all depends on velocity and composition.  The reason anything glows or breaks apart is usually due to velocity in the first place; take a balloon up into space with a little bit of booster and then cut out and you'll fall back uneventfully with zero glow, because you never accelerated to achieve stable-orbital velocities so there's nothing to decelerate against on re-entry.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: It's clearly not flying, so it's not, by definition, a UFO.

Unidentified Freewaying Object then.


It's also clearly identified.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cman: Kinda hard to see where you're flying unless you got a good nighttime camera.


Drones have GPS, and some have really good GPS.  I don't fly mine via stick, I draw the course on a map and chuck it into the air.  The FAA allows night flying now, with the proper permits.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Archie Goodwin: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: It's clearly not flying, so it's not, by definition, a UFO.

Unidentified Freewaying Object then.

It's also clearly identified.


Does it have a license plate?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You are about 4 decades too late...

1981 Heavy Metal movie introduction RADAR RIDER by RIGGS
Youtube t_KXgFpguE0
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: It's clearly not flying, so it's not, by definition, a UFO.


I'll accept anything over the speed limit as "flying".
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cman: I saw a light streaking across the night sky the other night

It was too fast for an airplane plus airplanes blink their lights. It had no streak so it could not be an asteroid. And very, very, very few satellites have actual lights on them and those that do are so small that they cannot be seen from the ground. So I'm a bit perplexed. I am 100% certain that it isnt some alien species going for a joyride. Thats pretty much it

/Also, LOL with the video.


ISS?
I've seen it a couple of times.  Very fast steady light. Also seen a satellite that just happened to be reflecting the sun just right shortly before dawn.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Avro_Ca​n​ada_VZ-9_Avrocar
 
chawco
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: It's clearly not flying, so it's not, by definition, a UFO.


Dude, that guy was flying down the freeway. Pedantic! I call pedantic!!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cman: I saw a light streaking across the night sky the other night

It was too fast for an airplane plus airplanes blink their lights. It had no streak so it could not be an asteroid. And very, very, very few satellites have actual lights on them and those that do are so small that they cannot be seen from the ground. So I'm a bit perplexed. I am 100% certain that it isnt some alien species going for a joyride. Thats pretty much it

/Also, LOL with the video.


Satellites reflect sunlight, and they can be illuminated when it's dark on the ground.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

chawco: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: It's clearly not flying, so it's not, by definition, a UFO.

Dude, that guy was flying down the freeway. Pedantic! I call pedantic!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IDisME
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Spectacular flying skills so close to the ground like that
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

IDisME: Spectacular flying skills so close to the ground like that


Yes, planes do it almost every day!
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Archie Goodwin: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: It's clearly not flying, so it's not, by definition, a UFO.

Unidentified Freewaying Object then.

It's also clearly identified.

Does it have a license plate?


I don't think I could identify the specific make and model either.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.